12 exciting cafes you should visit in North Singapore

Have you always thought that North Singapore is boring?

Well, think again. With the thriving cafe scene around the area, you’ll be surprised to see the variety of brunch places, coffee shops, and lovely spots to chill out.

Certainly, your cafe hopping session here with companions will be fun-filled and worth it!

From waffle and ice cream parlours to bakeries, this side of Singapore has it all for you, too. You’ll definitely find delicious treats and satisfying meals here.

It might not be as popular as South Singapore, but it’s now keeping up. The area is busy and lively these days as it has tons of establishments made for everyone!

If you’re in search for a nice place to hang out with your loved ones, then you’re on the right track. Read on for the full list of the best cafes you can find in North Singapore!

1. Baker’s Brew Studio

Spoil yourself with sweet treats at Baker’s Brew Studio! This dainty contemporary cafe in North Singapore is at the same time a baking studio.

All cake lovers out there will be able to delight in its delectable cakes and be able to bake them as well.

There are baking classes available if you’re up for something new or you can simply sit back and relax at the cafe while savouring mouth watering dishes or sipping coffee or tea.

Baker’s Brew Studio is undoubtedly the ultimate destination for baking enthusiasts and cake lovers alike. Also, you can book the whole space for any private events you may have!

Location: 6 Jalan Tampang, Singapore 758950

Website: bakersbrew.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bakersbrewstudio

2. Wild Wood Cafe

Did you know that Yishun has amazing food offerings outside of Northpoint City? Head over to Wild Wood Cafe in Wisteria mall for an intimate and homely catch-up with your companions!

Though unassuming from the outside, this cosy cafe specialises in affordable American-style brunch items.

Check-out their signature dish, King’s Breakfast Platter, consisting of a generous portion of crispy chicken, along with some healthy greens and fragrant toasted bread.

If you like the sweet-savoury combination, don’t miss out on the Signature Chicken Waffles!

Location: Wisteria Mall, 596 Yishun Ring Rd, Singapore 768698

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WildWoodCafeSG/

3. Grub

Our Grilled Atlantic Halibut 🐟 is becoming quite a Grubber's favourite. Featuring a firm fillet of grilled fish on a bed... Posted by GRUB Burger Bistro - Bishan on Sunday, August 23, 2020

Check out Grub for a wonderful dining experience. Offering savoury brunch and lunch food, family-friendly vibe, an idyllic setting, you’re sure to enjoy your visit here.

Since it’s situated on Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, you’ll have an extremely tranquil and warm environment.

It also takes pride in its natural lighting, which is ideal for capturing Instagram-worthy photos you need to add on your feed. You’ll totally get thrilled with its awesome menu and have a great time, for sure.

Location: 510 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, Singapore 569983

Website: grub.com.sg

Facebook: www.facebook.com/grub.com.sg

4. Citrus By The Pool

Citrus By The Pool are launches new menu - Thai Cuisine! We are introduce more than 10 dishes, which will include... Posted by Citrus By The Pool on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Nestled next to the Woodlands Swimming Complex, Citrus By The Pool is another hidden gem in North Singapore.

This spacious retro-themed cafe is a perfect spot for some quiet time and excellent fusion food. Expect starters such as their Party Basket, mains like Tom Yum Seafood Pasta and signature Baked Salmon.

If you like fudgy, gooey chocolate lava cakes (like me), definitely get their signature chocolate lava cake.

The smooth, rich warm chocolate filling oozing out of the cake will surely get you drooling. Create an amazing mouthgasm by having it in one single bite along with their ice cream!

Location: Woodlands Swimming Complex, 3 Woodlands Street 13, Singapore 738600

Website: https://www.citrusbythepool.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Citrusbythepool/

5. School Cafe

Chocolate + waffle = chocolate waffle . 🤔 School Cafe’s Chocolate Waffle is finally here but only for a limited time so be sure to come over and get it before it’s gone! 🍫 Posted by Schoolcafesg on Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Spend a chill afternoon at School Cafe with the gang. If you’re big on waffles, pancakes, and ice cream, then this is the best spot for you! Serving different selections of sweet treats, you’re sure to take pleasure in these.

What’s more interesting is that you can customise your own waffle or pancake. This school-themed cafe is absolutely a great place for quick lunch or desserts.

Not only you can order desserts, rather delightful dishes, too.

Location: #01-107, 729 Yishun Street 71, Singapore 760729

Facebook: www.facebook.com/schoolcafesg

6. Thus Coffee

🥐 Love pastries? Enjoy an almond croissant together with our matcha latte for a delightful brunch! . . #thuscoffee... Posted by Thus Coffee on Thursday, August 20, 2020

Indulge in superb coffee and tasty meals at Thus Coffee. Tucked within the Sembawang Hills Estate neighbourhood, this chic cafe is ideal for lounging, meeting up with friends, or alone time.

All coffee aficionados will be happy to know that the coffee beans here are roasted in-house.

Moreover, you can have an appetising bowl of pasta, hearty stews, and other yummy dishes at Thus Coffee. It’s a highly recommended cafe in North Singapore, especially if you want a laid-back spot to spend your afternoon.

Location: 4 Jln Kuras, Singapore 577723

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thuscoffeesg

7. Common Chefs Cafe & Bakery

Cant wait to start serving you for phase 2! As we move into Phase 2, we seek customer understanding that there might be... Posted by Common Chefs on Monday, June 15, 2020

Feast on Western dishes, drinks, and desserts at Common Chefs Bistro! This cafe cum bakery is one of the reasons why you need to take a trip down to the northern part of The Lion City.

With its wide selection of cakes, cupcakes, coffee, tea, and other flavourful meals, your visit here will be worth it.

Not to mention, the prices here are affordable and worth every penny. It’s one of those cafes that will bring you some good vibes.

Location: 8 Jln Legundi, #01-13, Singapore 759274

Facebook: www.facebook.com/commonchefs

8. Holy Cow Creamery

Which ice cream flavour would you like today? ☺️ #MakeYishunGreatAgain #HolyCowCreamery Posted by Holy Cow Creamery on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Pop by on a hot summer afternoon at Holy Cow Creamery and get your ice cream fix.

This independent ice cream shop offers a huge collection of extremely creamy and delectable ice cream flavours, an absolute gem amongst North Singapore cafes.

Expect to see unconventional flavours like Soursop, Salted Gula Melaka, and Nutella Cheesecake.

Definitely pair your ice cream with their signature charcoal waffle, a beautiful creation that is perfectly crispy on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside.

Location: 292 Yishun Street 22, #01-291, Singapore 760292

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HolyCowCreamery.SG/

9. Soek Seng 1954 Bicycle Cafe

We are ready to open our doors to you again.Starting this Saturday 20th June we open Posted by Soek Seng 1954 Bicycle Cafè on Thursday, June 18, 2020

Enjoy your day at a unique cafe in North Singapore. Soek Seng 1954 Bicycle Cafe is a hidden gem that is located away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The owner of this cafe is a vintage bike collector which explains the concept of his business.

The impressive bicycles on display all around the cafe are what makes it one-of-a-kind. More so, you’ll be immersed in bicycle culture and classic cars while here.

Not only do you get to revel in scrumptious comfort food, you’ll be able to witness private planes taking off as the Seletar Airport is just beside the cafe. Isn’t that cool?

Location: 80 #01-01 MAJ Aviation Building, Seletar Aerospace View, Singapore 797563

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SoekSeng1954BicycleCafe

10. Cheval Cafe Bar Bistro

Celebrate the good times at Cheval Cafe! We are Timeout’s number 1 spot in the North and we are now OPEN THIS FRIDAY!... Posted by Cheval Cafe Bar Bistro on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Discover yet another underrated cafe, Cheval Cafe Bar Bistro.

Found at the rolling green hills of Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre, this spot treats every customer with outstanding European cuisine and a magnificent sight of horse-riding activities.

Additionally, there is a pool table and darts available if you want to have an evening of fun games with friends. To sum it all up, this cafe is the epitome of chill vibes!

Location: 1 Equestrian Walk, Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre, Singapore 737863

Website: cheval.com.sg

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChevalCafeBarBistro

11. SAN GLOO Ice

2️⃣ BLUE is for the newly-dyed blue hair of V from BTS, . . . . . #sanglooice #bingsu #bingsoo #yishun #j9 #junction9... Posted by SAN GLOO Ice on Monday, January 14, 2019

Are you a fan of bingsu, a Korean shaved ice dessert? Well then, San Gloo Ice is for you!

This Yishun dessert and beverage cafeteria serves 26 exciting flavours of bingsu and other nice treats. Specialising in ice, this cafe is the perfect go-to place for your bingsu craving without breaking the bank.

You can indulge in its milky, fluffy, and heavenly shaved ice bingsu and simply beat the heat. A speciality that must not be missed is their injeolmi flavour, topped with their chewy homemade Korean rice cake and fragrant soybean powder!

Location: 9 #02- Junction Nine, Yishun Ave 1, Singapore

Facebook: www.facebook.com/sanglooice

12. Wheeler’s Estate

𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐁𝐑𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐇 𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐔 The Millionaire. The heavenly pairing of wagyu minced beef atop portobello mushroom drizzled in truffle... Posted by Wheeler's Estate on Thursday, August 20, 2020

Experience dining in a beautifully renovated colonial bungalow amidst rustic setting that blends with lush greenery.

Wheeler’s Estate is an ultimate alfresco cafe to see in North Singapore. With its spacious, airy, and majestic locale, you’re sure to have an extraordinary day or night.

You can also soak up live music by the bar while chugging beers, devour in good European cuisine, unwind by the lawn, or hold a private event. Truly, your visit here will be remarkable and full of happy memories.

Location: 2 Park Lane Singapore 798386 Park Ln, Singapore 798386

Website: wheelersestate.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/wheelersestate

Must-visit cafes in North Singapore

Hang loose at any of these cosy cafes mentioned above when in North Singapore. Whether you’re craving for some sweet delights or a good cuppa, be sure to head to these spots.

These are definitely the best places to chill out with the people you love the most or just by yourself. You deserve a break from time to time and a nice cafe just around the area will be of help in clearing your mind or having a peaceful time.

Also, don’t forget to score some of the best dining deals including the latest Deliveroo promos and more at ShopBack today for your next food adventure.

Know other cafes to check out in North Singapore? Comment them now!

