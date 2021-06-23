12 nude wedding shoes that you can wear again and again

Finding the right pair of wedding shoes is almost just as important as finding the perfect white dress . They can make or break an outfit, and they can completely define and transform a look. And in our opinion, the safest choice to go for is a pair of nude heels.

Whether you’re wearing something more traditional or modern, a nude pair will not only complement your dress, but it also helps to elongate your legs and you can wear it again, even after your wedding.

Of course, it doesn’t have to be entirely basic. If you’re looking for a statement-worthy piece that goes well with your dress, here are our top picks:

1. Almond Bejewelled Studded Slingback Patent Pumps, $89, Pazzion

PHOTO: Pazzion

Is vintage making a comeback? These slingback pumps add feminine elegance to a demure dress, with rhinestone buckles for a touch of shine.

Buy it here

2. Leather Peep-Toe D'Orsay Pumps, $62.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Echo the retro charm of the 1950s with D’Orsay pumps rendered in glossy patent leather, featuring a striking blade heel.

Buy it here

3. Shimmery Mid-Heel Slingback Shoes, $89.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

For brides who prefer more standout kicks, these ones with shiny details on the front are fab.

Buy it here

4. Vinyl High-Heel Shoes, $59.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

The asymmetric upper with transparent vinyl on this pair will lend a flash of brilliance to your wedding look.

Buy it here

ALSO READ: 8 tips to buying shoes online so they always fit

5. Canvas Gem-Embellished Sandals, $85.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Sandals with sexy slim straps are timeless and go with everything. These feature cutting-edge gem embellishments on the straps for giving them that extra oomph.

Buy it here

6. Ampliy Lace Up Perspex Heels, $35.63, Public Desire from Zalora

PHOTO: Zalora

What’s not to love about this strappy piece by Pubic Desire. Boasting a solid tone lace-up with transparent heels, this pair is perfect with a fuss-free gown featuring a thigh-high slit to show them off.

Buy it here

7. Grayson Heels, $39.90, Billini from Zalora

PHOTO: Zalora

Exude effortless style with this stylish pair of heels. What we love most about this pair is that it comes with chain details that add the perfect touch to your look and of course, a feminine finish.

Buy it here

8. Simple Pump, $1,050, Christian Louboutin

PHOTO: Christian Louboutin

A pair of these are definitely worth the splurge. If you’re always complaining about painful toes, you might find the rounded almond toe of this glossy pair to be a more comfortable fit.

Buy it here

ALSO READ: The latest wedding trend is choosing flats over sky-high heels

9. Madeleine Pump, $1,530, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

Crafted from supple calf leather, the Madeleine pump is easily recognisable by its retro-look block heel and square toe that is embellished with the LV initials in silver and gold-coloured metal.

Buy it here

10. Maia 75 Suede Slingback Pumps, $775, Aquazzura from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Handcrafted in Italy from beige suede, we especially love the elegant pointed toe and elastic slingback.

Buy it here

11. Champagne Rhinestone Embellished Satin Sandals Heels, $39.50, Pazzion

PHOTO: Pazzion

Opting for a basic pair of nude heels doesn’t mean you have to skimp on style. This rhinestone-embellished style adds on feminine appeal and is a wardrobe staple that you’ll be going back to for your future events and cocktail parties.

Buy it here

12. Public Desire Rayelle Heeled Sandals With Square Toes, $55.99, Public Desire from Asos

PHOTO: Charles and Keith

A simple pair of nude heels can make a world of difference to your look. Take, for instance, this versatile piece from Public Desire. Featuring an open toe design and a slingback style, this pair isn’t just perfect for your wedding but it goes well with almost any other outfit in your wardrobe as well.

ALSO READ: Super-high heels free women, says shoe king Louboutin

This article was first published in Her World Online.