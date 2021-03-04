13 productive habits to help you become a morning person

Can’t seem to wake up in the mornings for school or work? Are you always running late and rushing for time in the mornings? Those first few moments can really set the tone for the rest of your day (and it’s not nice).

It’s possible to start the day fresh without feeling rushed or stressed. Here are 13 productive habits and tips that you can adopt to wake up right every morning.

1. Stop hitting snooze

When your alarm goes off and your body pleads for “a few more minutes”, just say no!

You’ll only get an extra 10 to 15 minutes of sleep, and it will be very fragmented and not deep enough to feel restorative. So, rather than setting your alarm for 6.15am and then snoozing for 15 minutes, you’re better off just setting it for 6.30am to start with.

2. Don't check emails right away

Once you start looking at emails, you’re spending time on issues that other people consider a priority, and that puts you in a reactive state of mind.

3. Walk first, then coffee

It’s always easier to get out of bed in summers when light pours in through the windows. That’s because light stimulates your brain and suppresses production of melatonin, the hormone that helps you feel sleepy.

To take full advantage of natural daylight, delay your first coffee of the day, prep yourself against nasties such as mosquitoes, and head off for a brisk walk through a nearby garden. Not only will this give you an energy boost, time spend in Mother Nature can also elevate your Vitamin D – and your mood!

4. Streamline your morning routine

A few tweaks to your morning routine can save time and brainpower.

Ritualise Your Morning: Pick a few outfits and breakfasts you like and put them on rotation. Even the seemingly smallest choices can start to drain your energy

Don’t Over Prepare The Night Before: When evenings are taken up by chores, people tend to stay up late for some “me time” in the form of television, internet, or reading – only to wake up sleep-deprived. Save one or more chores that make sense for morning (such as packing lunches), turn in earlier, and you’ll rise and shine raring to go.

5. You can't avoid the morning chaos

You can’t get rid of all morning chaos, but setting an alarm for 10 to 15 minutes before you need to head out can help you make the most of your time. Recognise that those minutes after the alarm dings might be more stressful, but this helps you pace yourself.

6. One minute of calm

When things do fall behind schedule due to kids who don’t feel a need to rush, take a deep breath. One minute of calm can actually speed things up. A sweet voice and a warm hug can often get things on track much faster than chanting “Let’s go! Let’s go!” 10 times in a row.

7. Skip the morning news

News reports can be stressful, and can cramp concentration. Sure, you want to know what’s going on in the world, but wait until later to check. By choosing to be present and focusing on your own needs, you’ll maintain your state of peace.

8. Listen to music instead

Songs that start out gently help you wake up gradually, then you need a more intense beat and empowering lyrics to get you going. It might be time to find a new morning radio station or create a wake-up playlist on your device.

9. Have a mindful moment

While you shower, take a moment to pay attention to the sound of the water and how it feels on your skin. If your thoughts wander, don’t worry. The simple act of trying is enough to help you experience a bit of calm.

10. Water alert

After seven to eight hours of sleep, you need a glass of water. You wake up slightly dehydrated, and the longer you wait before drinking water, the more prone you’ll be to grogginess, fatigue, and general brain fog. Keep a glass on your bedside table and take a good drink before getting out of bed.

11. Leave it all behind

Every day is a new beginning, so start each one afresh and leave yesterday behind.

12. Create a wind-down routine at night

Your body needs time to decompress to prep for quality sleep. So, about 20 minutes before bed, put on your PJs, dim the lights and start unwinding.

Tweak Your Eating Pattern: Heavy, late meals can drive up levels of the hormone cortisol, which keeps you out of deep sleep. Try to flip-flop your routine to a hearty breakfast and snack-like dinner, so your body won’t be busy working on digestion when you’re trying to wind down.

Log Off 30 Minutes Before Bedtime: That means turning off all your devices, including the TV and your phone. Staring into a bright screen is the worst thing you can do before bed. It stimulates your brain and body and makes it harder for you to enter deep sleep.

13. Find your 25th hour

It’s all about waking up earlier – even if that means moving your bedtime up and losing some awake time at night.

One of the health benefits of rising early is a consistently better mood. It might feel hard at first, but once it becomes a habit, you’ll crave it. Adapt these tips to help you get better sleep and wake up refreshed.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.