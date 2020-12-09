12 perfect little gifts below $20 for your office Secret Santa exchange

The office Secret Santa exchange will either fill you with excitement or dread. After all, what do you get your colleague that’s useful, likeable and within the budget? If the latter emotion speaks to you, fret not. Here are 12 gift ideas that you can pick from to ensure your Secret Sant-ee will love your gift.

Desk Calendar, $17.90, from Actspressions

A fancy calendar may not be a desktop essential, but it certainly helps to beautify a workspace quickly.

Enigma notebook, $19.90, from Collins

The #Enigma is where fantasies and realities collide. Begin your new chapter with #CollinsDebden today! Get yours at selected Times, Kinokuniya and WHSmith stores. #CollinsDebden #CollinsDebdenSG Posted by Collins Debden SG on Thursday, October 3, 2019

An A5-sized notebook is always handy, and this one features an eye-catching iridescent cover and expandable back pocket. Also comes in pink and brown.

Card holder, $13, from JW Pei

PHOTO: JW Pei

This slim, croc-textured number with gold detailing is classy and perfect for keeping all their essential cards. It’s part of the brand’s vegan-friendly range too!

Swappable Avo-lanche phone grip, $18.90, from PopSocket

PHOTO: PopSocket

Anyone with a smartphone will appreciate the practicality of a phone grip that can double up as a convenient stand, but this one goes one step further.

The new swappable design from Popsocket allows the user to effortlessly change the PopTops to suit their fancy.

This Works Can't Sleep kit, $17, from Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

Give the gift of good sleep with this duo set. This includes a pillow spray and Stress Less roll-on to relieve stress and calm the senses.

Three Little Teas, $18, from T2

PHOTO: T2

For tea lovers, consider this Christmas breakfast tea set that consists of 3 mini cubes containing 8 teabags each: Christmas Breakfast, French Earl Grey and Melbourne Breakfast.

Travel mug, $20, from Naisse

PHOTO: Naisse

Regular mugs are overrated, but travel-friendly mugs are a different story.

Silicone collapsible bowl, $15, from The Sustainablity Project

PHOTO: The Sustainablity Project

A collapsible bowl isn’t just space-saving, it’s also eco-friendly and handy for all sorts of takeaways, from soups to salads. Made of 100 per cent silicone, it can handle a wide range of temperatures from -40 to 230 degree celsius, and is safe to use in the microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.

Japanese mini pots, $14 each, from Tumbleweed Plants

PHOTO: Tumbleweed Plants

Brighten up their office table with a cute ceramic pot in a beautiful Japanese patterned design.

Reusable snack and sandwich bag $17.90, from Your Sustainable Store

PHOTO: Your Sustainable Store

Help your giftee on their sustainable living journey with a reusable food bag that is a genius replacement for plastic bags. There are lots of designs to choose from too!

Set of five candles, $19.90, from Yankee Candle

PHOTO: Yankee Candle

Why give one scented candle when you can give five? These Samplers votive candles come in festive scents like Sparkling Cinnamon and Red Apple Wreath.

Sillicon Container, $17.80, Modori

PHOTO: Modori

An adorable printed lunch box is perfect for your friend who meal preps!

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.