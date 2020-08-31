14 most unique and chill cafes in West Singapore

Over the recent years, West Singapore cafes have been serving up unique tantalising menus.

If you’re looking for more cafes to explore, here are 14 unique and chill cafes that will make the journey to the West (even for east-siders) so worthwhile!

1. FlagWhite

Known for their aromatic cuppas and friendly atmosphere, FlagWhite delivers the complete brunch experience.

One of their highly-raved dishes is their Chicken Parmigiana. It comprises tender breaded chicken, topped with tomato concasse and cheese.

If you want to customise your own plate, opt for their ‘Flag Your Brunch’ option to spice it up. To top it all off, there’s no additional GST or service charge!

Location: 106 Jln Jurong Kechil, Singapore 598604

Opening Hours: Weekdays except Tues 9am-9pm, Weekends 10am-9pm

Facebook

2. Smoocht x Bold

Vegan pizzeria, vegan ice cream, and everything nice! This is what comes into mind when you look at Smoocht x Bold’s offerings.

Though extremely under the radar, this cafe dishes out impressive food that completely destroys the notion that vegan food is subpar.

Opt for their Truffle Porcini Funghi Pizza tossed with fresh tomatoes and signature Nut Cheese.

Additionally, their cake selections are impressive too! Get their Blueberry ‘Cheese’cake slice lotus biscoff base, topped with fresh blueberries, and housemade vegan cheese.

Location: 3 19 Jurong East Street 31 #01-58, Singapore 600319

Opening Hours: Sun-Thurs 12pm-9pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-9.30pm

Website

3. Lee’s Confectionary

Just like you, we are always looking forward to turning our inspirations into reality even though it took us awhile to... Posted by Lee's Confectionery on Friday, August 14, 2020

Lee’s Confectionary is a minimalistic patisserie with a simple, aesthetic interior. Behind these exquisite pastries with stunning visuals is an award-winning chef from Paris.

Here, you’ll find creations made painstakingly, with special attention paid to each individual pastry.

Expect innovative items like Jiāo, a light banana sponge cake with madagascan vanilla ganache. Matcha lovers, do opt for Dale! It’s a matcha sponge cake, with matcha yuzu ganache to add a zesty surprise.

Location: 343 Jurong East Street 31, #01-59, Singapore 600343

Opening Hours: Sun-Thurs except Wed 12pm-6pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-10pm

Facebook

4. Poppy Pops

Last week to try our March flavours ! ! Posted by Poppy Pops on Monday, March 23, 2020

Beat the scorching hot heat in West Singapore with some decadent ice cream at Poppy Pops cafe. Old school flavours include Tutu Kueh and Kopi Peng, both interesting and unique spins of traditional Singaporean items.

Explore other flavours like Kinder Bueno, which is packed with yummy chocolate goodness! If you’re too lazy to step out of the house, opt for contactless deliveries right to your doorstep!

Location: 50 Jurong Gateway Rd, #06-03 Jem, Singapore 608549

Opening Hours: Daily 11am-10pm

Website | Facebook

5. Suzuki Cafe and Roastery

As Singapore’s oldest coffee roastery, Suzuki Cafe is all about serving quality gourmet coffee. Started by a Japanese coffee master, this cafe seeks to redefine the coffee drinking experience with exquisite single origin coffee beans.

You’d be surprised that despite all that, their cuppas are wallet-friendly, a rare find among cafes in West Singapore.

Location: 8 Chin Bee Ave, Singapore 619932

Opening Hours: Mon-Fri 9am-5pm

Website

6. The Clef Cafe

Calling out to all Spicy Lovers! 喜欢吃辣的朋友，请留意哦！ We have these, Curry Mutton Rice 咖哩羊肉, Baked Curry Mutton 烘烤芝士咖哩羊肉饭,... Posted by The Clef Cafe on Friday, August 21, 2020

Located in Nanyang Community Club, The Clef Cafe offers vegetarian and vegan friendly options. Dig into their creamy earthy Mushroom Soup for a hearty and tummy-warming experience.

Their Fried Mushroom Skewers are signature must-tries because they create an explosion of flavours. Each visit here brings new surprises, because they are always serving special seasonal menus!

Location: 60 Jurong West Street 91, #01-09, Singapore 649040

Opening Hours: Daily except Mondays, 11am-2.30pm, 5.30pm-8.30pm

Facebook

7. Steven’s

Steven’s is another severely underrated cafe that cafe-hoppers must not miss out in West Singapore. This is a quaint little cafe serving a wide variety of food items, but the best item is their Creamy Spaghetti Shrimps & Mushrooms.

Here, they also serve quintessential local breakfast items like kaya toasts and kopi. An item done surprisingly well is actually their crispy waffles drizzled in sweet sauce. Each bite will leave you wanting for more!

Location: 60 Jurong West Street 91, #01-04 Nanyang Community Club, Singapore 649040

Opening Hours: Weekdays except Mon 12pm-9pm, Weekends 10am-9pm

Facebook

8. Cafe Sunset Railway

Located in a chill spot far away from the hustle and bustle, Cafe Sunset Railway is another neighbourhood favourite. Explore local creations with a refreshing spin here.

Think classic favourites like fragrant Pandan Chiffon Cake, Pulut Tekan served with sweet housemade kaya. An interesting rendition of a traditional Eurasian item is the Sugee Cake, which a delicious almond cake.

The buttery and nutty aroma of this sweet little dessert might just make you dizzy with happiness!

Location: 41 Sunset Way, Singapore 597071

Opening Hours: Thurs to Sun except Fri: 8am-8pm, Fri: 8am-10pm

Facebook

9. Birdfolks

Cravings for crispy deep dark brown double battered fried chicken that oozes with thick juices of honey and dark brown... Posted by Birdfolks - Fried Chicken & Specialty Rice on Sunday, April 26, 2020

Fried chicken is a household favourite in Singapore for most. The folks at Birdfolks take this sinful calorie-bomb to the next level by offering their very own unique interpretation of it!

Albeit slightly more pricy than other fried chicken franchises, the crispy and juicy fried chicken justifies that price difference.

For the true Asians out there who loves their rice as a staple, go for their signature Cilantro and Lime rice for an interesting flavour bomb! You can most definitely indulge in this as a once in a while treat.

Location: 1 W Coast Dr, #01-75 NEWest, Singapore 128020

Opening Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am-8pm, Fri-Sun 11am-9pm

Facebook

10. Devil’s Kitchen

WE'VE TURNED TWO! Thank you for the continuous support peeps! Devil's Kitchen and Devil's Hideout is celebrating our... Posted by Devil's Kitchen on Thursday, July 23, 2020

A cafe serving both great brunch items, coffee, and… alcohol! Devil’s Kitchen has a great offering of food items, especially suitable for chatty catch ups with old friends.

Dig into their Black Pepper Ribeye Steak served with standard homemade mushroom sauce for some protein.

For those who prefer lighter flavours, give their crispy golden Premium Barramundi Fillet a go. Best of all, they have frequent promotions often, and we all know how Singaporeans feel about special deals!

Location: 1 Yuan Ching Rd, #01-03A/07, Singapore 618640

Opening Hours: Sun-Thurs 12pm-10pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-11pm

Facebook

11. Time Table Cafe

Head down to Time Table Cafe in the neighbourhood for a lazy weekend brunch.

Tucked in a cosy neighbourhood in the West, this hidden gem is absolutely perfect as a budget-friendly meal spot.

In addition to their amazingly broad selection of main dishes, they have super beautiful latte art too. Additionally, they offer free wifi with power outlets!

Location: Jurong West Street 41, #01-726 Block 456, Singapore 640456

Opening Hours: Weekdays 11am-11pm, Weekends 8am-11pm

Facebook

12. Connect71

Thank you Daniel's Food Diary for the awesome feature! #connect71 Posted by Connect71 on Thursday, September 19, 2019

NTU students, it’s time to convince your faraway companions to drop by! Started by a few humble students, this cafe serves Japanese dishes with student-friendly price tags.

Expect popular dishes like Gyudon, Lor Bak Bowl, Mazesoba. The main highlight here is their generously portioned meats, which are surprisingly succulent and well-seasoned!

Next time your friends chastise the university for being a ‘ulu kampong’, make them want to come back by bringing them here for a visit!

Location: 71 Nanyang Dr, Singapore 638075

Opening Hours: Mon-Fri 9.30am-7.30pm

Facebook

13. MadlyGood

Now you can enjoy our waffles + gelato on the go! We recommend enjoying the gelato with the spoon first. Then finishing... Posted by MADLYGOOD on Saturday, August 29, 2020

MadlyGood – the name of this West cafe speaks for itself. Their dessert creations are visually appealing and worthy of a spot on your Instagram story.

Indulge in their Original Buttermilk Waffles with fresh berries, drizzled with sweet chocolate sauce.

The interplay between textures from the fluffy waffles and crunchy toppings makes everything a perfect experience!

Location: JCube, 2 Jurong East Central 1, #03-12, Singapore 609731

Opening Hours: Mon-Thurs 12.30pm-9.30pm, Fri 12.30pm-10.30pm, Sat 11.30am-10.30pm, Sun 11.30am-9.30pm

Website | Facebook

14. My Little Ice-Cream Shop by PGFN

Let’s celebrate our nation’s 55th Birthday with our delectable treats at only $5.50 per set! 🤩 ✨🇸🇬 55th NATIONAL DAY... Posted by My Little Ice-Cream Shop by PGFN on Monday, August 3, 2020

Started by the same team behind PGFN, this cosy ice cream cafe creates a comfortable atmosphere with their bright and colourful interior.

Dig into interesting items like New York Cheesecake ice cream, and Yuzu Sorbet for the lactose intolerant folks.

For extra indulgence, order their Handmade Oreo Chocolate Tart, an absolute delight for those who swear by dark chocolate!

Location: 150 Pandan Gardens, #01-07, Singapore 609335

Opening Hours: Daily 11am-10pm

Facebook

Must-visit cafes in West Singapore

With that, we round up our 14 most unique and chill cafe hangout spots in West Singapore. West-siders, you now have solid evidence to back up your #westsidebestside claim.

For folks living in other parts of Singapore, definitely drop by one (or more!) of these places for a fresh brand new experience.

If you really want to try out these cafes from the comforts of your home or office, get delectable dishes delivered using foodpanda and get up to 5 per cent Cashback!

This article was first published in Shopback.