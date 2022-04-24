14 red lipstick ideas from Rihanna, CL and other celebs

Whether you are embracing that no-makeup makeup look or going full glam, throwing on a shade of red lipstick is a perennial winner, especially in the festive season.

Keep reading to see some of the most iconic celeb-inspired red lipstick looks (with tips on how to achieve them!), and then shop lipsticks you can try out for any occasion, be it Chinese New Year, Valentine's Day, or really, any time you wish to add a pop of colour to your look.

Rihanna: Classic red pout

We love how Rihanna never fails to amaze us — be it with her groovy tunes or even with her ever-so-popular beauty brand, Fenty Beauty.

And so, if you're looking for a lippie that will suit just about any skin tone, consider this beautiful number as seen on Riri.

PHOTO: Sephora

Get the look with: Fenty Beauty Icon Refillable Semi-Matte Lipstick ($34).

Creamy, semi-matte and highly pigmented, the new Fenty Beauty Icon lipstick is a must-have in any beauty collection.

Not only does it plumps your lips ⁠— thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and conditioning vitamin C & E ⁠— but it also comes in a refillable casing, so you can pop it into your purse and flaunt it while you're on the go.

IU: Soft red lips

While bold red lips might be the go-to option for many, others still do prefer something that's a little more subtle.

To add a splash of colour to your outfit without overdoing it, consider opting for a sparkly lip gloss number like IU.

PHOTO: Sephora

Get the look with: Jill Stuart Jelly Lip Gloss ($32).

This long-wearing formula not only stays on your lips for hours, but it also hydrates them at the same time thanks to its ingredient list that also consists of clear oil, which helps to lock in moisture for a soft, supple finish.

CL: Overlined red lips

It's been a hot minute since we've last seen anyone overline their lips, but CL proves that the look is still in trend with her sultry night look.

To pair, she goes heavy on her eyes with a dark and smokey eye, and topped it off with long falsies.

PHOTO: Sephora

Get the look with: Hourglass High Intensity Refillable Lipstick ($60).

Ace the look with a trusty red lip liner before going in with a pigmented lipstick like this one from Hourglass. After lining your lips, layer on your lipstick as usual, ensuring that it stays within the lines of the lip liner.

What's great about this lipstick is that it's also really compact and thin, so you can bring it along with you in your mini bag and layer it on when you need a quick touch up.

Kylie Jenner: The iconic red lip

Name someone who does it better than Kylie herself, we'll wait.

The beauty mogul, best known for her eponymous brand, Kylie Cosmetics, is seen here sporting a bold crimson red lip, showing off her latest addition to her recent collection, "A Nightmare on Elm Street".

PHOTO: Kylie Cosmetics

Get the look with: A Nightmare on Elm Street Lip Shine Lacquer Set (USD$35)(S$47.62).

What better way to achieve the look than with Kylie's very own Lip Shine Lacquer set. Arriving in a set of three, the wild crimson red lip lacquer Kylie is wearing is the star product named Elm Street.

With a creamy and comfortable feel, this lipstick boasts a beautiful highly pigmented, high-shine finish, so you'll never have to worry about the lack of coverage.

Mingxi: Dark red lips

Chinese model Mingxi proves that you don't need a bright red lip to make a statement; we are in love with this vampy L'Oreal Paris lipstick that she's wearing.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Guardian

Get the look with: L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature in Armored ($17.50).

This brand doesn't disappoint when it comes to lipsticks that deliver in colour payoff.

Blackpink's Lisa: Glossy red lips

When working with high-gloss reds like Blackpink's Lisa's shade, apply the product with a dense synthetic lip brush for more precision and control.

PHOTO: Sephora

Get the look with: Stila Beauty Boss Lip Gloss in In The Red ($24).

Prefer a glossy finish? Stila's lippy imparts incredible shine with its unique light-reflecting crystals infused formula. It gives solid colour so you can choose to wear it on its own or over another lipstick.

Made with hyaluronic filling spheres and rich oils, this lipstick does a great job in creating the appearance of fuller, luscious lips.

Angelababy: Flawless complexion, red lips

Red lipstick can accentuate a ruddy complexion.

When sporting a bright red lipstick like Angelababy, mask any serious redness in the skin with a colour-correcting concealer.

PHOTO: Sephora

Get the look with: NARS Cream Lipstick in Jungle Red ($40).

This semi-matte bestseller from NARS drenches lips in a vivid red that feels velvety smooth.

Fan Bingbing: Matte skin, soft-matte lips

A warm-toned red was Chinese actress Fan Bing Bing's lip colour of choice when dialing into the virtual Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2021 show. When rocking a red pout, take your face makeup into account.

If your complexion is dewy, choose a subdued finish to avoid looking too shiny in pictures. Fan Bingbing strikes a perfect balance with her matte skin and soft-matte lips.

PHOTO: Lancome Paris

Get the look with: Lancome L'Absolu Rouge Hydrating Shaping Lipstick in Caprice ($49).

Spiked in vitamin E, this lipstick from Lancome aims to give you that soft-matte finish minus the uncomfortable dry feeling.

Jessica Jung: Sparkly eyes, statement lips

Singer Jessica Jung just gave us proof that you don't have to forgo statement eyes just because you're wearing bright, bold lips.

Elevate your look by pairing an eye glitter topper with your red lipstick.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Metro

Get the look with: Clarins Water Lip Stain in Red Water ($36).

This lip stain from Clarins imparts a wash of long-lasting colour with its water-like formula (77 per cent water).

Hyuna: Bold lips, winged liner

You don't have to wear red lips on its own.

Pull off two trends at once like Korean idol Hyuna and pair your orange-red lips with a well-defined liner.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Tangs

Get the look with: YSL Beauty Rouge Pur Couture in Le Rouge ($52).

Hyuna's orange-red pout was created with the YSL Beauty Rouge Pur Couture lipstick.

This lippy not only imparts a gorgeous satin finish, but also moisturises your pucker with nourishing hydrospheres and natural extracts.

Hwasa: Fluttery lashes and scarlet pout

When MAMAMOO's Hwasa steps out in red lipstick, she makes a statement.

Before applying her scarlet lippy, Hwasa outlined her pout with a lip liner in a slightly darker but complimentary shade. And of course, the volumising mascara finished off the sultry look.

PHOTO: Sephora

Get the look with: MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo ($33)

This universally flattering cherry red matte lipstick creates the illusion of whiter teeth with its blue undertones. It lasts all day (even through a day of feasting) and never sucks the moisture from your lips.

Jeanette Aw: Subtle smokey eye with red lips

The Ramen Shop star accented her subtle smokey eye with a deep, rich rouge with blue undertones. The key to recreating Jeanette's look is to keep the rest of your makeup minimal.

Choose a lightweight foundation instead of a full-coverage base product.

Also, avoid candy pink blushers for this look as they have a tendency to look too doll-like. Instead, look for a blush with a warm undertone to enhance your skin's glow.

PHOTO: Sephora

Get the look with: Dior Rouge Dior in 999 ($52).

Jeanette's go-to red lipstick is the iconic Dior Rouge Dior lipstick in 999.

This lip colour first made its debut at Dior's fashion show in 1947 and is still just as well-loved more than seven decades later.

Rouge Dior packs a pigment punch without drying out the lips. This iconic shade comes in two finishes — matte and satin.

Lee Hi: Bare face, scarlet pout

You can rock bright red lips, even if you're short on time. Just go barefaced like singer Lee Hi. If you don't have time for eye makeup, red lips are the perfect way to still look put together in a pinch.

Pro tip: After toning your face with a textured cotton pad, gently exfoliate your lips with the same cotton pad to buff away dead skin cells before applying your lip colour.

PHOTO: Sephora

Get the look with: Tom Ford Lip Colour in Cherry Lush ($76).

Tom Ford's cherry-hued offering aptly named Cherry Lush delivers intense pigment and long-lasting colour.

Sunmi: Red eyeshadow, red lips

Korean idol Sunmi's fiery red eye makeup is the focal point of this red hot monochrome makeup. To emulate her look, start with an eyeshadow primer.

Next, apply a neutral beige or peach shadow on the entire lid. With a small blending brush, apply red eyeshadow onto the entire lid, focusing on the outer corners of the eyes.

As a rule of thumb, opt for a warmer deeper red rather than a bright one. Line your lower lash line with the same eyeshadow.

As a finishing touch, apply glitter eyeshadow in the centre of your eyelid. Complete the look with a bold red lip, mascara and a flick of eyeliner.

PHOTO: Sephora

Get the look with: Nars Velvet Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl ($38).

Said to be a favourite of red-lipstick queen Taylor Swift, this vibrant lippy falls somewhere between timeless red and pink.

Its thick but soft tip makes it perfect for getting into those hard-to-reach spots. The best part? This cult-favourite product also doubles as a lip liner.

This article was first published in Her World Online.