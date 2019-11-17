12 questions to ask when choosing a preschool in Singapore

Read also

Pamela Lim, a 38-year-old stay-at-home mum, says that when she was shortlisting preschools for her then three-year- old daughter, she enquired about the number of teachers per class.

"It was important for me to know that there were enough teachers looking after the kids, especially since my daughter was so young. I needed to know I would have that peace of mind every day after dropping Chloe off at school."

On top of that, Fiona says to find out how the school ensures its overall safety.

For instance, is someone stationed by the centre's entrance at all times? Is the front door secured during school hours? Is there a CCTV in the classrooms? And how does the school guarantee the safety of the kids during pickup and drop-off times, and during outings?

"IS THE ENVIRONMENT CONDUCIVE TO LEARNING AND CREATIVITY?"

When you choose a preschool, Fiona advises you to really inspect the environment. Is it bright and colourful, and filled with children's art?

The way the school looks says a lot about its commitment to creative and artistic expression.

You'll also want to ensure that the environment is comfortable, and that the equipment looks safe, well maintained and attractive.

Facilities such as outdoor play and exercise areas and learning zones will give you an indication of its commitment to its pupils' physical, social and educational development.

"HOW ARE CHILDREN DISCIPLINED?"

Its discipline measures should be in line with your personal and family values - for instance, if you don't believe in physical punishment, check that the school follows that philosophy, too.