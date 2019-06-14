13 alternative cinemas and places to watch movies in Singapore

Spice up movie date nights by ditching the conventional cinemas and head to these alternative spaces and theatres featured in this list.

Whether it's movie under the stars, in a hidden rooftop bar or on a beach, these locations will definitely make any cinephile happy.

1. OLDHAM THEATRE

The newest venue on this list since May 13, Asian Film Archive’s Oldham Theatre sits in the revamped National Archives of Singapore building and will charm viewers with a slew of Asian and local films.

With the recent rise of interest in vintage films, Oldham Theatre will also screen shows in 35mm reels that will transport you back in time.



Address: National Archives of Singapore, 1 Canning Rise, Singapore 179868

2. JAPAN CREATIVE CENTRE

No prizes for guessing right: Japan Creative Centre (JCC) screens popular and award-winning Japanese films at the end of every month.

Past titles include Doraemon the Movie 2018: Nobita's Treasure Island, Your Name, Princess Mononoke and many more.

Due to overwhelming response, the screenings have been moved from JCC premises to various venues across Singapore. You can follow its Facebook page to be kept in the loop.

Address: 4 Nassim Rd, Singapore 258372

3. ALLIANCE FRANCAISE DE SINGAPOUR

Catch a French film every Tuesday at Alliance Francaise de Singapour and maybe pick up the language of love, but you'll have to do it frequently to be able to start conversing.

🎬 Screening of the movie Dilili à Paris 📸 Posted by Alliance Française de Singapour on Tuesday, 11 June 2019

Joining their Cine-Club (from $75 for six-month membership) lets you watch 12 movies for free - let's hope you'll be able to pick up some basic words by then!

Address: 1 Sarkies Rd, Singapore 258130

4. SALT MEDIA @ CAPITAL TOWER

A collab between Salt Media & Entertainment and CapitaLand, this cinema is the first in the Central Business District (CBD), along Robinson Road.

The specially-curated films revolve around inspirational themes from around the world and films that are co-produced by Salt Media & Entertainment.

For those working in the CBD, now you can sneak out of the office for a movie during your lunch break. Shhh, no one has to know about it.

Address: 168 Robinson Rd, level 9, Singapore 068912

5. EAGLEWINGS CINEMA

Similar to Salt Media @ Capital Tower's concept, EagleWings Cinema aims to bring in faith-based films that are uplifting and inspiring, alongside blockbuster movies.

PHOTO: EagleWings Cinematics

If you're feeling peckish before or after the movie, the EagleWings Loft is an upgrade from the usual cinema snack bar. Here's where you can try out its signature Lobster Risotto.

Address: Cinema Box Office Atrium, KAP Residences Mall, 9 King Albert Park, #01-58, Singapore 598332

6. THE PROJECTOR

Golden Mile Tower isn't just home to Thai restaurants and bars. Head up to the fifth floor and you'll be welcomed by a retro-looking Intermission Bar adorned with fairy lights, while you wait for your movie to start.

The Projector screens indie, foreign, cult and local films that will pique the interest of cinephiles. There are even special themed nights to dress up as your favourite characters. Grab a beanbag and get cosy.

Address: Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Rd, level 5, Singapore 199589

7. THE SCREENING ROOM

Located within Rooftop Bar along Ann Siang Road, The Screening Room is a boutique film theatre that turns into a champagne bar after 10pm.

Our cozy, intimate clandestine Boutique Theatre can be booked out for Private Movie Screenings, Kid's Birthday Parties... Posted by The Screening Room, Singapore on Monday, 8 October 2018

There are two movie screenings a day from Monday to Saturday, one at 7pm and another at 9pm. Though the movies are free, guests are required to spend a minimum of $15 per pax on food and drinks. Do make reservations early as seating is on a first-come-first-served basis.

Address: 12 Ann Siang Rd, Singapore 069692

8. OBJECTIFS

Objectifs is a creative space that focuses on photography and film, where you'll be able to catch short-film and documentary launches.

Artist talk & opening of 63 YEARS (GỬI ANH TUYỀN) An exhibition by Mai Nguyen Anh Curated by Sam I-shan Presented as a... Posted by Objectifs - Centre for Photography and Film on Thursday, 14 March 2019

Stick around to talk to the directors and learn more about the growing film scene in Singapore.

Address: 155 Middle Rd, Singapore 188977

9. MUVEESPACE

Take movie nights up a notch by choosing a movie from the catalogue available at MuveeSpace. Located in Oxley Bizhub 1, you can host private movies for up to a party of five, complete with snacks and drinks.

The space is equipped with Dolby Atmos surround system, 100-inch to 150-inch screens and reclining chairs to sit back and relax.

The only trouble I foresee is having everyone agree on a show to watch.

Address: Oxley Bizhub 1, 61 Ubi Rd 1, #01-16, Singapore 408727

10. OPEN AIR FILM CLUB SINGAPORE

Crack open a cold one and munch on popcorn at the Open Air Film Club Singapore's monthly moving screening.

Wanna save on movie tickets? Bring your friends and spend Friday night watching the 80s classic “The Breakfast Club” at... Posted by The Hive New Bridge Road on Tuesday, 26 March 2019

Organised by co-working space The Hive, the screenings include indie and cult films on the rooftop of its New Bridge Road campus for a night of fun and movie under the stars.

Address: 59 New Bridge Rd, Singapore 059405

11. MOVIEMOB

Enjoy free movie screenings by MovieMob, which are held all around the island fortnightly.

Countdown Movie Screenings with MovieMob Venue: Empress Lawn Time: 7.30pm to 12.30am Posted by Marina Bay Singapore on Thursday, 27 December 2018

The movies screened are light-hearted and suited for young and old. Do bring along a picnic mat and snacks on the day.

Where: Check MovieMob's Facebook page for details

12. PERONI SUNSET CINEMA

Picture this: an evening by the beach, watching a movie with the view of the sun setting over the sea. That's what you will get at Peroni Sunset Cinema.

Held yearly in the month of May at Sentosa, it offers an outdoor movie experience unlike any other. The ticket will set you back $31.80, a little pricey but it includes a deck chair, headphones and a memorable evening.

While you're at it, fuel up with some grub and maybe sip on a Negroni too.

Where: Tanjong Beach, Sentosa

13. FILMS AT THE FORT

By the same people who brought us Peroni Sunset Cinema, the annual Films At The Fort takes place in August within Fort Canning Park.

Expect gourmet food stalls where you can get fancy antipasti platters and Casillero del Diablo wine to enjoy during the movie.

Where: Fort Canning Green, Canning Rise

