13 celebrity hairstyles that will make you want to cut your hair short

While long, lustrous hair has long been the traditional standard of feminine beauty, short hair has its own merits too. For starters, we want to reiterate that a shorter mane does not mean you lose sex appeal or style points (or femininity, for that matter).

On the contrary, well-cut and styled short hair looks edgier and more striking. Plus, given Singapore’s hot and humid weather, short hair is easier to wash, style and maintain and you don’t have to endure an arms workout while blow-drying and heat styling your hair.

Need more reasons to cut your hair short? Scroll on to see how celebs slayed the hairstyle.

1. Kim Da-mi

Fans of Korean drama Itaewon Class will be familiar with Kim Da-mi’s blunt bob. Not only does it accentuate her striking features, the shorter length allows for styling versatility, including interesting placement of colour.

You can wear it natural, like the other celebs in this list, or wear it slicked back and neat like you see Kim here at a red carpet event.

2. Dua Lipa

A shorter haircut doesn’t mean fewer options to have fun with your hairstyle. Take Dua Lipa for example. She bleached parts of her shoulder-length hair platinum blonde while keeping the rest brunette—a look that pays homage to the 90s.

3. Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart. PHOTO: Reuters

Looking for an edgier cut? Go with tightly cropped sides a la Kristen Stewart, who we might add, has been Chanel’s brand ambassador since 2013. Adding a few highlights will also help hair appear voluminous.

4. Halsey

Having a bad hair day? Try using a brightly-coloured bandana, scarf or hairband to keep those unruly strands under control. We’re loving the retro vibes from Halsey’s blue and orange hairband in combination with her elevated bob.

5. Khloe Kardashian

Who knew a platinum blonde bob could look so good? Evenly-cut ends coupled with soft waves help Khloe’s pale locks look extra beachy (and a little less Sia-esque).

6. Lupita Nyong'o

Here’s to the girls with natural, super-short hair! Lupita Nyong’o’s close-cut style keeps the focus on her stunning bone structure and glowing skin. We’d recommend this style for those with a rounder face, as it leaves the forehead bare and gives the illusion of a longer face.

7. TWICE's Jihyo

Regular braids are cute, but if you ask us, braided short hairstyles are the cutest. If you have a little extra time in the morning, try out Jihyo’s adorable side french braid to jazz up your regular hair routine.

8. Isabela Moner

Who says big curls and short hair don’t go together? Isabela’s side-parted, messy ringlets look gorgeous, and only take a curling iron and some patience.

9. Amber Liu

If there’s anyone we’d take notes on styling short hair from, it’s got to be Amber Liu. After all, she’s been rocking super-short locks since her debut more than 10 years ago. Here, her hair is dyed rose-gold for a classy twist to this slightly boyish hairstyle.

10. Pony

For those who wish to dye their mane a bright shade but retain a more feminine style, look to Pony. Her voluminous, layered bob allows her to nail that tousled, I-woke-up-like-this effect.

11. IU

The secret to IU’s soft and innocent look is definitely the thin, wispy bangs that complement her shoulder-length tresses. Since the fringe partially conceals the forehead in this style, it’s especially flattering on ladies with oval faces and higher foreheads.

12. Shin Ye-eun

If you prefer a soft and natural look, take inspiration from Ye-eun. Her centre parting is framed by slightly shorter strands of hair on both sides making this simple ’do versatile enough for both the office or a casual date.

13. Red Velvet's Wendy

It’s always great to experiment with different hair colours in our book. Fun, fresh and unique, Wendy’s natural hair with light, dip-dyed ends may have just put ombre hair out of business.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.