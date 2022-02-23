$134k The Batman tourbillon comes in bat signal that houses watch

The Batman will be hitting theatres in March, but before Robert Pattinson is set to don the Caped Crusader's cowl on the big screen, Swiss independent design studio and manufacturer Kross Studio has prepared two special treats for luxury watch collectors.

The first is the very limited The Batman collector set that comes with a tourbillon timepiece, and an illuminated Bat Signal functional art piece amounting to a whopping US$100,000 (S$134,000). Decked out in the black-and-grey aesthetic of Batman, the 283-part wristwatch houses a central tourbillon cage, which features the Bat Signal across a louvered surface. This allows light to filter through, enabling a glimpse of the regulator below.

Reading time takes on a different form here. Where the hour hand is affixed to a peripheral display mechanism orbiting 360 degrees around the tourbillon, the minutes are displayed on a disk.

To set the time, wearers will have to press the "Time Set" push button located at three-o'clock on the edge, while turning the D-ring crown in either direction. The latter can be found on the case back, which also reveals the Kross Studio logo, as well as the watch’s unique engraved number.

The interchangeable strap system, meanwhile, allows for the removal and change of the strap with a simple click of its quick release button. Three different options are included, so you can choose between a black calf leather strap embossed with the pattern of Batman's armor, a black rubber strap with black stitching, or a red rubber strap with red stitching.

PHOTO: Kross Studio

Accompanying the timepiece is a Bat Signal that not only can light up, but also rotate and tilt around its pivot.

PHOTO: Instagram/Kross Studio

As for the second surprise, Kross Studio is offering a collection of watch rolls that are each sold separately for $250. These will feature four distinct representations of iconic film characters from the movie: Batman (two editions), Selina Kyle (Catwoman), and the Riddler.

Each watch holder model is crafted from vegetal tan genuine leather and comes with screen prints and contrast stitching in accordance to the character's colours. The Batman editions will be decked out in red, while the Catwoman and Riddler iterations sport blue and green tones respectively.

To prevent scratches and damage to the components, a removable pillow insert has been added to the insides of the top closures as well, which can be accessed by flipping them open.

The whole presentation is pretty cool, but there's a catch. As with all Kross Studio’s collectibles, The Batman collector set will only be available in very limited quantities, with only 10 pieces reserved for the most enthusiastic of Batman fans or luxury watch collectors.

Both the timepiece and collectible watch rolls are available for individual sale online via Kross Studio's website, or through official partners and selected authorised retailers. Prior to this collection, the company also worked on a handful of other brand collaborations, including a Space Jam tourbillon watch, a 1989 Batmobile desk clock, and a Star Wars Death Star-inspired timepiece.

READ ALSO: Batman's Gotham now has first real-world sister city in Japan

This article was first published in Geek Culture.