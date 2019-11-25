12 Places to buy Christmas trees and Christmas decorations in Singapore (2019)

Want to make your home look more festive this Christmas season?
Put down that vacuum cleaner and forget about Marie Kondo-style minimalism. All you need is to stick a bauble-filled Christmas tree in your living room.
Whether you are looking for that signature pine smell of a live Christmas tree or just an artificial one for the eyes, we got you covered. Here’s where you can get a live or artificial Christmas tree this year.
5 PLACES TO BUY REAL CHRISTMAS TREES (LIVE PINE TREES)
|Shop
|Starting price
|Cold Storage
|$99
|Candy Floriculture
|$108
|Far East Flora
|$120.10
|Bedok Garden & Landscaping
|$120.10
|Song Lang Gardens
|TBA
COLD STORAGE CHRISTMAS TREES (FROM $99)
Surprise surprise, you can go to Cold Storage to buy not just toilet paper and potato chips, but also live Christmas trees.
Price: From $99
Purchase and delivery: Order online on the Cold Storage Christmas 2019 site. Delivery charge $60.
CANDY FLORICULTURE CHRISTMAS TREES (FROM $108)
Candy Floriculture specialises in flowers and garden plants, and has a very easy-to-use e-shop on their website that lets you order Christmas trees and more.
The nursery offers Nordmann Fir and Noble Fir trees.
Their smallest fresh cut noble firs are 4 to 5 feet tall (120 to 150cm) and cost $108 to $168, including GST. They’re one of the few places to sell such small fresh cut trees, which is great if space is a constraint.
The tallest trees measuring 10 to 11 feet are priced at up to $750, including GST.
They also sell Christmas ornaments and Christmas lights on their website, so you can set up and decorate your tree at the same time.
Price: From $108
Purchase and delivery: Order online on their website. Shipping is $40, and you can also opt to self-collect at their shop for free. Disposal $25 to $50, stand $40 to $50. Available only from 20 Nov 2019.
Address: 567 Thomson Rd, Singapore 298183
FAR EAST FLORA CHRISTMAS TREES (FROM $120.10)
Anyone with a green thumb in Singapore should be familiar with Far East Flora, the biggest nursery in all the land.
So of course, they’re a reliable source when it comes to buying live pine trees during the Christmas season.
As expected, they do have a rather wide selection of Christmas trees. Their smallest Nobel fir trees measure 4/5 feet and cost $128.51 after taxes. Their tallest trees are a ceiling-grazing 10/11 feet and cost $715.51 after taxes, which frankly is only worth it if you’re really loaded and live in a huge mansion, or are a shopping mall. All prices include a tree stand. They also sell Christmas bundles and hampers containing sweets, snacks, wine and/or flowers, so if you are desperately looking for something to put under the tree, you know where to look. If you order before 30 November, you save up to $56 off (while stock lasts). Price: From $120.10 (early bird discount) Purchase and delivery: You can buy Christmas trees online on their website and have them delivered to your doorstep. Delivery is $25 including GST. If you require disposal of the tree after Christmas, they charge a $40 disposal fee including GST. You also need to pay a $30 with GST staircase fee if there is no lift that stops directly at your floor, and the delivery men will carry the tree to your unit. Address: 565 Thomson Road Singapore 298184 / 180 Kitchener Road #B1-16 Singapore 208539 Bedok Garden & Landscaping Christmas trees (from $120.10) BEDOK GARDEN & LANDSCAPING CHRISTMAS TREES (FROM $120.10) Bedok Garden & Landscape is owned by Far East Flora, so if you wish to order online from them you can go through the same site. The price is exactly the same. Otherwise, they’ll be stocking Christmas trees at their store this year, however the actual trees have not arrived yet. Price: From $120.10 (early bird discount) Purchase and delivery: You can buy Christmas trees online on their website and have them delivered to your doorstep. Delivery is $25 including GST. If you require disposal of the tree after Christmas, they charge a $40 disposal fee including GST. You can also pay a $30 with GST staircase fee if there is no lift that stops directly at your floor, and the delivery men will carry the tree to your unit. Address: 4A Bedok S Rd, Singapore 469279 SONG LANG GARDEN CHRISTMAS TREES (TBA) Song Lang Garden’s trees will arrive only in the final week of November, and their price list is not out yet. But they say prices will be about 5% to 10% higher than last year’s, and that they’re going to be average compared to what the other nurseries are charging. Price: TBA Purchase and delivery: They have no online shopping option, so you’ll have to show up at the nursery in person to pick your tree. They offer delivery as well. Address: 378 Tanjong Katong Road, Singapore 437134 7 PLACES TO BUY ARTIFICIAL CHRISTMAS TREES Plastic is not that fantastic, but if you’re certain you’re going to use your Christmas tree every year, it is more economical to get an artificial Christmas free than to shell out for a real live (well, dead) Christmas tree every year. Sure, you’re gonna miss that lovely pine scent, but you end up with more dollars in your pocket. IKEA CHRISTMAS TREES (FROM $3.90) IKEA doesn’t sell just furniture, but also has an array of real and artificial plants. This year, they’re selling artificial Christmas trees ranging from the a puny potted fake fir that you can place at your office desk, priced at $3.90, to a respectable 230cm (7.5 feet) costing $120. They’ve also got some affordable Christmas decorations on sale that you can adorn your tree with, and little rugs you can use the cover the ugly plastic feet of your Christmas tree. Price: From $3.90 Purchase and delivery: Purchases can be made no their website. Delivery is $10 for parcel delivery of items weighing less than 24kg, or $70 for truck delivery of heavier items. For truck delivery, there will be an extra charge of $20 if there is no direct lift access to your floor and you live on the third floor or higher. Address: 317 Alexandra Rd, Singapore 159965 / 60 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528764 GIANT HYPERMARKET CHRISTMAS TREES ($9.90) Giant Hypermarket sells more than just cheap groceries. They have cheap everything, from electronics and clothes to, well, artificial Christmas trees. Their smallest Christmas trees are 120cm or 4 feet tall, and cost $9.90. If that’s not cheap enough for you, we don’t know what is. Meanwhile, the biggest Christmas tree is 180cm or about 6 feet tall and costs $49.90. If you prefer a disco feel, you can also get one with built-in lights for $129. Some of the trees also come with ornaments. For instance, if you purchase their 150cm Christmas tree, you can also get 110 pieces of ornaments to go with it, all at a freaking low price of $29.90. Price: From $9.90 Purchase and delivery: Order online, delivery is priced at $7. You get free delivery when you spend $59 and above. HENG YAK HENRY CHRISTMAS WHOLESALER HING YUAN (SIN & CN) TRADING CHRISTMAS TREES ($10) This astonishing place is a warehouse-style wholesale store that sells nothing but Christmas-related goods, and has purportedly been open for over 80 years. As they’re a wholesaler, the more you buy, the cheaper it gets, so don’t show up alone. You can buy anything from Christmas decorations and trees to fake snowmen. Their prices are also very wallet-friendly. 3 foot trees can cost as little as $10, while a reasonably large 7 foot tree is about $40. Price: From $10 Purchase and delivery: Show up in person at their warehouse and be prepared to buy in bulk. Address: 734 Geylang Road, Singapore 389645 SPOTLIGHT CHRISTMAS TREES ($24.50) Everyone’s favourite DIY store is also a great place to stock up on holiday decorations, whether you’re celebrating birthdays, Halloween or Christmas. Not only can you find artificial Christmas trees on sale at Spotlight, but you can even buy a freakin’ Christmas tree costume if you want to dress up as a tree yourself (not kidding). They’ve also got a huge array of Christmas decorations, including anything from baubles for your tree to Christmas-themed napkins. You can get a 180cm tall Christmas tree for as little as $24.50, which is quite a good deal Price: From $24.50 Purchase and delivery: Order online, delivery fee $9.90 to $25 depending on the size of item. Address: Level 5, 68 Orchard Road Singapore 238839 Singapore / Level 3 Westgate 3 Gateway Drive Singapore 608532 MASON'S HOME DECOR CHRISTMAS TREES (FROM $28) Mason’s Home Decor is an online furniture shop that also happens to stock hyper-realistic artificial Christmas trees during the holiday season. They’ve got a few sizes and shapes to choose from, the most economical being an artificial small Christmas tree measuring 75cm tall and costing $28. On the other end of the scale, a hyper-realistic 8 foot balsam fir Christmas tree would set you back $659. All trees come with an iron base stand. Price: From $69 Purchase and delivery: Purchase online, standard delivery charge $10, free delivery for purchases above $150. Alternatively, you can make and pick up your purchases at their showroom. Address: 39A Jln Pemimpin, Singapore 577183 VANDA WIN ($75) Vanda Win has got white and green undecorated and decorated artificial Christmas trees. Their trees range in size from 5 to 12 feet. They also sell ornaments, garlands, flowers and other Christmas décor. Their four-foot Regina tree costs $75 and must be picked up at the store, while on the other end of the scale their 12-foot Cypress fir costs $1,102.10 inclusive of GST and delivery. Price: From $75 Purchase and delivery: Purchase can be made by email. Delivery or self-collection is available. Address: 1 Tanjong Katong Rd, 03-25/26/27, Singapore 437157 TANGS CHRISTMAS TREES (FROM $138.90) Upscale department store Tangs sells artificial Christmas trees that are a tiny bit less plastic looking than the one your office has no doubt set up in the reception area. But they are also relatively expensive as far as artificial Christmas trees go. Their 60cm-tall decorated Christmas tree costs $138.90 and comes with attached red berries and acorns, as well as lighting and a low voltage plug. It’s definitely more expensive than the average artificial tree, but comes already decorated. Not big enough? Get the 7ft tree for $625. You can also buy more Christmas decorations on their website if you fee the free isn’t bling enough. Price: From $138.90 Purchase and delivery: Purchase on their website, delivery costs $12 for orders under $150. Free delivery for orders above $150. Address: 310 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238864 / 1 Harbourfront Walk, #01-187 & #02-189 VivoCity, Singapore 098585
Read also
Shop
Starting price
IKEA VinterFest Artificial Tree (6cm)
$3.90
Giant Hypermarket
$9.90
Heng Yak Henry Christmas Wholesaler Jing Yuan (Sin & Cn) Trading
$10
Spotlight Jolly and Joy Artificial PVC Pine Tree (180 cm)
$24.50
Mason’s Home Decor Small Artificial Christmas Tree (75cm)
$28
Vanda Win
$75
Tangs Decorated Artificial Christmas Tree (60cm)
$138.90
Read also
Read also
Read also
As expected, they do have a rather wide selection of Christmas trees. Their smallest Nobel fir trees measure 4/5 feet and cost $128.51 after taxes.
Their tallest trees are a ceiling-grazing 10/11 feet and cost $715.51 after taxes, which frankly is only worth it if you’re really loaded and live in a huge mansion, or are a shopping mall. All prices include a tree stand.
They also sell Christmas bundles and hampers containing sweets, snacks, wine and/or flowers, so if you are desperately looking for something to put under the tree, you know where to look.
If you order before 30 November, you save up to $56 off (while stock lasts).
Price: From $120.10 (early bird discount)
Purchase and delivery: You can buy Christmas trees online on their website and have them delivered to your doorstep. Delivery is $25 including GST. If you require disposal of the tree after Christmas, they charge a $40 disposal fee including GST. You also need to pay a $30 with GST staircase fee if there is no lift that stops directly at your floor, and the delivery men will carry the tree to your unit.
Address: 565 Thomson Road Singapore 298184 / 180 Kitchener Road #B1-16 Singapore 208539
Bedok Garden & Landscaping Christmas trees (from $120.10)
BEDOK GARDEN & LANDSCAPING CHRISTMAS TREES (FROM $120.10)
Bedok Garden & Landscape is owned by Far East Flora, so if you wish to order online from them you can go through the same site. The price is exactly the same.
Otherwise, they’ll be stocking Christmas trees at their store this year, however the actual trees have not arrived yet.
Price: From $120.10 (early bird discount)
Purchase and delivery: You can buy Christmas trees online on their website and have them delivered to your doorstep. Delivery is $25 including GST. If you require disposal of the tree after Christmas, they charge a $40 disposal fee including GST. You can also pay a $30 with GST staircase fee if there is no lift that stops directly at your floor, and the delivery men will carry the tree to your unit.
Address: 4A Bedok S Rd, Singapore 469279
SONG LANG GARDEN CHRISTMAS TREES (TBA)
Song Lang Garden’s trees will arrive only in the final week of November, and their price list is not out yet.
But they say prices will be about 5% to 10% higher than last year’s, and that they’re going to be average compared to what the other nurseries are charging.
Price: TBA
Purchase and delivery: They have no online shopping option, so you’ll have to show up at the nursery in person to pick your tree. They offer delivery as well.
Address: 378 Tanjong Katong Road, Singapore 437134
7 PLACES TO BUY ARTIFICIAL CHRISTMAS TREES
Plastic is not that fantastic, but if you’re certain you’re going to use your Christmas tree every year, it is more economical to get an artificial Christmas free than to shell out for a real live (well, dead) Christmas tree every year.
Sure, you’re gonna miss that lovely pine scent, but you end up with more dollars in your pocket.
IKEA CHRISTMAS TREES (FROM $3.90)
IKEA doesn’t sell just furniture, but also has an array of real and artificial plants.
This year, they’re selling artificial Christmas trees ranging from the a puny potted fake fir that you can place at your office desk, priced at $3.90, to a respectable 230cm (7.5 feet) costing $120.
They’ve also got some affordable Christmas decorations on sale that you can adorn your tree with, and little rugs you can use the cover the ugly plastic feet of your Christmas tree.
Price: From $3.90
Purchase and delivery: Purchases can be made no their website. Delivery is $10 for parcel delivery of items weighing less than 24kg, or $70 for truck delivery of heavier items. For truck delivery, there will be an extra charge of $20 if there is no direct lift access to your floor and you live on the third floor or higher.
Address: 317 Alexandra Rd, Singapore 159965 / 60 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528764
GIANT HYPERMARKET CHRISTMAS TREES ($9.90)
Giant Hypermarket sells more than just cheap groceries. They have cheap everything, from electronics and clothes to, well, artificial Christmas trees.
Their smallest Christmas trees are 120cm or 4 feet tall, and cost $9.90. If that’s not cheap enough for you, we don’t know what is.
Meanwhile, the biggest Christmas tree is 180cm or about 6 feet tall and costs $49.90.
If you prefer a disco feel, you can also get one with built-in lights for $129.
Some of the trees also come with ornaments. For instance, if you purchase their 150cm Christmas tree, you can also get 110 pieces of ornaments to go with it, all at a freaking low price of $29.90.
Price: From $9.90
Purchase and delivery: Order online, delivery is priced at $7. You get free delivery when you spend $59 and above.
HENG YAK HENRY CHRISTMAS WHOLESALER HING YUAN (SIN & CN) TRADING CHRISTMAS TREES ($10)
This astonishing place is a warehouse-style wholesale store that sells nothing but Christmas-related goods, and has purportedly been open for over 80 years.
As they’re a wholesaler, the more you buy, the cheaper it gets, so don’t show up alone.
You can buy anything from Christmas decorations and trees to fake snowmen. Their prices are also very wallet-friendly.
3 foot trees can cost as little as $10, while a reasonably large 7 foot tree is about $40.
Price: From $10
Purchase and delivery: Show up in person at their warehouse and be prepared to buy in bulk.
Address: 734 Geylang Road, Singapore 389645
SPOTLIGHT CHRISTMAS TREES ($24.50)
Everyone’s favourite DIY store is also a great place to stock up on holiday decorations, whether you’re celebrating birthdays, Halloween or Christmas.
Not only can you find artificial Christmas trees on sale at Spotlight, but you can even buy a freakin’ Christmas tree costume if you want to dress up as a tree yourself (not kidding).
They’ve also got a huge array of Christmas decorations, including anything from baubles for your tree to Christmas-themed napkins.
You can get a 180cm tall Christmas tree for as little as $24.50, which is quite a good deal
Price: From $24.50
Purchase and delivery: Order online, delivery fee $9.90 to $25 depending on the size of item.
Address: Level 5, 68 Orchard Road Singapore 238839 Singapore / Level 3 Westgate 3 Gateway Drive Singapore 608532
MASON'S HOME DECOR CHRISTMAS TREES (FROM $28)
Mason’s Home Decor is an online furniture shop that also happens to stock hyper-realistic artificial Christmas trees during the holiday season.
They’ve got a few sizes and shapes to choose from, the most economical being an artificial small Christmas tree measuring 75cm tall and costing $28.
On the other end of the scale, a hyper-realistic 8 foot balsam fir Christmas tree would set you back $659. All trees come with an iron base stand.
Price: From $69
Purchase and delivery: Purchase online, standard delivery charge $10, free delivery for purchases above $150. Alternatively, you can make and pick up your purchases at their showroom.
Address: 39A Jln Pemimpin, Singapore 577183
VANDA WIN ($75)
Vanda Win has got white and green undecorated and decorated artificial Christmas trees. Their trees range in size from 5 to 12 feet. They also sell ornaments, garlands, flowers and other Christmas décor.
Their four-foot Regina tree costs $75 and must be picked up at the store, while on the other end of the scale their 12-foot Cypress fir costs $1,102.10 inclusive of GST and delivery.
Price: From $75
Purchase and delivery: Purchase can be made by email. Delivery or self-collection is available.
Address: 1 Tanjong Katong Rd, 03-25/26/27, Singapore 437157
TANGS CHRISTMAS TREES (FROM $138.90)
Upscale department store Tangs sells artificial Christmas trees that are a tiny bit less plastic looking than the one your office has no doubt set up in the reception area. But they are also relatively expensive as far as artificial Christmas trees go.
Their 60cm-tall decorated Christmas tree costs $138.90 and comes with attached red berries and acorns, as well as lighting and a low voltage plug. It’s definitely more expensive than the average artificial tree, but comes already decorated. Not big enough? Get the 7ft tree for $625. You can also buy more Christmas decorations on their website if you fee the free isn’t bling enough.
Price: From $138.90
Purchase and delivery: Purchase on their website, delivery costs $12 for orders under $150. Free delivery for orders above $150.
Address: 310 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238864 / 1 Harbourfront Walk, #01-187 & #02-189 VivoCity, Singapore 098585