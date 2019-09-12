12.12: 50% off at Crystal Jade, $10 Ippudo ramen & other deals this week

PHOTO: Ippudo Singapore
Candice Cai
Candice Cai
AsiaOne

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends. 'Cos good things must share.

50% OFF AT CRYSTAL JADE ON 12.12

https://www.facebook.com/crystaljade.sg/photos/pcb.2427136120949135/242…

Crystal Jade will be offering 50 per cent discounts across their outlets on Dec 12, for the first 50 walk-in customers.

For Crystal Jade Jiang Nan, Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen and Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao (excluding Changi Airport T1), diners can get 50 per cent off the a la carte food bill. 

At Crystal Jade Palace, Crystal Jade Golden Palace, Crystal Jade Dining IN & Crystal Jade Pavilion, diners can get 50 per cent off individual set menus (minimum two to dine).

For the full list of outlets, check them out here.

$10 IPPUDO TONKOTSU RAMEN

Posted by Ippudo SG on Sunday, 8 December 2019

In celebration of its 10th birthday, Ippudo Singapore will be offering to diners specially-created tonkotsu ramen starting Dec 12. The stock is prepared using only pig heads, boiled and simmered for over 15 hours. The result is a light yet flavourful broth with a strong umami finish, topped with chashu, black fungus and spring onions.

The exclusive anniversary ramen will be available at all Ippudo outlets (except Marina Bay Sands and Ippudo Express) on Dec 12, for just $10 per bowl. There will be a limit of 390 bowls served per outlet except for Mandarin Gallery, where the ramen will be available throughout the day, until Dec 13.

The brand will also be giving out vouchers to purchase their classic Shiromaru and Akamaru Ramen at $10 during the celebratory period. Every order of the anniversary tonkotsu ramen will also entitle diners to a commemorative Ippudo hand towel exclusively at Mandarin Gallery, while stocks last.

DELIVEROO FOODIE ADVENT CALENDAR

PHOTO: Deliveroo

Looking for a gift for a busy friend who always eats at her desk? Deliveroo's Foodie Advent Calendar contains 12 tiny doors with a surprise in each — from Deliveroo credits for your festive feast to vouchers from well-loved restaurants like Crystal Jade, KFC, Guzman Y Gomez and Peperoni Pizzeria.

Also hidden behind the doors are little bits of comfort like jam, chocolate, tea, and a festive-scented candle to spice up your night in with family and friends.

Worth $150, Deliveroo's Foodie Advent Calendar will be available exclusively from Deliveroo Food Market at Alice@Mediapolis for the price of $12, while stocks last.

Where: Deliveroo Food Market, Alice@Mediapolis, 29 Media Cir, Singapore 138565

GOLDEN VILLAGE PREMIUM SEATS AT $12

Always wanted to try Golden Village's premium seating options but have yet to do so?

Now you can, with a special $12 ticket for their premium seat offerings (only for Grand, Duo Deluxe, Gemini) from Dec 9 to 12. Pricing for these tickets range from $13 to $17.

To score a ticket at this special price, head to GV's website or social media pages to receive a special promo code. Tickets are limited to 500 redemptions daily for up to a maximum of four tickets per redemption. Terms and conditions apply.

In addition, GV will be running a $12 ticket promotion on Dec 12 when you make payment via DBS PayLah! (limited to two standard 2D tickets). 

FREE STARBUCKS REUSABLE COLD CUP FOR MEMBERS

If you can't get enough of Starbucks' merchandise, this is for you.

The coffee chain will be giving away a reusable winter-themed cold cup to Starbucks Rewards members with every $10 spent in a single receipt. Payment must be made with the Starbucks card.

The adorable design on the translucent cup features a polar bear hugging a Christmas tree, and will be available from Dec 9 while stocks last.

Starbucks will also be launching a Precious Moments figurine ($139) for the holiday season, with the sculpture showing a couple at a table holding hands while sipping on their (what else) Starbucks drinks. 

$14.90 BUBBLE TEA TOWER

"I'd like to order a tower of bubble tea please," said no one ever…. till now, that is.

Taiwanese eatery Lu Ding Ji has launched towers of bubble tea at $14.90 per tower. Each tower comes with a bowl of pearls, with add-ons available from $0.50.

Available only in the eatery's Viva Business Park outlet at Chai Chee, other offers include regular cups of bubble tea from $0.80, and a mini Lu Rou Fan (braised pork bowl) for $1.50.

Where: #01-13, 750 Chai Chee Rd, Viva Business Park, 469000

Check back for more good deals! Have a deal to recommend? Be sure to let us know!

candicecai@asiaone.com

More about
Deals and promotions Food and Drinks Online Shopping shopping

TRENDING

Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested
Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Man sits on PMD in train at Kallang MRT Station
Man sits on PMD in train at Kallang MRT Station
Hannah Quinlivan posts video of son posing and asking daddy Jay Chou to follow suit, netizens melt
Hannah Quinlivan posts video of son posing and asking daddy Jay Chou to follow suit, netizens melt
Malaysian students&#039; beautiful mistake attracts Fifa&#039;s attention
Malaysian students' beautiful mistake attracts Fifa's attention
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12.12: 50% off at Crystal Jade, $10 Ippudo ramen &amp; other deals this week
12.12: 50% off at Crystal Jade, $10 Ippudo ramen & other deals this week
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn&#039;t miss being an idol
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn't miss being an idol
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room

SERVICES