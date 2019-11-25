12 Places to buy Christmas trees and Christmas decorations in Singapore (2019)

Want to make your home look more festive this Christmas season?

Put down that vacuum cleaner and forget about Marie Kondo-style minimalism. All you need is to stick a bauble-filled Christmas tree in your living room.

Whether you are looking for that signature pine smell of a live Christmas tree or just an artificial one for the eyes, we got you covered. Here’s where you can get a live or artificial Christmas tree this year.

5 PLACES TO BUY REAL CHRISTMAS TREES (LIVE PINE TREES)

Shop Starting price Cold Storage $99 Candy Floriculture $108 Far East Flora $120.10 Bedok Garden & Landscaping $120.10 Song Lang Gardens TBA

COLD STORAGE CHRISTMAS TREES (FROM $99)

Surprise surprise, you can go to Cold Storage to buy not just toilet paper and potato chips, but also live Christmas trees.

Price: From $99

Purchase and delivery: Order online on the Cold Storage Christmas 2019 site. Delivery charge $60.

CANDY FLORICULTURE CHRISTMAS TREES (FROM $108)

Candy Floriculture specialises in flowers and garden plants, and has a very easy-to-use e-shop on their website that lets you order Christmas trees and more.

The nursery offers Nordmann Fir and Noble Fir trees.

Their smallest fresh cut noble firs are 4 to 5 feet tall (120 to 150cm) and cost $108 to $168, including GST. They’re one of the few places to sell such small fresh cut trees, which is great if space is a constraint.

The tallest trees measuring 10 to 11 feet are priced at up to $750, including GST.

They also sell Christmas ornaments and Christmas lights on their website, so you can set up and decorate your tree at the same time.

Price: From $108

Purchase and delivery: Order online on their website. Shipping is $40, and you can also opt to self-collect at their shop for free. Disposal $25 to $50, stand $40 to $50. Available only from 20 Nov 2019.

Address: 567 Thomson Rd, Singapore 298183

FAR EAST FLORA CHRISTMAS TREES (FROM $120.10)

Anyone with a green thumb in Singapore should be familiar with Far East Flora, the biggest nursery in all the land.

So of course, they’re a reliable source when it comes to buying live pine trees during the Christmas season.