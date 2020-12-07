12 places for the prettiest log cakes that'll wow your guests this Christmas

Christmas is never quite complete without the quintessential festive log cake. According to definitive culinary encyclopedia New Larousse Gastronomique, the Christmas Yule Log cake is a fairly recent creation (estimated to be after 1870) by “Parisian pastrycooks” that was inspired by “the real logs that used to be burnt in the hearth throughout Christmas Eve”.

These days, most log cakes no longer have the traditional “tree bark” finish and the sky is the limit when it comes to the creativity of modern pastry chefs.

End your Christmas party with a delicious and festive log cake with our roundup of the best ones to order this year:

1. Shangri-La Hotel

Shangri-La is back this year with an array of whimsical log cakes drawing on a North Pole Wonderland theme. Resembling a crate brimming with goodies, the Cajette de Fraises ($75), is a delightful treat of vanilla sponge cake layered with honey yogurt mousse, strawberry confit, and fresh strawberries.

Another new creation is the Mango Passion Toffee Yule Log ($72) with coconut sponge, mango passionfruit compote, vanilla cremeux, passionfruit toffee and mango mousse in a quirky yellow design.

Visit its website to order. Available from now till Dec 25, 2020. An advance order of 72 hours is required.

2. Conrad Centennial Singapore

Conrad Centennial Singapore is ringing in the season with the most charming log cakes that are too pretty to cut into; there’s a Chocolate Santa Sleigh Yule Log with Santa riding in a delectable chocolate sleigh of Sacher sponge cake, chocolate ganache, praline mousse and a secret ingredient for a satisfying crunch. T

hen there’s the Snowman Panettone Yule Log for those who prefer an alcoholic touch (this has panettone almond sponge, chestnut cream and vanilla mousse and ganache).

Prefer a fruitier log? Order the Strawberry Santa Claus Yule Log that cuts through a light cheese mousse and vanilla crumble with a refreshing strawberry compote.

All three log cakes are priced at $75 nett, available till Dec 31, 2020 for delivery or takeaway at The Terrace. Visit its website or call 6432 7483/87, WhatsApp 8322 9876 or e-mail SINCI.festive@conradhotels.com for more info or to order.

3. The Connoisseur Concerto (TCC)

An interesting confection is the Snowy Wonderland log cake ($55), housed with earl grey-infused premium milk chocolate and praline crunch that gets a refreshing note thanks to a yuzu marmalade, and mixed berries.

If you’re after something more decadent, go for the Choco Coffee Surprise ($45). Hidden underneath a cheery Santa-inspired exterior is an indulgent bittersweet treat with Valrhona dark chocolate infused with Arabica coffee beans, all layered between a sea-salt caramel curd and a crunchy base.

Kids will enjoy the Nutty Choco Fantasy ($55), with Valrhona milk chocolate mousse, hazelnuts and caramelised peanuts.

Available at TCC and The House of Robert Timms outlets for dine-in and takeaway. Enjoy a 10 per cent off early bird special from now till Dec 11, 2020.

4. Taste Gourmet Market

PHOTO: Taste.sg

Apart from a mindblowing array of hams, sausages, meats and seafood, you’ll also find festive sweets from Taste Gourmet Market’s Christmas catalogue. There are four to choose from –

Tanariva Raspberry Yule Log Cake ($79), Dulcey Yuzu Log Cake ($79) as well as a Tropical Fruit White Chocolate Yule Log Cake ($69). For chocolate connoisseurs, dig into the velvety rich Chocolate Yule Log ($69).

Order at least four working days in advance, and pre-orders are available till Dec 20, 2020.

Visit its website to order or visit 118 Holland Avenue, Raffles Holland V Mall, Basement 1, Singapore 278997 to get an order chit.

5. Breadtalk

This Black Forest Log Cake ($48.80) with chocolate chiffon cake from Breadtalk is perfect for the chocolate lovers in your family.

It’s stuffed with a rich dark chocolate mousse made with 70 per cent dark chocolate, velvety vanilla white chocolate cream and dark sweet cherries and then topped with decadent hazelnut cream, chocolate shards, and fresh fruits the likes of blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries.

If you’re craving something lighter and fruity, opt for its Snowy Christmas Log ($48.80) which features layers of chocolate chiffon New York cheesecake, with Nata de Coco-studded mango mousse and coconut mousse. It’s dressed in vanilla chiffon, vanilla white chocolate cream with white chocolate shards, and fresh fruits.

Pre-order between now and Dec 15, 2020 to get 15 per cent off whole cakes. Do note that other terms and conditions apply.

Available on its e-store and at all BreadTalk outlets except NEX, Jurong Point, Singapore Cruise Centre and United Square.

6. Ah Mah Homemade Cakes

If a simple yet satisfying log that hits the spot is what you’re after, then get the Christmas Log from homegrown bakery Ah Mah Homemade Cakes. At $16.80 (450g), it’s the most affordable log on the list, too. A moist coffee sponge is blanketed with light coffee cream and decadent dark chocolate ganache.

For another delectable treat, check out its yuzu-flavoured spin on the Basque cheesecake with its Granny’s Yuzu Chao Tah Cheesecake, available now at a special launch price of $24.90 (U.P $43.80 for 700g)

Visit its website to order and for more info.

7. The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

It doesn’t get more indulgent than a champagne-infused chocolate log.

This one by The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore ($88) has a caramel pecan crispy rice base and a champagne jelly centre that’s enveloped by a trio of dark, milk and white chocolate sponge – each encases a layer of orange chocolate, strawberry and lychee ganache.

And if that isn’t enough to tickle your fancy, there are the fir-tree shaped confections ($58 each) in a choice of white, milk and dark chocolate to impress the guests.

For orders, call 6434 5278, email rc.sinrz.bakery@ritzcarlton. com, or visit its website.

8. Pan Pacific Singapore

Durian lovers, get your fix with Pan Pacific Singapore’s rendition of the log cake that features the king of fruits, as well as palm sugar for a truly Singaporean Christmas – its Mao Shan Wang and Gula Melaka Log Cake ($72.76).

Other new flavours to try include the decadent Chocolate Caramel Hazelnut Log Cake ($77.04) which features a flourless chocolate sponge, light dulcey-whipped ganache, hazelnut feuilletine, caramel, hazelnut mousse and hazelnut sea salt caramel sauce, as well as the tropical and fruit Coco Pineapple Log Cake ($72.76).

Available till Jan 01, 2021 online or at Pacific Marketplace (Level 1), Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square, Singapore 039595, tel: 6826 8240.

9. Goodwood Park Hotel

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIe4No8HqWY/

Goodwood Park Hotel’s holiday creations are all set to impress. For one, there’s the cool spin on the traditional log – the rich Christmas Holiday Cabin Log Cake ($82), which resembles a cosy log house.

Durian aficionados will enjoy the irresistible Goodwood Black Thorn Durian Christmas Log Cake ($88) made with charcoal vanilla sponge and premium Black Thorn durian puree.

Or dazzle guests with the exquisite Ivory Christmas Celebration creation ($108) that draws on the hotel’s Grand Tower wing, a gazetted national monument; inside, it comprises a delicate almond sponge layer with creamy mascarpone, apple mousse and lingonberries with a milk chocolate hazelnut fudge base.

Available for takeaway or delivery at The Deli until Dec 26, 2020 (order five days in advance). Call 6730 1867/68, email festive@goodwoodparkhotel.com or visit its website to order. Last orders are on Dec 19, 2020, 12 noon.

10. Regent Singapore

For something more sumptuous, pop by the Dolcetto by Basilico at the Regent where you’ll find a range of delicious and exquisitely crafted log cakes that you won’t be able to find elsewhere, including an Italian Chestnut and Whiskey Cheesecake with Caramelised Pear Compote.

There’s also an Imperial Earl Grey with Sea Salt Raspberry as well as Sicilian Bronte Pistachio with Textures of Granny Smith Apples come in Grande ($98) and Medio ($50) sizes.

To order, call 6725 3244 or download the order form and email dolcetto@regentsingapore.com.sg.

11. Swiss Bake

Chocolate and cherry is a combination that we’ll never get tired of, and Swiss Bake’s new Dark Chocolate Cherry Log Cake ($42) is a must-have treat at every Christmas table.

It sees luscious chocolate mousse and tangy red cherries rolled with chocolate sponge, then covered with thick dark chocolate ganache.

Visit its online marketplace Portopantry to order. Order at least four days in advance.

12. Chateraise

Get your chocolate fix with the Xmas Premium Chocolate Cake ($67). Hidden underneath the exterior is a rich chocolate mousse made from French Couverture chocolate, which comprises 66 per cent Caribbean cocoa beans.

A sour-sweet raspberry jam and crunchy chocolate mixed with cocoa nibs balance out the richness.

Or bring Santa cheer to your dining table with the ultra-adorable House of Santa Claus cake ($95); chocolate and vanilla sponge is layered with fresh chocolate cream, chocolate with cereal, candied pear, and candied yellow peach.

There are other yummy creations to choose from as well including the Buche de Noel log cake ($48), Xmas Fruits Train ($80), and the Pistachio Tree Cake ($50) with smooth white chocolate mousse and Framboise jelly covered in rich pistachio cream.

Visit its website to order or for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly and The Peak.