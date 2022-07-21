13 symptoms of low amniotic fluid during pregnancy

It is important for pregnant women to be aware of the symptoms of low amniotic fluid and to seek medical help if they experience any of them. Prompt treatment can cut many of the risks associated with low amniotic fluid.

What is amniotic fluid?

Amniotic fluid is the liquid that surrounds and protects your growing baby. Your body produces it and it helps cushion your baby from bumps and jolts during pregnancy.

Amniotic fluid can be tested for certain chemicals and infections. It can help doctors detect problems early in pregnancy. These tests are often done during routine prenatal care visits. But some women may need more testing if they have specific risk factors or symptoms of low amniotic fluid levels.

Low amniotic fluid during pregnancy can cause severe problems for the mother and the developing baby. There are several symptoms of low amniotic fluid. These include frequent Braxton Hicks contractions, premature labour and reduced foetal movement.

Symptoms of low amniotic fluid in pregnancy

Low amniotic fluid can lead to placental abruption, umbilical cord compression, and even stillbirth if left untreated. So what are the symptoms of low amniotic fluid?

Contractions

Contractions are one of the most common symptoms of low amniotic fluid during pregnancy.

They can range from mild to severe, but they usually indicate that your baby is moving and kicking.

The contractions you feel might depend on how much amniotic fluid is around your baby. The baby can move around more if you have a lot of amniotic fluid. So, if you’re feeling contractions, it might be a good idea to go to the doctor or midwife to ensure everything is okay.

Extra stress on your body

Extra stress on the mother’s body is another symptom of low amniotic fluid. The reduced amount of fluid means that the baby is no longer cushioned and supported. This puts strain on the mother’s muscles and joints. It can lead to pain and discomfort, as well as fatigue.

Dark-coloured urine

Keep track of the colour and frequency of your urine. If it’s brown or dark yellow and you’re producing more than four to five ounces per day, or more than two ounces per hour, it could be a sign that there isn’t enough amniotic fluid in your uterus. It can be dangerous for both mother and child, so make sure to contact your doctor if you notice signs like this.

Leaking fluid

Leaking fluid is also referred to as perineal or vaginal leakage. You might notice this as a small wet spot on your underwear or a larger puddle. You might also feel like you’re constantly wetting yourself even though there’s nothing in your pants.

Decreased urination

Your body is working hard to grow a baby, so your kidneys are working overtime. They filter out the waste products that come from your growing body. Pregnant women urinate more than their non-pregnant counterparts.

So when you find yourself urinating less than usual, it might be a sign of low amniotic fluid.

Decreased foetal movement

Babies who don’t move around enough may be experiencing discomfort. It’s due to low fluid levels. It may cause them not to move as much or at all as they usually would during pregnancy.

To help your baby feel more comfortable, try these tips:

Encourage movement by placing a pillow under your stomach and shifting it from side to side. If you’re on bed rest, try lying in different positions for a few minutes at a time. It will help increase the blood flow to the foetus and encourage movement.

Swelling

Swelling is one of the most common symptoms of low amniotic fluid during pregnancy. If you notice swelling in your hands, feet or face, it may show that you have too little amniotic fluid to support your developing baby.

Feeling unwell

Low amniotic fluid can cause your baby to become stressed, resulting in a lack of appetite and difficulty breathing. If your baby isn’t getting the nutrients it needs from you, it may start to feed less, which can make you feel unwell.

Premature labour

Low amniotic fluid during pregnancy can cause premature labour. There isn’t enough fluid around the baby to cushion against shock or injury during contractions.

Leg cramps

During the last few weeks of your pregnancy, you may feel a sharp pain in your calf or thigh that lasts for a few seconds. It is a charley horse or a muscle cramp.

The cause of these leg cramps is not known, but they seem to be related to low amniotic fluid levels.

Vaginal discharge

The amount of vaginal discharge during pregnancy varies greatly from person to person and it is usually normal even if it’s different from what you’re used to. But if you notice excessive vaginal discharge, it may be a sign of low amniotic fluid. It can be a severe condition that needs to be treated immediately.

Constipation

Constipation, or irregular bowel movements, can be a symptom of low amniotic fluid in the second trimester. The baby’s head has grown and is pressing down on your intestines, making it more difficult for you to have a bowel movement.

Elevated blood pressure

Elevated blood pressure is a symptom of low amniotic fluid. You need to be aware of this because it can contribute to the premature birth of your baby.

If you have elevated blood pressure, you should talk to your doctor or midwife about how to control it. Your doctor may suggest medication to lower your blood pressure. But they may also suggest dietary changes and other lifestyle modifications.

If you have high blood pressure during pregnancy, it is very important to take steps to control it.

Risks of low amniotic fluid level

When your amniotic fluid level dips, it can cause many uncomfortable and dangerous symptoms.

If you’re experiencing any of the following symptoms, seek medical attention.

Pelvic pressure or abdominal pain (sometimes sharp)

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Dizziness or lightheadedness (especially when standing up)

Decreased urination frequency

Frequent vaginal discharge that is not normal for you

