12.12: 50% off at Crystal Jade, $10 Ippudo ramen & other deals this week

50% OFF AT CRYSTAL JADE ON 12.12

Crystal Jade will be offering 50 per cent discounts across their outlets on Dec 12, for the first 50 walk-in customers.

For Crystal Jade Jiang Nan, Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen and Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao (excluding Changi Airport T1), diners can get 50 per cent off the a la carte food bill.

At Crystal Jade Palace, Crystal Jade Golden Palace, Crystal Jade Dining IN & Crystal Jade Pavilion, diners can get 50 per cent off individual set menus (minimum two to dine).

For the full list of outlets, check them out here.

$10 IPPUDO TONKOTSU RAMEN

In celebration of its 10th birthday, Ippudo Singapore will be offering to diners specially-created tonkotsu ramen starting Dec 12. The stock is prepared using only pig heads, boiled and simmered for over 15 hours. The result is a light yet flavourful broth with a strong umami finish, topped with chashu, black fungus and spring onions.

The exclusive anniversary ramen will be available at all Ippudo outlets (except Marina Bay Sands and Ippudo Express) on Dec 12, for just $10 per bowl. There will be a limit of 390 bowls served per outlet except for Mandarin Gallery, where the ramen will be available throughout the day, until Dec 13.

The brand will also be giving out vouchers to purchase their classic Shiromaru and Akamaru Ramen at $10 during the celebratory period. Every order of the anniversary tonkotsu ramen will also entitle diners to a commemorative Ippudo hand towel exclusively at Mandarin Gallery, while stocks last.

DELIVEROO FOODIE ADVENT CALENDAR

PHOTO: Deliveroo

Looking for a gift for a busy friend who always eats at her desk? Deliveroo's Foodie Advent Calendar contains 12 tiny doors with a surprise in each — from Deliveroo credits for your festive feast to vouchers from well-loved restaurants like Crystal Jade, KFC, Guzman Y Gomez and Peperoni Pizzeria.

Also hidden behind the doors are little bits of comfort like jam, chocolate, tea, and a festive-scented candle to spice up your night in with family and friends.

Worth $150, Deliveroo's Foodie Advent Calendar will be available exclusively from Deliveroo Food Market at Alice@Mediapolis for the price of $12, while stocks last.

Where: Deliveroo Food Market, Alice@Mediapolis, 29 Media Cir, Singapore 138565

GOLDEN VILLAGE PREMIUM SEATS AT $12

Always wanted to try Golden Village's premium seating options but have yet to do so?

Now you can, with a special $12 ticket for their premium seat offerings (only for Grand, Duo Deluxe, Gemini) from Dec 9 to 12. Pricing for these tickets range from $13 to $17.

To score a ticket at this special price, head to GV's website or social media pages to receive a special promo code. Tickets are limited to 500 redemptions daily for up to a maximum of four tickets per redemption. Terms and conditions apply.

In addition, GV will be running a $12 ticket promotion on Dec 12 when you make payment via DBS PayLah! (limited to two standard 2D tickets).

FREE STARBUCKS REUSABLE COLD CUP FOR MEMBERS

If you can't get enough of Starbucks' merchandise, this is for you.

The coffee chain will be giving away a reusable winter-themed cold cup to Starbucks Rewards members with every $10 spent in a single receipt. Payment must be made with the Starbucks card.

The adorable design on the translucent cup features a polar bear hugging a Christmas tree, and will be available from Dec 9 while stocks last.

Starbucks will also be launching a Precious Moments figurine ($139) for the holiday season, with the sculpture showing a couple at a table holding hands while sipping on their (what else) Starbucks drinks.

$14.90 BUBBLE TEA TOWER

"I'd like to order a tower of bubble tea please," said no one ever…. till now, that is.

Taiwanese eatery Lu Ding Ji has launched towers of bubble tea at $14.90 per tower. Each tower comes with a bowl of pearls, with add-ons available from $0.50.

Available only in the eatery's Viva Business Park outlet at Chai Chee, other offers include regular cups of bubble tea from $0.80, and a mini Lu Rou Fan (braised pork bowl) for $1.50.

Where: #01-13, 750 Chai Chee Rd, Viva Business Park, 469000

