13 skincare gift sets to gift your friends (and self) for the holidays 2020

Skincare gift sets are probably one of the most universally appreciated gifts. The cost of skincare often adds up, and so when you receive a bundle it feels extra special.

So when it comes to the holidays, it’s a no-brainer that skincare gift sets should be at the top of your list. After all, in a time where dry hands and maskne are commonplace, skincare can be one of the most thoughtful choices.

Whether you’re looking for advent calendars or themed sets, we’ve got our picks below to get you sorted.

1. Aesop The Metaphysical Voyager, $230

PHOTO: Aesop

Housed in a biodegradable case study, this gift set contains two of Aesop’s most beloved formulations to relieve parched skin along with a fantasy story by Brazillian literary giant, Joaquim Maria Machado de Assis.

Ideal for the one who is an avid reader and a lover of skincare, this gift set includes the B Triple C Facial Balancing Gel and Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Serum.

2. Caudalie Premier Cru Christmas Set "The Ritual of Absolute Youth", $110

PHOTO: Caudalie

An anti-ageing trio that helps keep the skin firm, radiant, and defined. This features some of Caudalie’s best-selling products. From the Premier Cru Eye Cream, Serum, and Cream. Add this to the list for someone in your life that wants to prioritise anti-ageing products in their routine.

3. Clarins 12-Day Christmas Advent Calendar, $119

PHOTO: Clarins

The perfect countdown to the holidays, this advent calendar is packed with 12 beauty surprises sorted with skincare and makeup products. The beauty set contains full-sized items like their Lip Comfort Oil, Beauty Flash Balm, to travel-sized or full-sized items like the Fresh Scrub, Tonic Oil, SOS Hydra Mask, and Hydra Essential Eye Mask.

4. Dr Dennis Gross Peel Glow Be Merry Skincare Kit, $146

PHOTO: Dr Dennis Gross

This skincare kit features Dr Dennis Gross’ two-step Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel, Vitamin C + Collagen Brighten + Firm Serum, and Vitamin C + Collagen Deep Cream. Working to help treat wrinkles, deep lines, and diminish dark spots, this skin set is perfect for those who want to get a glowing complexion.

5. Innisfree Winter Glow Skin Set Holiday Edition, $26

PHOTO: Innisfree

For the K-beauty lovers, this limited-edition skincare trio is comprised of essentials for moisturise glowing skin using their signature ingredients like Jeju Green Tea and Jeju Orchard. This set includes the Green Tea Seed Serum, Green Tea Seed Eye Cream, and Jeju Orchid Enriched Cream.

6. Glow Recipe Glow Together Skincare Kit (Limited Edition), $52

PHOTO: Glow Recipe

If you know someone who loves the watermelon products or always wanted to try it out, this gift set is for them.

Featuring the Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask and Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist, this kit helps to hydrate and refresh the skin with products packed and concentrated with watermelon, antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, and AHA.

7. Klaypeau Holiday Kit, $58.80

PHOTO: Klaypeau

Klaypeau’s limited edition holiday kit is perfect for the friends who love to treat themselves to a sheet mask. Designed as an eight-piece book of masks, this is filled with treasures to help nourish the skin.

8. The Body Shop Make It Real Together Big Advent Calendar, $109

PHOTO: The Body Shop

An advent calendar for the days until Christmas, this one from The Body Shop houses 25 full-sized and mini surprises. Including mini pampering face masks and the full-sized Banana haircare duo and Almond Milk and Honey body butter.

We don’t want to give it all away but you can also find their Vitamin C Glow Sheet Mask, iconic Vitamin E Moisturiser, and Seaweed Balance Sheet Mask.

9. Drunk Elephant Trunk 4.0, $620

PHOTO: Drunk Elephant

For the ones you really want to spoil (which may or may hot include yourself).The iconic Drunk Elephant trunk comes in a Monos luggage prepacked with 10 full-sized Drunk Elephant products and is exclusively available online.

You can find essentials like the F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Hydrating Mask, Beste No 9 Jelly Cleanser, A-Passioni Retinol Cream, Protini Polypeptide Cream, B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum, C-Firma Day Serum, TLC Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, Shaba Complex Eye Serum, and the Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense Sunscreen SPF 30. The perfect treat-yourself gift set, you can easily reuse this when you pack for your next staycation.

10. La Mer The Glowing Hydration Skincare Duet (Limited Edition), $660

PHOTO: Sephora.sg

This limited-edition duo set of Creme De La Mer and The Eye Concentrate pair together to keep the skin radiant and moisturised.

For the special someone you want to treat with a luxurious set, these two loved products help address fine lines, wrinkles, dullness, and dark circles with their antioxidant powerhouse ingredient – lime tea concentrate.

11. Origins Mask Merry Skincare Set (Limited Edition), $36

PHOTO: Sephora.sg

Ideal for the one who loves to mask nonstop. This gift set includes five must-have masks that include the Original Skin Retexturising Mask with Rose Clay, Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask, Dr Andrew Weil Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Face Mask, Active Charcoal Mask, and Charcoal Honey Mask.

They help to soothe the skin, keep it hydrated, detoxify the skin, and purify pores.

12. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Set, $30

PHOTO: Laneige

While your face gets all the love, it’s important not to neglect the lips either. The Laneige holiday collection this year includes a Lip Sleeping Mask Set of three lip sleeping masks in Berry, Lemon, and Grape. Get this one for the friend who’s always wearing lipstick so she can give her lips some extra TLC.

13. Fresh Smooth & Luminous Skincare Set, $86

PHOTO: Sephora

The best set might be the ones that make your routine a whole lot simpler. For the friend who wants to get into skincare but doesn’t know where to start, consider this three-piece mini-set featuring Fresh’s best-selling cleanser, essence, and mask.

This set includes the Soy Face Cleanser, Kombucha Facial Treatment Essence, and Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.