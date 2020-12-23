13 must-know beauty tips from Blackpink's Lisa, Jennie and other Asian celebs

We know it takes more than just drinking water and eating healthy to look as beautiful as the celebs who made it to the iconic TCCAsia list of “100 Most Beautiful Asia Faces of 2020”.

From Blackpink Lisa to local actress Eleanor Lee, we can’t help but wonder what other beauty secrets they have up their sleeves. Ahead, we rounded up a few of their tried-and-true beauty tips in our quest for glossy hair and a glowing complexion.

1. Lisa: When in doubt, red lip it out

Blackpink’s Lisa who topped TCCAsia’s list of “100 Most Beautiful Asia Faces of 2020” has nailed the bold beauty game ever since she broke into the music scene. Lisa’s beauty signature wouldn’t be complete without her blunt bangs and winged liner, which she wears everywhere, from award shows to running errands.

Playing up her doe eyes with a heavier lined top lash, the Thai beauty opted for a complimentary orange-infused red lip. This is a great shade if you want to experiment with an orange lippy.

2. Eleanor Lee: Hair roller hack for flawless see-through bangs

Local actress Eleanor Lee knows what it takes to get her bangs camera ready. One of the common faux pas when styling bangs is placing the roller near the ends of the hair, resulting in poofy bangs rather than getting that natural Korean-esque voluminous look.

To avoid this, follow Eleanor’s lead and place your roller right under the roots of your hair. After a few hours, take the curler off by gently rolling it in a downwards motion so you don’t lose all that volume.

3. Zhou Dongyu: Go makeup-free

Given how much makeup actress and model Zhou Dongyu has to wear for her various jobs, she tries to keep her skin makeup free on days when she’s not working.

So next time you stay in, attempt to go au naturale. Bonus tip: use this time to restore your skin health with a nourishing face mask and always remove your makeup as soon as you get home!

4. Jolin Tsai: Practise your eyeshadow look in advance

Mandopop legend Jolin Tsai’s tip is simple: practice makes perfect! Jolin revealed in an Instagram post that she spends her free time perfecting her eyeshadow game. Judging from this eyeshadow look she created, her hard work has definitely paid off.

Of course, apart from practice a good set of makeup brushes make all the difference, helping you blend more seamlessly and be more precise with your looks. Knowing which brush to use for what allows you to get a more intense pigment payoff and less fallout.

5. Nozomi Sasaki: Clean skin, full lashes

The secret to Japanese model-actress Nozomi Sasaki’s sultry peepers are her lashes. And the secret to creating the illusion of fuller, longer lashes? Heating up your eyelash curler with your hairdryer. Trust us, the effects will wow you.

6. Moon-byul: Go blonde or go home

If you are thinking of going blonde like Mamamoo’s main rapper Moon-byul, choose a shade that flatters your skin tone. Cooler and paler skin tones look gorgeous with ash blonde, mint blonde, lavender or peach blonde hues.

Those with deeper warmer complexions will look great with golden, rose gold and peach gold hues. Always use a purple shampoo with cold or lukewarm water to make your hair colour last longer and look shinier.

7. Jennie: Rainbow cloud eye makeup

Blackpink’s Jennie is one of our favourite stars to watch. Never one to shy away from a fresh new hair colour or bold smokey eye, Jennie is always game to switch up her look.

Who can forget Jennie’s pastel ethereal “rainbow cloud” eye makeup look from Blackpink’s Ice cream music video? The key to recreating the SOLO singer’s look is to prep your eyes with an eyelid primer or white eyeshadow (as base) to help your colours pop!

8. Rose: Glitter on the lids

Blackpink’s Rose is a triple threat: excellent vocalist, fashion darling and major beauty icon. She proves that a sweep of shimmery shadow and peachy pink lip are simple, and yet, together they are also striking.

For an office-appropriate look, opt for metallic shimmers in neutral hues. After a long day in the office, pack on a darker, bolder shade to amp up your daytime look.

9. Ji-soo: Don’t sacrifice colour for comfort

Blackpink’s Ji-soo has just made us rethink our go-to lipstick with her Dior Lip Glow tinted lip balm. Tinted lip balms provide long-lasting hydration as well as a wash of lightweight colour. You can use them to prep lips before going over with a lip colour, or wear them alone for a sheer veil of pigment.

Ji-soo’s tinted lipbalm of choice, the Dior Lip Glow, is made with a special patented ‘Color Reviver’ technology which reacts to the unique chemistry of each person’s lips to give them a natural flush of custom colour that suits each skin tone. Swipe on a layer and you’re ready for a day of Zoom meetings.

10. Irene Bae: Try a heat-free hairstyle

Red Velvet’s Irene takes days off from heat styling to protect her tresses. She adopts easy hairstyles like messy buns and ponytails in between her curling-iron days.

11. IU: Accent braids to add an extra flair to a normal do

South Korean idol IU just endorsed what seems to be 2020’s hottest WFH hairstyle – accent braids. The Hotel del Luna star makes her accent braids look effortless by styling the rest of her tresses in loose cascading waves.

12. Song Ji Hyo: Aloe vera supplements to get that lit-from-within glow

The Running Man star eats her way to glowing skin with aloe vera supplements. Aloe vera is packed with amino acids, vitamins and minerals, making it one of nature’s most effective cleansers to purge the body of any toxins.

It is also soothing, cooling and hydrating, which helps with inflammatory skin problems such as acne and rosacea. What’s not to like?

13. Son Ye-Jin: Apply lipstick with a brush

The Crash Landing On You star knows that to achieve the perfect pink lip, precise application is key. Her makeup artist uses a lip brush with a long handle to provide optimum control and precision.

This means more even, feather-resistant and smudge-proof results. Since you’re using lesser product, this hack also helps you to extend the life of your lipsticks.

This article was first published in Her World Online.