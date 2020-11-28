12 things to do in Serangoon, Singapore's secretly happening heartland

One of the oldest areas on the Red Dot, Serangoon Gardens was established in the 1950s as an “estate” for British officers.

Nowadays, this heartland hood along with nearby Kovan – a tiny enclave popular with expats who want less hustle with their bustle – boasts plenty of places to eat, drink, shop and unwind.

Check out these family-friendly spots we’re loving.

1. The Watch Specialist's Clinic

Watch not ticking? Get your batteries replaced here for as little as one third of the price of other shops. Plus, the experienced pros are comfortable repairing complicated timepieces with hundreds of tiny parts.

3 Maju Ave, 556681

2. Oblong

"Where my witches at?" . . Featuring our Halloween Special- Spooky Strawberry Shortcake Waffle . #loadedwaffles #halloween Posted by oblong on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Treat yourself to sinful loaded waffles at edgy Oblong cafe, which offers deliciously off-kilter flavours such as Red Velvet and Matcha topped with ice cream!

10 Maju Ave, 556688

3. Plonk on Maju

Take the hassle out of shopping for Christmas gifts. Treat your family, friends or colleagues to one of our festive... Posted by PLONK on Sunday, November 15, 2020

Inspired by the fresh produce and culinary traditions of the Mediterranean with a laid-back and friendly Australian vibe, Plonk on Maju is a popular hangout for discerning Singaporeans and local expatriates. Definitely a place to go if you’re looking for great atmosphere and a local sports bar.

7 Maju Avenue, Serangoon Gardens Estate, 556685

4. La Petite Boutique

Prep yourself for a full-on feast at this fine food store with a selection of artisan cheese, boutique wine, French cold cuts and more.

4 Kensington Park Rd, 557256

5. Chomp Chomp Food Centre

Nestled in a neighbourhood of low-rise residential houses, this hawker centre has all your local faves such as hokkien mee and sambal stingray.

Plus point: most stalls here close only at midnight – a great supper option!

20 Kensington Park Rd, 557269

6. Simon Road Market Sculpture

This sculpture commemorates Simon Road Market – a once-busy place where fishermen and farmers brought their freshest foods, and hawkers dished out local eats like hokkien mee. Demolished in 1999, it was replaced with housing estates.

Junction of Simon Rd and Upper Serangoon Rd

7. Hatter Street Bakehouse & Café

From your favorite online games to whimsical characters, you can choose your preferred theme to make your next... Posted by Hatter Street on Saturday, November 14, 2020

This quirky cafe’s menu combines Asian culinary traditions with out-there techniques. Try the one-of-a- kind Smoked Sawdust Pudding ($5) – we’re not making this up! – inspired by a traditional dessert from Macau.

Block 212, Hougang St 21, #01-333 Singapore 530212

8. JForte Sportainment Centre

Fight On ……. Fight Strong …….. Fight Together (A community message against the spread of Corvid-19) FORTE U17 JUNIOR... Posted by Forte Bowl - JForte Sportainment Centre on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

If bowling is right up your alley, this is the perfect spot for your next hangout! This centre operates till 11 pm, with two spacious levels to explore and even a themed bowling night on Saturdays (Bowling rates: $3-5).

50 Hougang Ave 1, 538885

9. Bouncing Kids

Let your kids go wild at this indoor bounce house playground! Then, after playtime, refuel at the two on-site cafes, Dat Little Café and Those “Little” Platters.

Block 206, Hougang St 21, #01-K2 Kovan Hub, 530206

10. Ice Edge Cafe

Hi everyone! We would like to update our New Menu & Promo starting from 1st October 2020, Thursday😊🙏🏻 🧡𝟏-𝐅𝐨𝐫-𝟏 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐝𝐚𝐲... Posted by Ice Edge Cafe on Sunday, October 25, 2020

Gelato cravings? Satisfy your sweet tooth at Ice Edge Cafe. Expect beyond-the-basic flavours, as its numerous options include ones like Mao Shan Wang Durian ($5.50 per scoop). Or, top up your scoop with the molten lava cake for $14.80.

Simon Plaza, 2 Kovan Rd, #01-10, 548008

11. Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park

Counter-intuitively, the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park is easily accessible in this district, too. Take in the lush flora, have the kids gambol at its River Plains playground and maybe even catch sight of the park’s famous otters.

You’ll also find a lush garden spa and eateries located right in the middle of the park. Aramsa Garden Spa offers great Aromatherapy massages – they even let you choose your own aromatherapy oils before the session begins!

Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, 569981

12. Serangoon community park

Another green space, this sizable park has got pedestrian bridges and brightly-coloured shelters, and amenities like a fitness corner, amphitheatre, playground and foot reflexology paths.

228 Serangoon Ave 4, 550228

This article was first published in The Finder.