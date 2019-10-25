13 best coworking spaces in Singapore - how much do they cost?

Entrepreneurs are turning Singapore into hotbed of startups as more and more new companies form to meet a rising demand for talent and ideas and creating the Next Big Thing.

But renting an entire office requires capital that young founders just don’t have. That’s why coworking spaces have mushroomed all over Singapore.

At the same time, the number of freelancers and remote workers in Singapore has also been rising. And it seems that Starbucks can no longer contain all of them and their Macbooks either.

Coworking spaces function as workspaces for both startups and freelancers who just need a place where they can plug in their laptops, connect to Wifi and mingle with a community.

But how do you pick the right coworking space for you, and how much should it cost? Here’s a guide to 15 popular coworking spaces, what they offer, and how much they cost.

NO TIME TO READ? HERE'S HOW MUCH COWORKING SPACES IN SINGAPORE COST

Coworking spaces generally charge per month. For a hot desk, expect to pay around $300 to $500 a month for unlimited access. If you want a dedicated desk just for yourself, it’s usually about $600 and up a month.

Here’s a price comparison table of the 13 coworking spaces we reviewed.

These monthly prices are for a reasonable amount of access for full-time work (i.e. unlimited access or at least 120 hours a month). You can usually pay less if you just want to come in for a couple of hours a day or like 2 days a week.

Coworking space Nearest MRT Price (hot desk) Price (dedicated desk) The Workshop Ang Mo Kio $220 $330 Cospace Park Kent Ridge $250 $400 (min. 4 pax) The Working Capitol Outram Park $255 upwards $700 upwards JustCo Tanjong Pagar / City Hall $398 $750 upwards Level3 Labrador Park $400 $650 Found 8 Clarke Quay $ 490 $690 upwards The Hive NBR Clarke Quay $398 $450 Workhouse Little India $450 – WeWork Raffles Place / Orchard / Esplanade / Kent Ridge $500 $450 to $620 $630 to $825 Trehaus Orchard $500 $800 The Work Project Capital Tower Raffles Place $395 $800 upwards The Bridge Kent Ridge $550 $688 The Great Room Raffles Place / Promenade / Orchard $750 (office) $2,500 upwards (office)

Cheapest coworking space: Generally the farther away you are from the CBD, the cheaper. The cheapest ones we found are The Workshop in Ang Mo Kio and Cospace Park in Kent Ridge, where you can get a hot desk for $250 and under.

Cheapest in CBD area: You can expect to pay at least $400 a month for a hot desk in a central location. The Working Capitol in Outram Park and JustCo offer slightly cheaper rates, but they’re more of the hipster/social kind of workspaces which may not be suitable for everyone.

Coworking spaces for creatives: If your work requires a bit of studio space, consider The Workshop and Workhouse which are a bit more skewed towards creative industries.

Best for business meetings: If your work requires you to meet more traditional clients, steer clear of the more hipster coworking spaces which have a college dorm vibe. The Bridge and The Great Room are more expensive but will score points for being a lot more business-y.

Family-friendly: Need to watch over your kid while you work? Trehaus is the most kid-friendly of the lot and even has a childcare centre on-site.

THE WORKSHOP

Location: 5008 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, Techplace II, #04-09/16

The Workshop is probably the cheapest coworking space in Singapore – a hot desk with unlimited access goes for just $220 a month, less than half of what many others are charging! However, the location in AMK might be a dealbreaker, especially if you need to meet clients/investors in the central area.

This space is particularly suited to freelancers and creatives. Small companies can rent the workpod, which is a workshop-type space that can house a team of up to 18, or can function as a studio. They also rent out storage units separately.

Monthly rates: $220 (hot desk) / $330 (dedicated desk) / $650 (workpod)

COSPACE PARK

Location: Sparkle @ Singapore Science Park 2, 43 Science Park Road #01-11

Cospace Park is also a very affordable coworking space option with hot desks at $250 a month. The tradeoff, of course, is its location in the west. However, this may not be a bad thing if you want to be near NUS, NUH and the healthcare/medical hub in One-North area.

Membership includes 24/7 access, which is nice for night owls, as well as a suite of lifestyle/business perks like masterclasses, talks, networking events, health/wellness classes and Grab coupons.

Monthly rates: $250 (hot desk) / $1,600 to $2,400 (private office for 4 to 6 pax)

THE WORKING CAPITOL

Location: 1 Keong Saik Road

If you ever go to Keong Saik Road, you won’t miss The Working Capitol – it’s housed in a gorgeous historical building that feels totally different from a corporate office. Surprisingly, it’s one of the most affordable coworking spaces too.

It’s also one of the nicest ones in terms of lifestyle facilities. There’s an in-house cafe and a rooftop member’s bar, a magazine library, lots of startup/networking events, and even showers. In fact, you might have trouble actually getting down to work…

Monthly rates: from $255 (hot desk) / from $729 (dedicated desk) / from $900 (private office)

JUSTCO

Locations:

MacDonald House

Marina One East Tower

Marina One West Tower

Marina Square

Raffles Quay

Robinson Road

UIC Building

Given its very central locations, JustCo is actually really affordable – in fact it’s probably the cheapest coworking space in the CBD.

Despite being in the midst of all the suits, it’s a really nice place done up like a hipster cafe (there’s even an in-house barista to make coffee for you). There are also recreation facilities like an arcade and foosball room and a pingpong table.

Monthly rates: $398 (hot desk) / from $750 (dedicated desk) / from $800 (private office)

THE HIVE

Location: 59 New Bridge Road

The Hive is another buzzy coworking space slightly away from the usual CBD area – it’s in one of the conserved shophouse units at Clarke Quay.

The Hive sounds like any other coworking space, except that they have special rates for entrepreneurs below age 23, start-ups and early stage companies. Also, if you want to try it out you can get a day pass for $30 or a 10-day hot desk pass for $250.

Monthly rates:

Clarke Quay: $398 (hot desk) / $450 (dedicated desk) / $600 (private office)

LEVEL3



Location: 20 Pasir Panjang Road #03-22/24 Mapletree Business City (East Wing)

For those who live in the west/south, the location of Level3 is pretty great – right in Mapletree Business City. Apart from a nice space to work in, Level3 offers pretty useful services like access to Unilever Foundry’s events and mentorship programmes, and pro-bono consulting for legal, financial and business strategy advisory.

Monthly rates: $400 (hot desk) / $650 (dedicated desk) / $3,000 to $4,5000 (team suite for 4 to 6 pax)

FOUND8 (MERGER BETWEEN FOUND AND COLLISION 8)

Found8 location: 1 North Bridge Road #08-08 High Street Centre

Perhaps Collision 8 figured out that its name isn’t for the pantang, so they merged with Found, another co-working operator. Now, they’re called Found8.

It still maintains some of Collision 8’s focus on network over its lifestyle amenities.

Members get access to global affiliates, regular networking events, skills-building workshops, tie-ups with mentors, and personalised introductions and business matchmaking. You can try it out with a $60 day pass. Or, go for the $390 per month Hotdesk Lite package to enjoy 10 days a month in the co-working space.

Monthly rates: from $490 (hot desk) / from $690 (dedicated desk) / from $1,500 (private office)

WEWORK

Locations:

60 Anson Road

22 Cross Street

8 Cross Street

8 Claymore Hill #03-01

2 Science Park Drive #02-06

71 Robinson Road

15 Beach Road

Probably the biggest coworking chain in Singapore, WeWork is actually a global chain that does the same thing in 72 cities worldwide.

Apart from the basics like a reception, fast internet, printing/scanning facilities, meeting rooms and a lounge/pantry, they also have nice perks. Think nap pods, private phone booths, bike storage and micro-roasted coffee. For those who keep odd hours, WeWork offers 24/7 access.

Monthly rates: $450 to $620 (hot desk) / $630 to $825 (dedicated desk) / $1,100 to $2,700 (private office)

TREHAUS

Location: 442 Orchard Road #03-01

Now that your kid is a little older, you might feel the itch to run a startup or nonprofit with your free time. However, most of the coworking spaces here would not appreciate you treating the space like a daycare.

Trehaus in Orchard, however, is a sort of hybrid between coworking space and childcare centre. There’s a dedicated kid zone complete with childcare facilitators and a “kids atelier”, plus enrichment programmes (pay separately). You can get peace and quiet at the adult-only zone.

Monthly rates: $500 (hot desk) / $800 (dedicated desk) / from $3,200 (private office)

COLLECTIVE WORKS

Locations:

100 Cecil St #10-01/02 The Globe

168 Robinson Road #12-01 Capital Tower

With 2 CBD locations, Collective Works is rather pricey. It is perhaps more suitable for people who don’t need a desk the entire day – like if you’re doing this as a side gig, for example, or are going to be out and about meeting clients most of the time.

They have hot desk packages for 40-hour work months ($240) and 80-hours ($440) in addition to the full-time access passes.

Monthly rates: $540 (hot desk, 120 hours) / from $700 (dedicated desk) / from $1,600 (private office)

THE BRIDGE

Location: 2 Science Park Drive

Located near Kent Ridge MRT station, The Bridge is a good location for those who want to be close to the healthcare and biomedical hub in the West (e.g. if you run a healthcare startup).

The office has a rather corporate feel compared to the more hipster-leaning spaces on this list, but what’s good about it is that it has LOADS of meeting rooms/spaces. If your business involves a lot of meetings with investors/partners, and making a professional impression is a big deal, then perhaps this space is worth paying for.

You get 24/7 access and complimentary credits for booking meeting rooms. Membership is cheaper than the stated rates below if you commit to a 6- or 12-month period, but you have to pay upfront, much like a gym membership.

Monthly rates: $550 (hot desk) / $688 (dedicated desk)

THE GREAT ROOM

Locations:

3 Temasek Ave Level 17 and 18, Centennial Tower

1 George St Level 10

391B Orchard Rd, Level 22, Ngee Ann City Tower

Imagine if The Great Gatsby had a coworking space… That’s what The Great Room looks like. It’s super swanky, with polished parquet floors, marble tabletops and chocolate leather sofas, a far cry from the more casual tech-focused coworking spaces.

It’s not just good looks too. There are nicely decked-out meeting spaces and lounges, video conferencing and projector facilities, weekly social networking, onsite “member relations officers”, plus free flow of Papa Palheta coffee and free breakfast every Monday.

They don’t do hotdesks here – instead, you get an entire office, which gives you more privacy. But the catch is, this is a “hot office” which means you need to clear out your belongings at the end of the day.

Monthly rates: from $750 (hot office) / from $2,500 (dedicated office)

WHAT IS A COWORKING SPACE AND WHY YOU WOULD WANT TO RENT SPACE THERE?

A coworking space is essentially a shared workspace. But the main difference between a coworking space and your typical office is that the people working there are not employed by the same company.

Instead, they are working independently of each other. Some are freelancers, others are working remotely for their employers with the help of an Internet connection, while others might be working on launching a start-up.