12 posh lunch sets with incredible value in Singapore

Maybe you’re just starting to head back into the office and need a little midday treat , or you’re still working from home but need something to break up the monotony of your workday.

For your dining pleasure, we’ve come up with a list of 12 excellent restaurants on the finer side of life, that offer the best value set lunches you’ll find in Singapore. Before you read on, do note that value here is relative to what you’d pay on a Friday night out!

1. Avenue 87

This new modern Asian restaurant on Amoy Street has a menu informed by the memories and travels of its two chefs Glen Tay and Alex Phan, resulting in something that’s nostalgic yet contemporary.

Their 2-course ($29++) and 3-course ($38++) lunch menus embody this philosophy with inventive but comforting dishes like “Duck Rice” with confit duck and yam rice, and a panna cotta highlighting the ultimate flavour love triangle that is pandan, coconut, and gula melaka.

Available: Tue - Sat 11.30am - 2.30pm

Avenue 87 is located at 47 Amoy Street, Singapore 069873, p. +65 6970 5491 / +65 9839 8401. Open Tue — Sat 11.30am — 2.30pm and 5.30pm — 10pm.

2. Zafferano

This chic Italian restaurant is perched at the top of the Ocean Financial Centre, boasting a glorious view of the Marina Bay waterfront. The panorama isn’t the only feast though; the real repast is their two and three-course Executive Set Lunch ($45++/$55++).

The dishes on offer bear Head Chef Andrea De Paola’s signature contemporary Italian touch, but are regularly switched up to feature the freshest seasonal produce.

This autumn, feast on Kurobuta Pork Cheek Ravioli with pecorino sauce and luscious Tagliatelle Pasta with Butter Sauce and White Truffle . Not too hungry? Opt for one of their a la carte options instead.

Available: Tue-Fri 12pm-3pm

Zafferano is located at Level 43 Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049315, p. +65 6509 1488. Open Tues — Sun 12pm — 3pm and 6pm — 11pm.

3. Wooloomooloo Steakhouse

This classic laid-back Aussie-inspired steakhouse located at Swissotel The Stamford offers up great-tasting and affordable food with a picturesque view of the city skyline.

The three-course Weekday Set Lunch ($32++, with prices varying during the festive period) features a monthly rotating range of food items, with mains ranging from their signature steaks to some delicious pasta and fish options.

You can also top up to one of their premium meats like their Morgan’s Ranch 300-Day Grain Fed USDA Prime Ribeye ($20++) — in our opinion, it’s totally worth it.

Available: Mon-Fri 12pm-3pm

Wooloomooloo Steakhouse is located at 2 Stamford Road, Level 3, Swissôtel the Stamford, Singapore 178882, p. +65 6338 0261. Open daily 12pm — 3pm and 6pm — 10.30pm.

4. Summer Palace

Cantonese cuisine takes center stage at this Michelin one-star restaurant in Regent Singapore.

The Daily Premium Lunch Set ($65++) features signature dim sum creations and Canton comforts alike, with dishes like Steamed Prawn Dumpling with Bird’s Nest, Roasted Duck & Honey Barbecued Pork, and.

This menu is only available with a minimum of four persons, so grab some good friends or family because the best food deserves the best company.

Available: Mon-Fri 12pm-2.30pm

Summer Palace is located at Level 3 Regent Singapore, 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715. Open Mon — Fri 12pm — 2.30pm and 6pm — 9.30pm and Sat — Sun 11.30am — 2.30pm and 6pm — 9.30pm.

5. Braci

This little hideaway tucked away in a Boat Quay shophouse is all about progressive, reinvigorated Italian cuisine. This restaurant is helmed by Michelin star Chef-Restauranteur Beppe De Vito who, with a whopping six establishments in his care, is no stranger to Singapore’s fine dining scene.

Braci’s Prix-Fixe ($58++) is a three-course amalgam of bold flavours with dishes like Faroe Islands Salmon with a pistachio ragu.

Available : Tue-Fri 12pm-2pm

Braci is located at 52 Boat Quay, Level 5/6, Singapore 049841, p. +65 6866 1933. Open for lunch Tue — Sat 12pm — 2pm and for dinner Mon — Sat, 1st seating: 6pm and 2nd seating: 8.30pm.

6. VUE

VUE offers not one or two, but four different seasonally-rotating weekday set lunch choices, ranging from the two or three-course Express Set Lunch ($48++/$58++) to the two or three-course Executive Set Lunch ($68++/$78++).

Pick between delicious mains like Baked Kühlbarra Barramundi and Grilled Chicken Breast, with extra-lux options like Foie Gras Risotto and 24hr Slow-Roast Brisket available in the Executive option. For dessert, why not opt for the trendy Basque-Style Burnt Cheesecake?

Available : Mon-Fri 12pm-2.30pm

VUE is located at OUE Bay Front, 50 Collyer Quay Level 19, Singapore 049321, p. +65 8879 0923. Open Mon — Fri 12pm — 2.30pm and 5.30pm — 10.30pm, Sat — Sun 12pm — 3pm and 5.30pm — 10.30pm.

7. Basque Kitchen by Aitor

This one-Michelin-starred restaurant is the brainchild of Chef Aitor, a Spanish-Australian chef with family ties rooted in the Basque Country.

Every dish from his kitchen presents a little slice of his heritage, with classic Basque foods like Cod “Club Ranero” and Basque Pyrenees Lamb on their set lunch menus. Their three-course Executive Lunch Menu ($98) is plenty filling, but those looking for a bit of extra indulgence can opt for the five-course Discovery Degustation Menu ($148).

Available: Mon-Sat 12pm-2.30pm

Basque Kitchen by Aitor is located at 97 Amoy St, Singapore 069917, p. +65 6224 2232. Open Mon — Sat 12pm — 2.30pm and 6pm — 10.30pm.

8. Gattopardo Ristorante di Mare

Undoubtedly one of the best Italian restaurants in Singapore, this restaurant sees Sicilian flavours meet the freshest sustainably-sourced seafood. Join them for their seasonally refreshed Set Lunch Menu ($48++) that features traditional Italian fare at its best.

This season, feast on autumnal dishes like roasted pumpkin soup and hearty risotto before ending on a tart and sweet note with a Sicilian lemon tart. If you’re feeling extra cheeky, a three-course wine pairing ($38++) is also up for the taking.

Available: Tue-Fri 12pm-2.30pm

Gattopardo Ristorante di Mare is located at 36 Tras Street, Singapore 078975, p. +65 6338 5498 / +65 9325 8843. Open Tue — Fri 12pm — 2.30pm and 6.30pm — 10.30pm, Sat 6.30pm — 10.30pm, Sun 11.30pm – 3.30pm.

9. Fleur de Sel

Fleur de Sel is the ultimate ode to fine French cuisine and wine by Chef Alexandre Lozachmeur. Two set lunch options are available, the three-course Executive Set Lunch ($48++) and the four-course Fleur de Sel Set Lunch ($58++).

Choose between mains like lamb (done two ways — braised and slow-cooked), and a classic bouillabaisse. Dessert lovers will swoon at their indulgent options: Le Baba, a rum-soaked cake with Tahitian vanilla bean whipped cream, and a chocolate-praline love affair.

Available : Mon-Fri 12pm-2pm

Fleur de Sel is located at 64 Tras Street #01-01, Singapore 079003, p. +65 6222 6861. Open Mon — Fri 12pm — 2pm and 6.30pm — 10pm, Sat 6.30pm — 10pm.

10. Spago

Spago’s California-inspired menu channels the same creative energy of its Beverly Hills-based parent establishment by Wolfgang Puck. Located in the Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, this eatery also offers a spectacular view of the city skyline and the glimmering Infinity Pool.

Spago’s three-course lunchtime Prix Fixe ($49) takes cues from around the globe with dishes like Chicken ‘Laksa’ Spring Roll, Miso Broiled Ora King Salmon, and Grilled Angus Beef Burger.

Available: 12pm-2.30pm daily

Spago is located at 10 Bayfront Avenue L57, Sands SkyPark, Hotel Tower 2, Singapore 018956, p. +65 6688 9955. Open Sun — Thu 12pm — 2.30pm and 6pm —10pm, Fri — Sat 12pm — 2.30pm and 6pm — 10.30pm.

11. Candlenut

As the world’s very first Michelin starred Peranakan restaurant, Candlenut is truly one-of-a-kind. Their contemporary takes on Peranakan dishes elevate the cuisine without taking away any of the flavour or complexity of the food.

Their specially curated ‘Taste of Candlenut’ Lunch Menu ($58++) is an elaborate three-course affair featuring sumptuous dishes like the charcoal-grilled Maori Lake’s Lamp Satay and heritage recipes including a divine chicken curry from Chef Malcolm Lee’s mother and Aunt Caroline’s Babi Buah Keluak.

Available: 12pm-3pm daily

Candlenut is located at Block 17A Dempsey Road, Singapore 249676, p. + 65 8121 0176. Open daily 12pm — 3pm and 6pm — 10pm.

12. Ki-Sho

Ki-Sho is Japanese omakase at its finest; with fresh seasonal ingredients flown in from Japan and an extensive selection of artisanal sake, this is one place omakase lovers must try.

Their Oribe ($150++) and Taihaku ($250++) lunch sets are undoubtedly a little hard on the wallet, but trust us: it’s worth it. These eight-course meals feature rare seasonal delicacies and other delicious dishes like Charcoal Aburi Wagyu Beef.

Available: Mon-Fri 12pm-2.30pm

Ki-Sho is located at 29 Scotts Road, Singapore 228224, p. +65 6733 5251. Open Mon — Fri 12pm — 2.30pm and 6.30pm — 10.30pm and Sat 6.30pm — 10.30pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.