13 aesthetically-pleasing and stylish pet beds and houses that'll match your home decor

Having a four-legged pal doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice the aesthetics. Check out these stylish pet beds and houses that both you and your pets will approve of.

1. Urban modern design cat house , $199

All sleek lines and curvature, design-conscious pet owners will love this contemporary cat cave – its small opening offers your cat privacy and a safe haven to snooze in. The top can also be opened for easy cleanup.

2. Canvas pet teepee, $31.95 – $48.93

Boho or rustic chic interiors? This adorable teepee would fit right in. According to the page, it’s ideal for small pets under 16.5lb (about 7.5kg) like cats, rabbits, puppies and smaller breeds of dogs. Available in two sizes.

3. Petkit deep sleep pet mattress bed, $62 to $82

We love memory foam and so will your pets. Especially if your interior aesthetics veer towards a “Muji-style” vibe, this clean-lined mattress made with orthopaedic memory foam gets our stamp of approval. It even has a detachable pillow to promote proper sleep posture.

4. Xiaomi boss cat swivel bed, $49

Xiaomi might be known for its tech products, but it has apparently also made its foray into the pet accessories world.

Partnering Hangzhou Wuwei Pet Products Co., the Chinese company launched this minimalist (in Xiaomi style) cat bed that is made of ABS plastic with a removable fiber lining, and can even rotate 360 degrees.

5. BBVILLA rectangle wooden pet house, S$139.44

We’re always big on multi-functional home decor, and if you’re looking for a pet home that camouflages nicely with the rest of your abode, get this on your shortlist. Especially if your pet loves sleeping with you, it’ll double as a bedside table, too.

6. Furhaven pet bed and ottoman, S$55.77

For another pet bed that serves multiple functions, this is both a hangout spot for your pooch and an ottoman to rest your feet.

7. Wooden cat house with fabric top, $15.70

This wooden crate-style home offers cosy cat-napping within a box as well as a cushioned top that makes for comfy lounging. They can also be stacked in various configurations if you have several cats. Each also comes with a fabric covering that can be secured in between boxes to create a hammock.

8. Round cotton pet bed, $48.40 – $80.05

Brightly coloured beds with cheesy patterns are aplenty in the market. Not this one, with a stylish geometric print that’ll fit in with a modern home. Plus, the all-fabric design makes this a snuggly pick for your furry friends.

9. Solid wood cat and dog house, $32.10

Give your pet a “cottage” of its own with this ultra-adorable home that is crafted with non-toxic wood and a removable fabric cover.

10. Donut dog bed with removable center pillow, $69.88 to S$122.06

Simple and elegant with a modern-meets-classic appeal, it’s further pet-proofed with a soft nylon microfiber fabric that is water- and stain-resistant.

The centre pillow is machine-washable and reversible, too, with the microfiber fabric on one side and a luxurious fleece-like sherpa fabric on the other. Available in three sizes.

11. Washable dog bed and mat, $40.92 – $75.20

Neutral hue and casual chic stripes echo the mood of a stylishly laid-back home. We like that it comes in various sizes, including an XL size for larger dogs.

12. Woven basket with pom poms, $ 14.30

These woven baskets prettied up with fluffy pompoms don’t just make for a cosy spot for felines to curl up in, they can be used as chic storage compartments for your space, too.

13. Solid wood cat villa , $ 63.70

Need a pet home that complements your Scandi-style or mid-century modern space? Add this to your shopping cart. Combining style with functionality, this one’s built with a scratching pad on its exterior, so your cat can stretch and sharpen their claws, too.

