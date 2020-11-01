12 types of desks to make the most of your WFH situation

In the recent years before the pandemic, there had been a trend in adopting and infusing the comfort of home in the office environment, most notably through the design of the furniture, which features softer finishes, generous proportions and greater flexibility, among other things.

A recent survey of 1,500 corporate employees in Singapore, Australia, India, China and Japan revealed as many as 60 per cent of those aged 35 to 49 years old and two-thirds of those aged below 35 say they missed the office, as reported in The Business Times article.

One of the main reasons for this, as relayed by respondents in Singapore, was that they saw the office as a professional environment that allows for a clear distinction between personal and professional lives.

At home, that distinction is elusive, but not impossible to achieve. One way is to do the reverse of the aforementioned furniture trend – borrowing some of the wisdom from office furniture brands and applying them at home.

Height-adjustable, mobile, compact, collapsible, convertible – What kind of desk should you have in your study or home office? Here we have 12 types for you to consider.

Cocooned desk for acoustic and privacy.

PHOTO: Herman Miller

CLOUD 1.5 DESK from US$4,406 ($5,978), from Herman Miller.

Foldable desk for greater flexibility. PHOTO: Ikea PHOTO: Ikea IVAR STORAGE UNIT WITH FOLDABLE TABLE, from $200, from Ikea. A custom-carpentry study with a built-in desk for the ultra-cohesive look. PHOTO: Herman Miller PHOTO: Herman Miller LAYOUT WORKWALL, price by request, from Herman Miller. Double-dutying console that requires minimal space. PHOTO: W.Atelier PHOTO: W.Atelier KAARI WALL CONSOLE $1,145, from Artek, available at Vitra Store by W.Atelier. Desk with built-in storage to keep everything in view. PHOTO: P5 Studio PHOTO: P5 Studio STAFA DESK, $2,008, from Gazzda, available from P5 Studio. Desk with a perimetre storage to keep stuff from rolling off and spilling over. PHOTO: P5 Studio PHOTO: P5 Studio MY WRITING DESK, $2,638 from Emko, available from P5 Studio. Desk with height-adjustable top and storage for that architecture studio look. PHOTO: Kokuyo PHOTO: Kokuyo KOKUYO UPTIS, price by request, coming soon to Kokuyo’s Lazada store. Mobile and adjustable laptop desk for compact flexibility. PHOTO: Okamura PHOTO: Okamura RISEFIT WORK DESK $1,099, from Okamura. Height adjustable desk with simple mechanism. PHOTO: Steelcase PHOTO: Steelcase STEELCASE FLEX HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE DESK, $1,495, from Steelcase. Colourful laptop desk for lightness, cheer and portability. PHOTO: W.Atelier, Vitra PHOTO: W.Atelier, Vitra VITRA NESTABLE, $1,258, from Vitra Store by W.Atelier and Vitra Shopee store. Desk with stylish foldable wheels for easy portability. PHOTO: Steelcase PHOTO: Steelcase MIGRATION SE PRO, $1,298 from Steelcase. Height-adjustable desk for quick sit-to-stand. PHOTO: Wilkhahn PHOTO: Wilkhahn TRAVIS HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE 661 RANGE, from $8,000 from Wilkhahn.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.