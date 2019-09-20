13 cult-Asian beauty products to achieve the au naturel look

The popularity of Asian skincare and makeup has grown exponentially over the past few years it is truly remarkable what an impact it has made.

While Koreans tend to favour the "glass skin" complexion, the Japanese prefer a more natural glowy finish with extremely moisturized skin.

We wind up the top 13 Asian beauty products that you can get to achieve that "I woke up like this" look.

K-BEAUTY PRODUCTS

1. COSRX ACNE PATCH

This is my go-to lifesaver whenever I experience a breakout. There are 3 variations of the COSRX acne patches:

Acne Pimple Master Patch – for normal and overnight use to combat a breakout Price: $11.50 for 4 sheets on Shopee

Clear Fit Master Patch – for when you are heading out and desperately needs to cover that pimple Price: $11.50 for 4 sheets on Shopee

AC Collection – extremely thin and the oval-shaped patches can cover more area than the round-shaped ones Price: $16.80 for Pack of 3 on Shopee



All acne patches come in 3 different sizes- small, medium and large, perfect for pimples of any sizes.

Although slightly pricier than the other two, I recommend spending that extra dollar and go for the AC collection. It is especially useful if you are heading out as it is almost invisible on the skin.

2. LILYBYRED MOOD LIAR VELVET TINT

While you can easily find brands like Innisfree and Etude House in Singapore, lilybyred is a popular Korean brand that is literally impossible to find in Singapore.

The Mood Liar Velvet Tint glides on easily and stays on your lips for at least 6 hours so you don’t need to keep heading to the bathroom just to touch up your lip colour.

Price: $9.88 on Shopee

3. MAMONDE FLOWER LAB ESSENCE MASK

Sheet masking is a daily routine for all Koreans, so if you want that glass skin complexion, you need to get this.

With 10 different floral essences to choose from such as Calendula, Camellia, Honeysuckle and Rose, the Mamonde Flower Lab Essence Masks wil give your skin the rest and boost it needs after a long day out.

Price: $10.84 for a pack of 10 on Shopee

4. DR JART+ DERMASK

Rubber masking was made famous and convenient by Dr Jart+ but the rubber mask is usually in a one-time use capsule. For those prefer sheet masks just like I do, the Dr Jart+ Dermask series is your go-to solution.

With 6 different types targeting almost every skin problem (dehydrated skin, clogged pores, redness and inflammation, wrinkles), the Dermask series is my favourite mask series.

Price: $9.90 for a pack of 5 on Shopee

5. LANEIGE WATER BANK HYDRO CREAM EX

The Laneige Water Bank series has always been a cult favourite and the first choice for all K-beauty gurus. From essences to serums and sleeping masks, this Hydro Cream EX will fix every problem that you might be facing with dry skin.

Price: $25.90 for 50ml on Shopee

6. APRIL SKIN MAGIC SNOW SUN STICK

Infused with 4 kinds of leaf extracts including aloe vera and camellia leaves, the April Skin Magic Snow Sun Stick (SPF50) is packed with skincare benefits and is more than your typical sunscreen.

And even though the name may suggest a white finish with this product, there is no white cast and is perfect if you like to bring your sunscreen around with you.

Price: $25.90 for 50ml on Shopee

7. HERA BLACK CUSHION

Hera has established themselves as a frontrunner in the K-beauty scene with the Hera Black Cushion.

Headlined by Blackpink’s Jennie, the Black Cushion is extremely long-lasting and perfect for those with normal to oily skin. With a smooth finish that lasts for the entire day, the Black Cushion will take you from work to play within seconds.

Price: $40 on Qoo10

8. MEDICUBE ZERO PORE PAD

If you’re like me and constantly pours more toner than you need, the ZERO Pore Pad is exactly what you need. The double-sided toner pad has a smooth side for normal application and a rougher side for exfoliation.

Each toner pad is soaked with toner and essence and serves its purpose extremely well without wasting any products.

Price: 70ea for $24.90 on Shopee

J-BEAUTY PRODUCTS

9. KOSE SEKKISUI WHITE WASHING CREAM

Effective and light on the skin, the Kose White Washing Cream clears out clogged pores and brightens up your skin within a few uses.

The cleansing foam is formulated for Asian skin type and aims to help you achieve that snow-like translucency for your skin. Having good skin is key to flawless makeup so never skip cleansing in your skincare routine!

Price: $40 for a bundle of 3 White Washing Cream on Qoo10

10. HADA LABO GOKU-JYUN PREMIUM HYALURONIC LOTION

Delivering intense moisture deep into the skin layers, the Goku-jyun Premium Hyaluronic Lotion is perfect for those with dry skin.

The lotion contains 5 types of hyaluronic acids to hydrate and tone your skin for a smooth and dewy finish that will last you throughout the day.

Price: $17.40 (group buy price) on Qoo10

11. KINOHITMITSU COLLAGEN BIRD NEST DRINK

Replenish your skin’s youth from within the Kinohimitsu Collagen Bird Nest Drink. Perfect as a gift to your parents, the drink not only boosts skin vitality but it also promotes bone and joint health.

The older generation particularly likes bird’s nest because of its extensive benefits and it is definitely the key to their hearts.

Price: $49.90 for 2 boxes on Qoo10

12. CANMAKE CREAM CHEEK

Adding a fresh pop of colour helps to brighten up your skin’s complexion for a natural healthy glow. I recommend going for cream-based products as they tend to look less cakey and au naturel.

Canmake’s Cream Cheek has a melting gel-type formulation that blends seamlessly when you apply using your fingers. With 8 different shades available for only $12.90 each, this is the best you can get at this price!

Price: $12.90 each on Qoo10

13. DHC DEEP MOISTENING LIP BALM

Achieving glossy shiny lips is one of the toughest step in any makeup routine. While lipsticks tend to give a heavy look, the DHC Lip Balm moisturizes and tints your lips in the most subtle and feminine way. Layer on with a few more swipes to get a more concentrated colour on your lips.

Price: $11.90 on Qoo10

This article was first published in Shopback.