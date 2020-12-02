14 thoughtful last-minute gift ideas for the holidays

There’s a notion that last-minute gift ideas are thoughtless, but they don’t have to be. While the holidays and Christmas gifting traditions come annually, some things can get left behind.

Specifically shopping for gifts. We’ve curated a list of 14 last-minute gift ideas that you can get for your loved ones.

Depending on how close to the 25th you’re getting to, we’ve got options ranging from maximum one-week shipping to more digital gifts like gift cards and subscription boxes that can be gifted immediately.

Fitbit Versa 2, $258

PHOTO: Lazada

This smartwatch helps create alarms, set bedtime reminders, and check the weather with its voice-activated technology.

You can also receive insight into your sleep schedule, heart rate, and other health necessities. Plus, you can connect to Spotify and play songs from your watch.

While their Versa 2 is usually priced at $318, they’re having a year-end promotion on their most popular accessories and it’s now available for $258.

Nintendo Switch Console, $499

PHOTO: Lazada

This gaming system includes the Nintendo Switch console and Nintendo Switch dock as well as left and right Joy-Con controllers.

You can also get free express shipping with Amazon Prime if you’re cutting it too close.

FOREO LUNA Play Plus, $79

PHOTO: Lazada

This waterproof facial cleansing device uses T-Sonic pulsations to assist deep and gentle cleansing over the skin.

It doubles as a cleansing device but also a form to help absorb the skincare products to better help refine and brighten the complexion.

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum 15ml Trial Kit (First Care Serum + Ginseng Serum), $154

PHOTO: Lazada

For the skincare junkies who love all things K-Beauty, this is a must for their Christmas list.

Powered by concentrated ginseng, these products help to deliver ginseng seed oil to the skin effectively while nourishing the skin with its anti-ageing benefits.

Multiple Mirror Cosmetics Organiser, $46.90

PHOTO: Lazada

There is something about organisers that bring a specific kind of joy to a home. For the friend who has their bathroom and vanity space packed with beauty products, this multi-functioning organiser will come in handy.

There’s also an option with an LED attachment for optimum lighting.

Gucci Flora Limited Edition, $140

PHOTO: Lazada

This premium fragrance comes with fruity floral notes that are emphasised by red berries, pear, and white gardenia for a sultry and sensual scent.

Metropolitan Work Pad, $150

PHOTO: Bynd Artisan

In the time of WFH norms, this one comes in clutch. This is a leather mouse pad designed with a mobile phone prop, and cup holder so you can reach for your essentials easily.

You can even personalise it for an extra touch.

LookFantastic Beauty Box Subscription, from $38

PHOTO: LookFantastic

Worth over $100, the beauty box is filled with six beauty treats that include products ranging from skincare, cosmetics, to haircare.

You can gift a one-month subscription at $38 or a three-month subscription with a monthly payment of $36.

KiwiCo Crate, from $26.70

PHOTO: KiwiCo

With the option of a one-month subscription, three-month subscription, six-month subscription, and 12-month subscription, these kits are kid-tested and kid-approved to ensure that it is age-appropriate and engaging.

There are different types of crates available depending on the child’s age or interests but you’re sure to find the science and art project of their dreams here.

Sunday Bedding Gift Card, from $50

PHOTO: Sunday Bedding

For many of us, our home doubles up as a workspace and if there’s any time to really make our home a place of repose it’s now.

All Sunday Bedding gift cards are delivered by snail mail to your loved ones and include an optional message that is handwritten, as well as a few swatches of bamboo and linen to help make their decision easier.

Gift cards start from $50 and go up to $300.

Sephora Gift Card, from $20

PHOTO: Sephora

When you’re cutting it too close, gift cards are a thoughtful remedy to last-minute gifts.

For the makeup, skincare, and haircare lover this is the ideal gift to get whatever’s on their list.

Amazon Gift Card, from $25

PHOTO: Amazon

Amazon.sg gift cards expire after 10 years and they’re redeemable across the entire platform.

For the friends who often shop through Amazon or love to use their Prime membership, this thoughtful gift card goes great lengths.

BooksActually Membership, from $20

PHOTO: Books Actually Shop

This one-year membership is available at $20 and for the friend who frequents this shop, they can enjoy a 10 per cent discount on all their purchases (except magazines) and a 15 per cent discount on their birthday month.

The Projector Fan Club Membership, $70

PHOTO: The Projector

This one-year subscription offers up four free tickets at The Projector to redeem as well as two dollars off regular price tickets.

It also includes perks like 10 per cent off their total bill at the Intermission Bar and special treats for Club Members.