12 strappy sandals you’ll regret not buying

Having garnered a stylish fan base and acquired a cult-like status, strappy sandals have been spotted on It Girls, editors and celebrities alike, and the trend is certainly showing no signs of slowing down.

This season — in light of very different times — designers are offering comfy, relevant iterations of the strappy sandal in the form of mid-heels, platforms, cushy soles and wider straps.

From wide, square-toe silhouettes to luscious padded leathers, scroll for the best sandal styles that will make a big impact.

Zula 70 clear-strap leather sandals, Amina Muaddi, $965

PHOTO: MatchesFashion

Walk on air with these flattering clear-strap sandals.

Leather sandals, Porte & Paire, $352

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

The chunky soles and slim straps recall ’90s minimalism.

Soleil leather sandals, Cult Gaia, $677

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

These strappy sandals featuring rustic bamboo heels will go with any summer outfit.

Tubular pretzel heels, Studio Amelia, $611

PHOTO: Moda Operandi

Slip into these padded leather slingbacks with ease and pair them with a two-piece suit.

Erol rope sandals, Isabel Marant, $678

PHOTO: Moda Operandi

We love the bohemian vibe of these rope sandals.

Leni Sandals, Schutz, $129.60

PHOTO: Revolve

A flip-flop and a lace-up sandal combined — the best of both worlds.

Yasmine strappy espadrilles, 3.1 Phillip Lim, $600

PHOTO: Shopbop

Comfort is key when it comes to these espadrilles with a cushioned sole.

Constance mid-heel leather sandals, The Row, $1,365

PHOTO: MatchesFashion

The Row’s barely-there sandals set on a sculptural heel will ground any look.

Padded nappa-leather flatform slides, Jil Sander, $1,145

PHOTO: Farfetch

A contemporary, cool-girl take on classic slides.

Leather sandals, Bottega Veneta, $1,070

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Hit the streets in style and lots of sass. Pair this with neutrals for a pop of colour.

Les Tatanes Lin flatform sandals, Jacquemus, $529

PHOTO: Farfetch

These versatile, easy-to-wear flip flops come with buckled straps, square toes, and a chunky platform heel.

Erin 60mm sandals, Rejina Pyo, $624.50

PHOTO: Shopbop

Add an elevated finish to feminine dresses and casual tailoring.

This article was first published in Harpers Bazaar Singapore.