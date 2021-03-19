13 top international schools in Singapore providing world-class education from nursery to young adulthood

In The Finder‘s latest kids volume School of Thought, we ventured into exploring 13 of Singapore’s most-loved international schools.

We dig into what makes these international schools in Singapore special, annual school fees, school terms and more. Finding an international school in this island may be tricky, given the multitude of options available. But we’ve hunkered down and filtered a list of some you definitely do not want to miss.

Before we dive into these schools, let’s take a look at what some of the students have to say about their schools:

1. Australian International School

With a well-rounded, experienced team of educators, Australian International School’s (AIS) curricula takes children from their toddler years to applying for university and beyond. As the only international school in SG on the Southern Hemisphere schedule, its ethos is uniquely Australian. AIS hosts 43 nationalities. It is this multicultural environment, simultaneously underpinned by its Australian values of respect, opportunity and achievement, that make a difference.

Approximate annual fees: From $1,236 per month (Infant Care) – $42,852 per annum (Secondary).

Australian International School, 1 Lorong Chuan, 556818

2. Chatsworth International School

For over 25 years, Chatsworth International School has kept to its endeavour of providing excellent international education at exceptional value. With its international school curriculum and diverse student population, students who attend Chatsworth from childhood through to young adulthood receive the benefits of a globalised education.

Approximate annual fees: From $23,820 (K1 and K2) to $32,789 (Year 12 to 13) per annum.

Chatsworth International School, 72 Bukit Tinggi Rd., 289760

3. EtonHouse International School

Founded in 1995, EtonHouse International School has been trusted by parents globally for over two decades. The school’s unique language programmes have produced many cohorts of fluent bilingual speakers, while its inquiry-based curriculum helps children to develop skills and dispositions that nurture a lifelong love of learning. At the end of the day? EtonHouse puts children at the centre of all decision-making – and prepares them for an unknown future.

Approximate annual fees: From $21,600 for pre-school; from $27,595 for primary; from $28,500 for Y7 to $32,700 for Y13 (based on 2020/2021 fees).

EtonHouse International School, 16 locations (including Middleton International Schools) islandwide.

4. International Community School Singapore (ICS Singapore)

International Community School (ICS Singapore) has been educating minds and transforming lives of students since 1993. With a student body of over 29 nationalities, its American curricula hones a respect for diversity. It is also the sole American international school in Singapore that weaves Christian education into its programme.

Approximate annual fees: From $23,155 (K4) – $33,635 (Grade 12) per annum.

International Community School (ICS Singapore), 27A Jubilee Rd., 128575

5. ISS International School

Nestled amongst the treetops of Telok Blangah Hill Park, ISS International School is one of the most centrally located international schools in Singapore – just a 10-minute drive from the CBD. It is also the island’s longest-established International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum School, having nurtured learners from grades K to 12 since 1981. Home to a community of more than 40 nationalities, this family- operated, not-for-profit school celebrates differences while embracing the values that unite all.

Approximate annual fees: From $22,577 - $38,647 per annum.

ISS International School, 21 Preston Rd., 109355

6. NEXUS International School (Singapore)

Founded in 2011, NEXUS International School (Singapore) opened a brand new campus in Aljunied in January 2020. As a school that understands that no two children learn the same way, NEXUS prides itself on teaching its students in an innovative and engaging way. The school has cemented itself as a leading educator, and is an accredited member of the Council of International Schools and a recipient of the exclusive Apple Distinguished School (ADS) status.

Its new school campus is based on an “open classroom” concept designed by its teachers. This unique building is aimed at fostering collaborative spaces and enhancing creativity, and features excellent learning, play and sports facilities for its children to take charge of their learning and learn in a way that suits them best.

Approximate annual fees: From $21,800 for Nursery; from $30,520 for Kindergarten; $32,440 for Y1 Primary to $40,760 for Y13 Secondary.

NEXUS International School (Singapore), 1 Aljunied Walk, 387293

7. One World International School

Established in 2008, One World International School (OWIS) creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere for students of different nationalities, cultures and religions. It offers the IB PYP for primary years, and the Cambridge IGCSE curriculum and IB Diploma programme for secondary years. Recently, it received accolades like the Excellence in International Curriculum Practices Award at the World Education Awards in 2020, in the midst of a global lockdown.

Approximate annual fees: From $17,793 for Early Childhood; from $17,793 for Primary; $19,293 for Primary Bilingual Programme; from $20,457 for G7 to G12 (based on 2020/2021 annual school fees).

One World International School, Nanyang Campus, 21 Jurong West St. 81, 649075; East Coast Campus, Block G, 231 Mountbatten Rd., 397999

8. Stamford American International School

Every student at Stamford American International School is treated as an unique individual and given the direction, counsel and support to discover her or his own potential for greatness. Its curriculum supports a student-centred approach: Teaching for knowledge is paired with personal development. At the core of its academic programme is the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum built into the framework of the rigorous American Education Reaches Out (AERO) standard.

Approximate annual fees: (*As of Feb 2021; subject to change.)

Elementary & Secondary: From $37,594 *annually

Early Learning Village: From $15,866 *annually

Stamford American International School, Elementary & Secondary: 1 Woodleigh Lane, 357684; Early Learning Village: 3 Chuan Lane, Gate 4, 554350

9. St. Joseph’s Institution International

St. Joseph’s Institution International’s (SJII) mission is to enable students to “learn how to learn and learn how to live”. Across its two campuses, which serve a diverse community of nearly 2,000 students, this school endeavours to help every student complete school with a spiritual dimension, and passionate interests and hobbies developed through sports, adventure, music and drama activities.

Approximate annual fees: From $35,528 per annum.

St. Joseph’s Institution International School, 490 Thomson Rd., 298191

10. Sir Manasseh Meyer International School

Beginning as a small nursery school, Sir Manasseh Meyer International School (SMMIS) quickly became a thriving community that included a primary school and subsequently a secondary school in 2016. The latter offers the prestigious IGCSE exam programme. In November 2020, SMMIS was awarded the EduTrust accreditation for the fourth year by SG’s Committee for Private Education (CPE), given to schools that “consistently maintain a high standard of quality”.

Approximate annual fees: $14,850 – $23,480 per annum depending on grade.

Sir Manasseh Meyer International School, 3 Jalan Ulu Sembawang, 758932

11. Tanglin Trust School

Established in 1925, Tanglin Trust School is the longest-running British international school in Southeast Asia. As a not-for-profit school, all tuition fees are devoted solely to providing students with an outstanding education. It caters to children aged three to 18, and aims to forge a love for learning from a young age.

Approximate annual fees: From $9,238 per term (Nursery) – $15,276 per term (Sixth Form).

Tanglin Trust School, 95 Portsdown Rd., 139299

12. The Grange Institution

Boasting a green campus nestled within a three- acre plot of land along Yio Chu Kang Road, The Grange Institution emphasises the eco-diversity of its lush outdoor location as an extension of the classroom. It is the only international primary school in SG to offer a unique combination of curricula. Thanks to its reasonable school fees, the school offers considerable value in providing children with a future-focused education.

Approximate annual fees: $17,000 per annum (Preschool); from $19,900 per annum (Year 1 to 6).

The Grange Institution, 449 Yio Chu Kang Rd, 805946

Honorable Mention: Dulwich College (Singapore)

Offering quality education for students aged 2 to 18 since 2014, Dulwich College (Singapore) has been one of the leading international education provider for students in Singapore. Its DUCKS programme opened in 2014 has established itself as a centre of Early Years learning where children are encouraged to reach their potential.

The daily dual language approach (English and Mandarin) also prepares students for Junior School and Senior School. Senior school students can opt between an IB Diploma or IGCSE curriculum according to their own preferences.

Check out what its students have to say below!

Dulwich College (Singapore), 71 Bukit Batok West Avenue 8, 658966

This article was first published in The Finder.