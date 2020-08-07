12 Singaporean beauty brands to know now

Not all sensitive skin is equal. Some may get tetchy from time to time, while others suffer from the skin equivalent of a raging meltdown.

Kew Organics’ new range has five products to deliver SOS aid: Cleanser, toner, exfoliating powder, moisturiser and eye essence.

“We’ve been seeing a rising number of consumers with eczema, psoriasis, rosacea and dermatitis; damaged skin that’s weak, thin and raw; and badly sunburnt skin,” says founder Lily Kew. “Highly sensitive skin tends to be very raw, dry, flaky and itchy.

The skin barrier is also weak and thin, with broken capillaries on the surface.” The products help to resolve these issues with richer formulas packed with nourishing ingredients such as omega and fatty acids.

