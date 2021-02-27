13 stylish ways to pull off the oversized scrunchie trend

It’s not very often that you’ll hear Dr. Jill Biden’s ands Lisa Manoban‘s names mentioned in the same sentence. But if there is one thing that might link these two influential women in politics and pop culture, it would be the power of the scrunchie.

Just like the Blackpink member, who posted an image of herself with a silk scrunchie worn as a bracelet, the FLOTUS caught the attention of eagle-eyed Twitter users when she posted a photo of herself picking up some Valentine’s Day chocolates on Feb 13 with her blonde hair tied with a baby blue scrunchie.

Dropped by @TheSweetLobby earlier to pick up some Valentine’s treats for the weekend. Shhh – don’t tell Joe! 💕 pic.twitter.com/YXmtLciuws — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 13, 2021

The Washington Post noted: “Leave it to a scrunchie to capture the zeitgeist of President Biden’s promise to ‘return to normalcy,’ a stark departure from the ‘I don’t really care’ message sent by [Melania] Trump.”

Indeed, this MVP accessory of laissez-faire chic is just what designers and brands are championing for the new normal. At the Celine Spring/Summer 2021 show, preppy-meets-comfortable staples were paired with the scrunchie worn nonchalantly on the models’ arms.

Hermes, meanwhile, launched a series of colourful scrunchies this season in the same silk twill used for its carres – along with a stable of easy-to-wear wardrobe pieces.

If all this talk has your interest piqued, we suss out 13 of the most eye-catching styles you can call your own – whether you want to wear it as a hair tie or as a bracelet.

1. Celine by Hedi Slimane silk and brass scrunchie, $365, Celine



PHOTO: Celine

2. Silk twill scrunchie, $250, Burberry

PHOTO: Burberry

3. Lambskin and metal scrunchie, $810, Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

4. Silk scrunchies, $370 for two, Fendi

PHOTO: Fendi

5. Ganni organic cotton scrunchie, $81, www.farfetch.com

PHOTO: Ganni

6. Silk twill scrunchie, $340, Hermes

PHOTO: Hermes

7. Atu Body Couture tulle scrunchies, $160 for two, www.farfetch.com

PHOTO: Atu Body Couture

8. Be Mindful upcycled silk scrunchies, $335, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

9. Denim scrunchie, $400, Givenchy

PHOTO: Givenchy

10. Satin scrunchie with crystals, $1,220, Prada

PHOTO: Prada

11. Upcycled cotton scrunchie, $9, Olive Ankara

PHOTO: Olive Ankara

12. Parlor polyester scrunchie with faux pearl, $128, www.farfetch.com

PHOTO: Parlor

13. Jil Sander leather scrunchie, $360, www.farfetch.com

PHOTO: Jil Sander

This article as first published in Female.