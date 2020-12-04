12 Christmas bedtime storybooks to read to your kids

With Christmas coming up soon, your kids must be restless every night, counting down in anticipation of Santa coming.

A good festive bedtime story would certainly put their little active minds to rest. So why not add a few Christmas storybook favourites to your tiny library at home?

We’ve found 12 different bedtime storybooks you can read to your child each evening until the very special night before Christmas.

1. Bear Stays Up For Christmas by Karma Wilson

Stay up and join these adorable furry friends as they try to keep Bear awake for the holidays.

Cosy up with your child and read all about how these forest animals spent all night preparing for Christmas looking for the perfect tree, baking yummy cakes, hanging up stockings and singing their favourite carols.

This loveable storybook is a great read to raise kids’ holiday spirits and maybe even your own.

2. Christmas in the Manger by Nola Buck

This is a simple yet lovely rendition of the very first Christmas you can read to your child during bedtime. Younger children will enjoy its simple, lyrical text as well as its beautiful artwork all about the classic story.

Whether you’re a believer or not, this is still a great story to let your child learn about the Nativity that started Christmas.

3.Construction Site on Christmas Night by Sherri Duskey Rinker

Part of the #1 New York Times Bestselling book series, this storybook tells the story of Excavator, Bulldozer, Crane, Dump Truck and Cement Mixer and the Christmas surprises that await them once they finish building a new home for fire engines.

Read the rhymes along with your child as they find out what the holidays have in store for these hardworking construction workers. Kids will love its dreamlike illustrations and it even has a great message for them to learn about the joy of giving and how valuable work is.

4. Dasher: How a Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas Forever by Matt Tavares

You’ve probably heard of Rudolph, but have you ever read the story of the young reindeer who changed Christmas forever? Dasher’s only wish was to escape the hot sun of her family’s circus and experience snow for the first time.

When she finally seizes the opportunity to fulfil her wish, she stumbles upon a jolly man dressed in all red. Together with your little ones, find out how Dasher gets to live her dream through her Christmas adventure with the Big Red.

5. Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas by Jane O’Connor

A Christmas special from the beloved Fancy Nancy storybook series brings a merry tale of fancying up the festivities. Follow Nancy as she has everything planned for their Christmas tree and find out whether her “splendiferous” decorations all go according to plan.

With elegant wrapping paper, sprinkled cookies and other fabulous Christmas decorations, what could possibly go wrong?

6. How The Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr Seuss

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, all except for one grumpy Grinch. Go into the merry town of Who-ville where Christmas cheer is all around until one night… someone takes everything Christmas away.

The Grinch may seem like a big green mean man at first, but his tale is just as heartwarming as any other Christmas night tale. Dr Seuss brings along another classic that will make your heart grow three sizes bigger and appreciate even more the magic of Christmas.

7.Little Blue Truck’s Christmas by Alice Schertle

The Little Blue Truck’s storybook collection is a tale that will lift you and your child’s Christmas spirits. Follow the ever loveable and sweet Little Blue Truck as he goes around delivering Christmas trees to his little animal friends. Join Little Blue Truck in spreading the holiday cheer and the gift of giving.

8.Merry Christmas, Stinky Face by Lisa McCourt

The witty and sweet story of Stinky Face brings a different holiday story on the true magic of Christmas.

As Christmas comes near, Stinky Face starts worrying about things that could go wrong during the holidays, such as their tree being blown away or a reindeer getting its antlers stuck on the roof.

Before Stinky Face starts to get disheartened from all the festivities, his Mama reassures him that Christmas will still be just as magical.

9. Olaf’s Night Before Christmas by Jessica Julius

Your child’s favourite huggable little snowman has a Christmas tale to tell before bedtime. Read about Olaf’s adventure in meeting a mysterious big man all in red the night before Christmas at Arendelle.

This storybook also comes with a CD narrated by Josh Gad himself so you and your child can read along to the voice of Olaf. Perfect for the frozen fans out there.

10. The Night Before Christmas by Clement C Moore

The classic tale of The Night Before Christmas should not be missing from your collection of holiday books. This is the perfect story to read to your child on Christmas Eve to get them even more excited about the presents waiting for them under the tree.

After reading, your child would surely be under a blissful sleep just like all the other creatures the night before the big holiday.

11. Pete the Cat’s 12 Groovy Days of Christmas by James & Kimberly Dean

If your child is a fan of the New York Times bestselling series of Pete the Cat, then they would certainly enjoy his 12 groovy days of Christmas.

Countdown to Christmas with Pete and his friends as rock and groove for the holidays. This energetic part cat could awaken the Christmas cheer in your child and you.

12. The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg

Hop aboard the Polar Express and head to the North Pole where Santa awaits the train. This classic tale tells the story of a young boy who gets to live his dreams by being offered any gift he wishes once he arrived at the North Pole.

The boy instead only asks for one of the reindeer’s bells as only real believers of in Santa can hear it ring and chime.

This mystical tale will take you on a thrilling ride to Christmas and is perfect to read during a silent night.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.