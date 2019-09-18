12 immunity-boosting foods to eat during the haze

PHOTO: Pixabay
Shape

A colourful diet will provide the essential vitamins and nutrients you need

Don't be the next one to fall ill during haze season. Strengthen your immunity by having more of these healthy foods.

1. WATER

PHOTO: Unsplash

First, drink more water, say experts from Singapore General Hospital's Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

Drinking more water than usual helps your kidneys flush out toxins that have been absorbed through your skin and lungs.

Cut back on alcohol and caffeine too, as they can be dehydrating.

2. GOLDEN KIWI

PHOTO: Unsplash

Next, experts also suggest building up your immunity by eating foods high in vitamins C. One medium golden kiwi contains 91mg of vitamin C.

3. ORANGE JUICE

PHOTO: Pixabay

You could also drink up, as one cup of orange juice contains 124mg of vitamin C. Choose this over a soft drink during your next meal.

4. BROCCOLI

PHOTO: Unsplash

Commonly hailed as a superfood, broccoli is also a good source of vitamin C. One cup of the cooked vegetable contains 51mg of vitamin C.

5. PINEAPPLE

PHOTO: Unsplash

For a tropical hit of vitamin C, eat a medium slice of pineapple. It contains 79mg of the immunity-boosting mineral!

6. GREEN PEPPERS 

PHOTO: Pixabay

A cup of cooked green peppers contains 100mg of vitamin C.

7. EGG

PHOTO: Unsplash

Vitamin E is also key for a strong immune system as it has antioxidant properties to help prevent cellular damage. A cooked egg contains 0.50mg of vitamin E.

8. ALMONDS

PHOTO: Unsplash

Instead of snacking on chips, reach for almonds instead. A handful has 24mg of vitamin E.

9. SPINACH

PHOTO: Pixabay

Beyond just being rich in iron, spinach is also high in vitamin E. A cup of the cooked veggie contains 4mg of vitamin E.

10. AVOCADO 

PHOTO: Unsplash

More plus points for this creamy fruit. One avocado has 8mg of vitamin E.

11. SUNFLOWER SEEDS

PHOTO: Unsplash

With one handful of sunflower seeds containing 26mg of vitamin E, this is one of the best options to up your antioxidant intake.

12. FATTY FISH

PHOTO: Unsplash

Consuming foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids also helps to reduce inflammation and enhance the function of your immune system.

What's more, it's good for your heart health. You can get a boost of omega-3 from fatty fish like salmon, sardines and mackerel.

This article was first published in Shape.

