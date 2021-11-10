12 strappy sandals you’ll regret not buying

Having garnered a stylish fan base and acquired a cult-like status, strappy sandals have been spotted on It Girls, editors and celebrities alike, and the trend is certainly showing no signs of slowing down.
This season — in light of very different times — designers are offering comfy, relevant iterations of the strappy sandal in the form of mid-heels, platforms, cushy soles and wider straps.
From wide, square-toe silhouettes to luscious padded leathers, scroll for the best sandal styles that will make a big impact.
Zula 70 clear-strap leather sandals, Amina Muaddi, $965
Walk on air with these flattering clear-strap sandals.
Leather sandals, Porte & Paire, $352
The chunky soles and slim straps recall ’90s minimalism.
Soleil leather sandals, Cult Gaia, $677
These strappy sandals featuring rustic bamboo heels will go with any summer outfit.
Tubular pretzel heels, Studio Amelia, $611
Slip into these padded leather slingbacks with ease and pair them with a two-piece suit.
Erol rope sandals, Isabel Marant, $678
We love the bohemian vibe of these rope sandals.
Leni Sandals, Schutz, $129.60
A flip-flop and a lace-up sandal combined — the best of both worlds.
Yasmine strappy espadrilles, 3.1 Phillip Lim, $600
Comfort is key when it comes to these espadrilles with a cushioned sole.
Constance mid-heel leather sandals, The Row, $1,365
The Row’s barely-there sandals set on a sculptural heel will ground any look.
Padded nappa-leather flatform slides, Jil Sander, $1,145
A contemporary, cool-girl take on classic slides.
Leather sandals, Bottega Veneta, $1,070
Hit the streets in style and lots of sass. Pair this with neutrals for a pop of colour.
Les Tatanes Lin flatform sandals, Jacquemus, $529
These versatile, easy-to-wear flip flops come with buckled straps, square toes, and a chunky platform heel.
Erin 60mm sandals, Rejina Pyo, $624.50
Add an elevated finish to feminine dresses and casual tailoring.
This article was first published in Harpers Bazaar Singapore.