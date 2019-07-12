14 space-saving Christmas tree ideas for tiny homes

Christmas is a wonderful time to decorate your homes, but what if you're tight for space and think you won't have the luxury to do so? Here are some Christmas trees for small spaces along with other Christmas tree alternatives for your home.

CHRISTMAS TREES FOR SMALL SPACES AND OTHER CREATIVE ALTERNATIVES

1. TOMATO CAGE TREE

A great idea is to construct a tomato cage "tree" on your existing standing lamp like in the picture above. Think of it as using what you already have at home as props to create a space-saving tree. Besides, the lamp is already in the corner.

You just need to pile up the presents to hide the stand and prop the tomato cage stand almost towards the top so that the lamp would end up being the "star" for the tree. Twirl on some Christmas vines and fairy lights then decorate with smaller deco pieces to complete the look.

2. ORNAMENTAL "TREE" FRAME

This really reminds us of Crate and Barrel's ornament tree. But you can actually make your own version of this by using wooden frames if you're good with your hands.

Zigzag the fairy light and make sure they are taut then finish off by hanging on some simple but light deco.

3. WOOD AND FAIRY LIGHTS

Another great idea for Christmas trees for small spaces is to do a feature wall. Just use regular wood branches and cut them to size or rearrange them like this until they resemble a tree. If you don't want to have nails on your wall, you can also tie and dangle them from the ceiling.

Be sure to decorate with your usual Christmas deco and light it up with fairy lights.

4. DRAWN ON CHRISTMAS TREE

You can definitely attempt this if you have decoration pieces that are feather light and a dark wall. Draw your tree on with removable ink or chalk, then dress the tree with fairy lights and dangle your decoration pieces where you have drawn the branches.

5. POMPOM TREE

This is a super fun and cute Christmas tree alternative! String pom-poms or even colourful stringed balls are great for this project. And because it is already so colourful you can even skip adding further decorative pieces.

6. MINIMALIST CHRISTMAS TREE

Are you thinking super minimalistic decorations with clean lines? Then try this idea instead. Just lines of simple thin wood intertwined with some mistletoe! Add on small pops of light and you're done. Then just make a "star" with the wood fashioned into an X.

X marks the spot for kisses under the mistletoe!

7. CHRISTMAS TREE CUTOUTS

Christmas trees don't always have to be the actual tree itself. It can even be a series of simple cut outs with hidden lights to give it more depth. Simple pastel colours and fuss free What's not to love?

8. METAL TREES

We hear these metal trees last a lifetime and are pretty pet worthy thanks to its flat heavy base. Hang your Christmas decoration and blinking lights then push it against the wall. Space saving and something your pets wouldn't eat or topple over, we think this is a great idea!

9. MINI FAKE TREES

If you're thinking why should you buy mini fake trees since you won't be able to decorate much. But you see, you don't always have to decorate the tree itself. You can dress the tree itself with some small fairy lights of course, but try decorating the surrounding area instead.

Try candles, candle holders, mini wreaths, star-shaped and snowflake deco as well as silver or gold string beads. All of these make beautiful additions and can jazz up a very plain table.

10. FAMILY "TREE"