12 family staycations in Singapore you and your kids will love

With travel bans still in place, your annual family vacation will have to wait. But there’s no reason you can’t schedule a quick getaway with the kids.

Here are 12 kid-friendly hotels for family staycations in Singapore (that are approved by The Singapore Tourism Board) that you can turn to for a relaxing time with the kids.

1. Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa

What: Your beach vacay may be off the calendar for now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a resort getaway. Nestled on Sentosa Island and surrounded by lush greenery, with plenty of attractions just minutes away, it’s the perfect respite for urbanites.

Currently, it offers a Family Getaway Package that consists of a one night’s stay with complimentary breakfast for two adults and one child, a themed family activity, and an $80 F&B credit.

Where: 1 Larkhill Road, Sentosa Island, Tel: 6825-3888, www.sentosa.amarahotels.com

The Family Getaway Package is available from now till 31 Jan 2021. Rates start from $415++ per night.

2. Conrad Centennial Singapore

What: Conrad Centennial Singapore reopens to the public on Dec 16, and will have three new staycation packages on offer.

For families, the kids will have the time of their lives with the Family Escape Package, which offers access to the new Kids Club, a connecting kids room with an in-room tepee (for accompanying children aged five and below) and other kids’ amenities like bathrobes and toothpaste.

Where: Conrad Centennial Singapore, Two Temasek Boulevard Singapore 038982

The Family Escape Package is available from $380++.

3. Four Seasons Hotel Singapore

What: Apart from a kids’ corner to poolside amenities like floating pool toys, kickboards and swimming accessories, the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel Singapore goes to extra lengths to make its younger guests feel welcome.

All you have to do is furnish the hotel with the names and ages of the kiddos, and they’ll have a welcome amenity, child-sized bathrobes and slippers, toiletries, and movie and cartoon selections all specially provided for younger guests. Need some time alone with the hubby? It offers babysitting services, too.

Where: 190 Orchard Blvd, Tel: 6734-1110, www.fourseasons.com/singapore

Book a room here and get 30 per cent off a second room for children.

4. Intercontinental Singapore

What: The Intercontinental Singapore, located in Bugis, is all heritage beauty and glamour. After a revamp in recent years, it has bigger and more spacious rooms – perfect for family staycations! Families can book a premier suite that comes with a separate living area for kids to watch TV.

Check in with the Family First package, which will get you breakfast for two adults and two children at Ash & Elm, a three-course prix-fixe dinner menu for two adults, as well as one main course and dessert for two children (under 12 years), welcome amenities, unlimited ice at The Lobby Lounge (fixed timeslot) and more.

Where: 80 Middle Road, Tel: 6338 7600, www.ihg.com/intercontinental

The Family First package is available from now till June 30, 2021. Rates are at $380++per room per night. Book on Traveloka.

5. Orchard Rendezvous Hotel

What: Right near the shopping district and with kid-friendly eateries nearby, this is one family-friendly hotel you’ll want to check out. There’s a spacious 53 sqm Family Room has a bunk bed that’s perfect for a family of four and comes with amenities for the little humans such as toothbrushes, cutlery, and a welcome gift hamper.

The young ones will enjoy a Bizzie Box with colouring sheets and word search puzzles. Alternatively, rent board games or get doodling on the in-room chalkboard.

Where: 1 Tanglin Road, Tel: 6737-1133, www.rendezvoushotels.com.sg/en/Hotels/Orchard-Rendezvous-Hotel

6. Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

What: With themed family suites and venues specially tailored for kids, they won’t have a dull moment here. For the adventurous kids, there is Buds, an interactive play space with themed activity areas (like Stage for aspiring performers as well as a fully-equipped cooking studio for budding chefs), as well as the new outdoor Splash Zone with six water play areas.

Right now, there’s a Fun Family Playcation package that includes daily breakfast for two adults and two children up to 12 years old, dining credit of $100 per day, complimentary playtime at Splash Zone, and you’ll even get a picnic basket with a picnic mat and food items per stay.

This is applicable for rooms from the Garden Wing Deluxe City View Room to the Valley Wing Deluxe Suite.

Rates start from $398 ++ average per night.

Where: 22 Orange Grove Road, Tel: 6737-3644, www.shangri-la.com/en/singapore/shangrila

7. Sofitel Singapore City Centre

What: Smack in the middle of town, this hotel oozes French chic and contemporary style. It’s unveiled a Family Fun package, with themed teepees will win the hearts of your little ones, and you’ll all get to wake up to sumptuous breakfast at Racines.

Afterwards, take a dip in the hotel’s 30-metre long infinity pool that comes with views of towering skycrapers and the cityscape. The package also entails afternoon tea at 1864 Lobby Lounge for two adults, plus tea time snacks for one child.

Where: 9 Wallich Street, Tel: 6428-5000, www.sofitel-singapore-citycentre.com

The Family Fun Package is available from now till March 31, 2021. The Luxury Room (King/Twin) fits up to 2 tents, and rates start from $333.89++ for two adults and one child under 12 years old. $80++ will be charged per additonal child for each night.

8. The Fullerton Hotel

What: The luxurious Fullerton Hotel and Fullerton Bay Hotel have family-friendly packages

Go for an adventure with the Family Glamping Package at The Fullerton Hotel that lets the kiddos ‘rough it out’ in tents with sleeping bags and a constellation projector lamp.

You can also go on a complimentary Fullerton Heritage tour (available on Saturday and Sunday, with advanced bookings required), as well as indulge in a daily Chandon breakfast, afternoon tea, and evening cocktails.

Alternatively, the Family Funtastic package available at both hotels offers a getaway packed with specially curated family-friendly activities like the Fullerton Farm Tour, heritage tours, and workshops.

Where:

1 Fullerton Square, Tel: 6733-8388, www.fullertonhotels.com/fullerton-hotel-singapore (The Fullerton Hotel)

80 Collyer Quay, Tel: 6333 8388, www.fullertonhotels.com/fullerton-bay-hotel-singapore (The Fullerton Bay Hotel)

The Family Funtastic Package is valid from now till Mar 31, 2021.

9. The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

PHOTO: Instagram/ritzcarltonmilleniasingapore

What: Get your kids on a glamping trip with the Ritz Kids Night Safari package.

They’ll get to “rough it out” in a sleeping tent (all in the comfort of a luxury air-conditioned room or suite, and you won’t have to deal with dirt or insects!) that comes with a night lamp, and edible turndown amenity, a Ritz-Carlton lion beanie as well as an activity book.

Book this during their birthday and they’ll even get a birthday cake surprise.

Or if they’re big on board games, there’s also the Game Night package, which offers the hotel’s own bespoke Monopoly Game per stay — they’ll get to “acquire” Singapore’s major museums, landmark attractions, as well as the hotel’s iconic art pieces, restaurants and rooms, and it comes with customised tokens, too.

This is on top of daily in-room dining breakfast, and a Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore Monopoly Game themed welcome amenity per stay.

Where: Raffles Avenue, Marina Bay 7, Tel: 6434-5111, www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/singapore/

The Ritz Kids Night Safari and Game Night packages are valid till Dec 28, 2021. Rates start from $550 per night each.

10. Sheraton Towers Singapore

What: Conveniently located at Scotts Road, it’s where you can enjoy a day out in town then head back to a luxurious retreat. Or take a dip in the huge swimming pool with a choice of giant-sized floats that the kids will love.

For views of the pool or lush greenery that’ll make you feel like you’re actually on vacay, get the Pool or Cabana rooms.

For family getaways, go for the Discover Fun with the Family package that’ll get you 50 per cent off the kids’ room (up to 21 years old, with a minimum of one night’s stay), as well as free breakfast for kids aged 12 and below at The Dining Room with every paying adult. Use promotional code ‘MAJ’.

Where: 39 Scotts Road, Tel: 6737 6888, www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/sinsi-sheraton-towers-singapore

The Discover Fun with the Family package is valid till Dec 7, 2021.

11. Goodwood Park Hotel

What: With its historic charm and elegant facade, a stay at Goodwood Park Hotel is quite likely to have you feeling like you’re far away from home. If you’ve got a kiddo in tow, book the Goodwood Family Staycation package, available with the Deluxe Mayfair room.

Outfitted with a private balcony, this looks out to the Balinese-inspired Mayfair Pool or the lush surrounding greenery.

Package perks include a complimentary breakfast for two adults and two children below 6 years of age, as well as a baby cot or extra bed for a child below 12 years old. You can also tuck into Taiwan Porridge Bentos at the coffee lounge and get to take home a mascot teddy bear.

Where: 22 Scotts Road, Singapore 228221, tel: 6737 7411, www.goodwoodparkhotel.com

The Goodwood Family Staycation package is available from now till June 30, 2021. Rates are at $288++ per room per night for The Deluxe Mayfair Room.

12. Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

What: You can’t hop on a plane, but well, you can watch them take off at the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport. And it’s not just that; it has a Family Escapade stay that includes a two-hour Changi Airport and Jewel tour, as well as a two-hour bicycle rental from GoCycling at Hub & Spoke to explore the new Changi Jurassic Mile track.

From now till Dec 30, there’s also the Snowy Staycation Package which includes a night’s stay in the Premier room, and three tickets to Snow House at Changi Airport, T3.

Where: 75 Airport Boulevard 01-01, Singapore, 819664, Tel: 6823 5300/1800 787 1221, www.changiairport.crowneplaza.com

The Snowy Staycation Package is available from now till June 30, 2020, and priced from $280++. Valid for bookings till Dec 25, 2020, for stays till Dec 30, 2020 (weekdays only).

The Family Escapade package is valid for stays till Jan 31, 2021, book by Jan 15, 2020.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.