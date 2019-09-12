13 laundry tips during the monsoon

Read also

This means you are limited when it comes to how many washes you can do in a day for the lack of drying space.

Until the weather gets better, you will need to remind everyone to think twice before throwing a barely worn garment into the laundry basket.

One good tip is to put an extra laundry basket in the bathroom for super urgent clothes like school uniforms and children's PE gear.

This way the essential washes get done and you don't have to go digging for urgent clothes to clean.

3. SPOT CLEAN

Let's face it, stains are unavoidable even when you're being really careful. But just because a garment has a spot on it, it doesn't necessarily mean it is time for the wash.

Spot-cleaning equals less laundry and is one way how to dry clothes fast in the rainy season because there's only that spot to dry!

All you need to do is wet and rub a small amount of cleaning agent onto the stain with your finger. Then with a toothbrush, gently work it into the stain using an up-down motion.

Tap the stains with the bristles instead of using a scrubbing motion which can damage the fibres on your clothes. Finish by rinsing just the spot with some water.

4. USE A BRA WASH BAG OR MESH

We know you love your expensive bras but let's be honest here.

There is no way we can wring that much water out by hand. So invest in a good bra wash bag or mesh and just throw them into the machine.

The machine spin dry cycle would do a much better job.

5. PRESOAK

Pre-soaking your clothes might seem pointless and you might be wondering how is that going to help with how to dry clothes fast in rainy season?