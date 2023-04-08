13 elderly-friendly activities that cost less than $20 per pax

Singapore is a vibrant city-state with plenty of things to do and see, and it’s not just for the young and adventurous. There are also plenty of elderly-friendly activities available that cater to the older generation.

The best part is: many of these activities are affordable too! Whether you’re looking for a cultural experience, a bit of nature, or just some good old-fashioned fun that you can enjoy with your parents or grandparents, here are 13 elderly-friendly activities in Singapore that won’t break the bank.

1. Stroll around Gardens by The Bay

This iconic garden complex featuring a variety of attractions, including outdoor gardens, Supertree Grove, and the air-conditioned Flower Dome and Cloud Forest, will definitely capture the hearts of those interested in horticulture, botany, or simply want an immersive experience that is both visually stunning and educational. The compounds allow the use of mobility aids, including wheelchairs (both manual and motorised ones) and seated mobility scooters.

Many of the outdoor areas are free to enter, including World of Plants, Dragonfly & Kingfisher Lakes, Sun Pavilion and Heritage Gardens. You can also catch the free Garden Rhapsody light-and-sound show nightly at Supertree Grove! For a more immersive experience, discounted rates are available for seniors to enter the paid attractions.

Should your loved one need to take a break, benches and seating areas can be found throughout the gardens. Shuttle services are also available between Bayfront MRT, the Active Garden, and the Flower Dome.

Price: $12 to $20 per pax

Wheelchair-friendly: Yes

Wheelchair loans: Yes

Shuttle service: Available from Bayfront MRT. Free for all passengers using wheelchairs. Caregivers will have to purchase tickets via their website or the Gardens By The Bay Mobile App. You can find more information here.

Location: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

2. Visit a wildlife park

If plants are not your loved one’s thing, they may want to check out the Singapore Zoo, Bird Paradise, River Wonders and/or Night Safari instead. Home to a wide range of animals, these wildlife parks offer multiple walking trails and activities that are suitable for both the young and old. With so much to explore, it’s a good idea for your loved one to space out their visits to keep energy levels high. The compounds are wheelchair-accessible as well, with plenty of seating areas throughout.

Granted, Mandai Wildlife Reserve may not be convenient to get to for most of us. But you will be happy to hear that there are wheelchair-accessible shuttle buses available at just $1 from Khatib MRT.

Plus, you and your family can enjoy discounted rates for the soft opening of the newly opened Bird Paradise! These ticket prices are valid for visits between May 8 to 26 2023 only.

Price: $12 to $20 per pax for seniors

Wheelchair-friendly: Yes

Wheelchair loans: Yes

Shuttle service: Available from Khatib MRT at $1. Shuttle buses are wheelchair-friendly.

Location: 80 Mandai Lake Rd, Singapore 729826

3. Check out Orchid Garden at the Singapore Botanic Gardens

Located on the highest hill in Singapore Botanic Gardens, the Orchid Garden is an underrated attraction not to be missed. The garden features approximately 600 species and hybrids – did you even know there were this many species of orchids? There are four zones representing the four seasons, with each zone displaying flowers that match the respective colour scheme of the season. A wheelchair-friendly route with wide paths is available.

However, do note that getting to the Orchid Garden may require walking, depending on which entrance you are coming by. If your loved one requires a wheelchair, you may loan one from the 6 Service Desks around the gardens.

Price: $1 per pax for seniors

Wheelchair-friendly: Yes

Wheelchair loans: Yes, from any of the 6 Service Desks within the Botanic Gardens.

Location: 1 Cluny Rd, Singapore 259569

4. Visit the National Museum of Singapore

Be a tourist for a day and visit the oldest museum in Singapore with your parents or grandparents! With a history dating back to 1887, you shouldn’t only explore the immersive exhibitions about local history and culture within, but also take a moment to admire the wondrous structure of the building. There are lots to explore, so if your loved one does get tired from all the walking, you can drop by the cafes and restaurants for a short tea break or simply rest at the seating areas available.

The museum is wheelchair-accessible, and manual wheelchairs are also available free of charge at the museum’s Visitor Services for those who need them.

Did you know that entry to many of our local museums is free for Singaporean Citizens and Permanent Residents? The National Museum of Singapore is just one of them, so be sure to check out the other museums too.

Price: Free

Wheelchair-friendly: Yes

Wheelchair loans: Yes

Location: 93 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178897

5. Catch the latest blockbusters on the big screen

One of the perks of being recognised as a senior citizen is the discounts! Cinemas usually offer discounted rates for seniors, at approximately $5 at most cinemas for 2D movies on weekdays. Theatres usually also have wheelchair berth seats available, but they tend to be located at the front or back of the theatre for easy access.

Price: Approximately $5 per pax for seniors

Wheelchair-friendly: Depends on location

Location: Varied

6. Be part of an interest group at your nearest Community Centre (CC)

Whether your interest lies in the arts, music, gardening, cooking, or sports and fitness, there is an interest group for everyone. Community Centres offer a wide range of interest groups that provide seniors with the opportunity to socialise with like-minded people and stay physically, mentally, and socially active. Most are free or affordable. Check out the interest groups available at the community centres in your neighbourhood.

Price: Depends, but many free options available

Wheelchair-friendly: Depends on location

Location: Varied

7. Join a free fitness class by Health Promotion Board

As we get older, staying active is crucial to maintain our quality of life and prevent or delay many of the health problems that come with age. With this in mind, the Health Promotion Board offers a range of fitness classes suitable for all ages.

There are also specific classes that are tailored to the needs of seniors, including Tai Chi, Zumba, and yoga. Besides physical health benefits, these classes are also a great way to stay socially active. And the best part is – they’re all free! Learn how you can help your loved one register for the classes here.

Price: Free

Wheelchair-friendly: Depends on activity and location

Location: Varied

8. Volunteer as a befriender at their nearest Active Ageing Hub

You may think that seniors are only on the receiving end of befriending services, but why not be a befriender instead? Seniors bring with them a wealth of experience and life stories, which can help them build rapport with others and keep them engaged. Also, volunteering can be especially great for our loved ones who enjoy socialising and want to contribute in their community. Learn how they can participate in this meaningful activity here.

Price: Free

Wheelchair-friendly: Depends on location and activity

Location: Varied

9. Join a free course by C3A

From keeping up with technology, picking up new languages, learning about active ageing, and getting creative with ceramics, paper crafts and other art forms, C3A (also known as the Council for Third Age) offers a range of courses for seniors to pursue lifelong learning. Many of these courses are either free, affordable, and/or SkillsFuture Credit eligible. Explore the courses available here.

Price: Many are free, affordable, or can be offset by SkillsFuture Credits

Wheelchair-friendly: Depends on location and activity

Location: Varied

10. Go on a free learning journey to gain digital literacy skills

Let Digital Ambassadors from Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) bring your family members on a learning journey to discover how they can use various digital apps in your day-to-day life.

These learning journeys will include group-learning and hands-on interactive activities where they can apply the digital skills you have learned immediately. Through these sessions, your loved ones can discover how apps can transform their payment experience, enhance their supermarket trips, and help them make use of library resources to the fullest. Learn more.

Price: Free

Wheelchair-friendly: Depends on location

Location: Varied

11. Join a book club or writing group

Reading and writing have many benefits for people of all ages. Whether your loved one is an avid reader or trying to pick up reading as a habit, a book club can help sharpen your mind, improve communication skills, and gain new perspectives as you listen to others’ opinions and discuss the topic of interest.

Plus, your loved one will also be able to connect with like-minded people who love to read as much as they do! Learn more about the book club meeting dates and registration here.

Price: Free

Wheelchair-friendly: Depends on location

Location: Varied

12. Join a dance group

PHOTO: Pexels

Instead of working out in the gym or through repetitive exercises, dancing is a fun activity that seniors can do to strengthen their heart, improve strength, flexibility and agility, and prevent falls. It also engages tgeur mind as they recall the steps and allows them to meet people and make new friends.

Besides the free classes by the Health Promotion Board, The Dance Sport Academy also holds free ballroom dance classes every Sunday for those aged 55 and above.

Price: Free

Wheelchair-friendly: Typically, no

Location: Varied

13. Enjoy free concerts by Singapore Symphony Orchestra

Those who are musically inclined may want to check out the free concerts by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra available throughout the year and enjoy the music in the company of your loved ones. Venues vary, but are often held at the outdoors Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage at Singapore Botanic Gardens. Check out the upcoming concerts here.

Price: Free

Wheelchair-friendly: Depends on location, but typically yes

Location: Varied

Be it taking in the sights and sounds in the gardens around Singapore or learning new skills with your peers at the community centre, your loved one will never run out of engaging activities to enjoy. Besides providing a source of entertainment, participating in these activities will keep your loved ones healthy in both body and mind.

This article was first published in Homage.