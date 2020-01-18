12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck

As Asians, it is customary to be superstitious about everything, and Chinese New Year is no different. You'll be surprised by the number of Chinese New Year superstitions we have!

While logic rules, and not all of these customs are practised today, it still is a fascinating list, this! :)

#1. AVOID BLACK AND WHITE

Yup, Chinese New Year (CNY) is about colour and all things bright (and red!). Wearing black and white is traditionally associated with mourning, so avoid wearing them, especially on the first day of CNY.

#2. DON'T SWEEP UNTIL DAY 5

Finish up all your cleaning before CNY. For sweeping and taking out the trash on New Year's Day symbolises sweeping away your fortunes. Gulp.

On the bright side, less housework during CNY holidays? ;)

#3. DON'T WASH/CUT YOUR HAIR

"Head" is associated with "beginning" in Chinese. So you are advised not to wash/cut your hair on the first 2 days of the New Year, if you want a good start.

#4. LEAVE ALL THE DOORS AND WINDOWS OPEN ON CNY DAY 1

Yup, all that good fortune and prosperity need to find their way in, so leave all the gateways open please. :)

This also symbolises getting rid of the old and making way for the new.

#5. NO VISITING ON CNY DAY 3

The third day of CNY is considered ominous.