14 must-haves from Balenciaga's 'Hacker' Project with Gucci

Alessandro Michele kickstarted the hack-athon of Balenciaga’s design codes for its Aria Collection earlier in April. Now it’s the turn of the French fashion house to take over the baton for its Spring 2022 collection.

Merch from “The Hacker Project” appeared on 14 looks in the Balenciaga Spring 2022 collection.

The digital presentation which took place last evening (June 6) saw Balenciaga expanding on this so-called “The Hacker Project” which explores creative director Demna Gvasalia‘s longstanding fascination with exploring themes of counterfeiting and authenticity. The line will drop in stores in November.

Gucci’s double-G diamond monogram design is transformed to consist of Balenciaga’s double-B logos.

If Gucci co-opted some of Balenciaga’s couture-esque silhouettes and designs for its Aria outing, Balenciaga continues that trope by going big with its Gucci-fied accessories.

The iconic Gucci double-G monogram canvas adopts a double-B motif instead while the interlocking G hardware seen on bags and belts have been swapped with a double-B design. The outing also boasts two limited-edition bags sprayed with the slogan “This Is Not a Gucci Bag”.

Sounds like a sold-out collaboration in the making? We are placing our bets on that. Ahead, a glimpse at what you can cop from The Hacker Project.

