12 recommended car consignment agents in Singapore

So, you understand how car consignment works and why selling your car by consignment is a clever idea.

Your next step - finding the right consignment agent to sell your car.

We found 12 consignments agents located in various parts of Singapore that will make your car selling experience as relaxing as possible while sourcing for the highest selling price your car can fetch.

We've split these 12 consignment agents into the North, South and East of Singapore for your convenience.

North (Ang Mo Kio, Sin Ming, Upper Thomson, Kranji)

Car Buddy Pte Ltd

Fancy the hands-off approach when selling your car? Car Buddy is the right place for you.

Car Buddy allows you to continue driving your car till its sold. After bringing your car down for valuation and setting your asking price, it's all hands-off for you from there on out.

It will provide you with timely updates regarding the sales process and it will handle all the sales enquiries and dealing with potential buyers on your behalf.

Address: 3 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 9 #01-02C/D Far Horizon Garden, Singapore (569759)

Opening hours: 24-hours (Mon - Sun)

Contact number: 8448 8668

Car Search

At Car Search, it takes no shortcuts in order to make both car seller and buyer happy.

Car Search is Singapore's first all-encompassing car agent and service provider. It ensures car sellers get the highest returns, be it via consignment, bidding, exporting or rental.

It operates with maximum transparency and a strict business conduct. At Car Search, it does not believe in cutting corners from start to finish. It enforces that the respective signatures of the seller and buyer on the sales agreement is mandatory to avoid discrepancies between both parties with the conditions of the sale, including selling and buying price.

Address: 18 Sin Ming Lane #04-02, Midview City, Singapore (573960)

Opening hours: 10:30am - 6:30pm (Mon - Sun)

Contact number: 9338 8994

Gen Y Automobile

Check out its car grooming and detailing services while you're there too.

From fetching high selling prices for car consignment sales to an organised viewing schedule, Gen Y Automobile promises a different used car selling experience for all.

If you're in urgent need of cash or you're the type that needs instant gratification, no worries! It also offers high buy-in value for all vehicles in cold-hard cash.

Address: 18 Sin Ming Lane #05-08, Midview City, Singapore (573960)

Opening hours: 11:00am - 6:00pm (Mon - Fri) 12:00pm - 6:00pm (Sat - Sun)

Contact number: 9189 4999

Monster Motor Pte Ltd

Monster Motor has a monster-sized showroom with a wide range of auto services at your disposal.

Monster Motor endeavours to be a one-stop automobile station for its clients by providing numerous services under one roof. Its services include pre-owned vehicle warranty, general repairs and maintenance, aftersales services and much more.

It's also an LTA Approved Electronic Servuce Agent (ESA) with a huge 16,000 square foot showroom facility in Upper Thomson.

Address: 453 Tagore Industrial Avenue #01-02 Sindo Industrial Estate, Singapore (787824)

Opening hours: 10:00am - 7:00pm (Mon - Sun)

Contact number: 9758 6431

San Hup Bee (S) Pte Ltd

San Hup Bee also conducts a 64-points pre-purchase vehicle assessment by a reputable workshop at ST Powered.

Founded in 1991, San Hup Bee has raked in 30 years of glowing reviews in the automobile industry in Singapore.

It believes in going the extra mile for its customers. So you can expect a full breakdown of services rendered to ensure there are no hidden costs when it comes to payment.

Address: 60 Jalan Lam Huat, #05-78/79 Carros Centre, Singapore (737869)

Opening hours: 10:30am - 7:00pm (Mon - Sun)

Contact number: 9336 5036

360 VR Cars

360 VR Cars can help car owners sell a car under an average of 10 viewings.

360 VR Cars has more than 20 years of industry experience handling a wide range of car brands.

It specialises in car consignment and it usually helps car owners sell their cars in less than 10 viewings! What's its secret? It engages in extensive marketing efforts via social media, and it has forged strong partnerships with dealers over the years.

Address: 24 Sin Ming Lane #01-105, Singapore (573970)

Opening hours: 10:00am - 6:00pm (Mon - Fri) 12:00pm - 6:00pm (Sat - Sun)

Contact number: 9070 0005

South (Bukit Timah, River Valley)

AA Trust Automotive

With AA Trust Automotive, you can leave your car at the showroom or continue driving until sold.

AA Trust Automotive provides its clients with consistent professional and polished services from its start up in 2012.

If you consign your car with AA Trust Automotive, you have the luxury to choose to leave your car at its showroom or continue driving around until it finds a buyer for your car. It has a reputation of performing fast transactions, sometimes it even completes the entire sales and purchase process in just 10 days.

Address: 210 Turf Club Road Lot B11/B12 Car Mall @ The Grandstand, Singapore (287995)

Opening hours: 9:00am - 7:00pm (Mon - Sun)

Contact number: 9797 5757

Presto Expat Motoring Pte Ltd

Let Preston handle the entire car sales process from start to finish while you wait for your money.

With 15 years of car consignment experience, Presto Expat Motoring strives to better themselves every single day. With a ton of experience specifically for car consignment services, it has streamlined the sales process for all car owners.

Bring your car down for a valuation and set your reserve price. Thereafter, car owners can continue using their cars until it is sold. Leave all the marketing, advertising, and transfer process to Presto Expat Motoring.

Address: 491 River Valley Road #01-04 Valley Point Shopping Centre, Singapore (248371)

Opening hours: 9:00am - 6:00pm (Mon - Sat) 12:00pm - 5:00pm (Sun)

Contact number: 8511 7182

East (Ubi, Kaki Bukit)

BW Automobile

BW Automobile is a used car specialist with excellent aftersales services.

BW Automobile is an established dealership that specialises in handling used cars. It always aims to recommend the right car, for the right customer, at the right time.

With its impeccable services, competitive pricing, comprehensive aftersales services and used car warranty, your car is in safe and capable hands.

Address: 30 Ubi Road 4, Singapore (408615)

Opening hours: 10:00am - 7:00pm (Mon - Sun)

Contact number: 9660 2222

CarQuotz Singapore

CarQuotz will buy over your car if it isn't sold within 30 days.

CarQuotz places emphasis on customer satisfaction by providing complimentary car servicing and polishing when you engage its services.

The biggest pull factor for people is that it also pays you $500 when you bring in your car - this $500 acts as a deposit.

If your car is not sold by the end of 30 days, it'll buy your car at the highest available dealer price (minus the deposit of course).

Address: 1 Kaki Bukit Road 1 #01-44 Enterprise One, Singapore (415934)

Opening hours: 9:00am - 9:00pm (Mon - Sun)

Contact number: 9232 3333

Car Times Automobile Pte Ltd

All you need to do is head on to its website for a free quote.

Car Times prides itself at being a one-stop automotive solution for all its clients. It has won many awards and accolades since 2001.

It is very transparent with its pricing and you will not get a shock with any 'hidden costs' at the end of the day. It also does all the paperwork required for the sale on your behalf. Simply head over to its website to get a free non-obligatory quote and get started on your car consignment journey.

Address: 33 Ubi Avenue 3, #01-09 Vertex, Singapore (408868)

Opening hours: 10:30am - 7:30pm (Mon - Sun)

Contact number: 9777 1312

Carz World Pte Ltd

Carz World comes with many glowing reviews from its existing customers.

Carz World handles both Japanese and European cars with an extensive list of loyal clienteles. It comes highly recommended by its customers because it delivers every car in immaculate condition without fail.

It's a firm believer in taking time and effort to value add to your car and will not hesitate to leverage on its extensive network to ensure that both the buyer and you are satisfied with its services.

Address: 33 Ubi Ave 3, #01-57/58 Vertex, Singapore 408868

Opening hours: 11:00am - 7:00pm (Mon - Sun)

Contact number: 9755 8023

