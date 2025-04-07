140 coffeeshops in Singapore offering SG60 promotions and discounts, here's what to expect

Visiting your local coffeeshop will soon be much easier on the wallet thanks to a new SG60 initiative.

Singaporeans can look forward to a host of deals and promotions offered by about 140 coffeeshops across the island at various periods throughout the year.

The nationwide initiative, in celebration of SG60, was officially launched on Monday (April 7).

Five coffeeshop operators — Badaling Holdings, Broadway Food Centre, Chang Cheng, Koufu and Select Group — will offer special discounts and prices on selected food and drinks.

The initiative aims to bring communities together while supporting local businesses, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth said in a press release.

Promos to expect

During the launch event, the media were given a first look at the food and beverage (F&B) items on offer as part of the promotion. The selection includes a variety of local favourites — from chicken rice to kaya toast.

As part of its promotions, Chang Cheng, which has 26 Chang Cheng Mee Wah coffeeshops, will be offering the Kopi Across Generations Tribute, where customers at their drink stalls can bring their grandparents along for a free cup of coffee or tea.

This promotion runs from Sept 1 to Oct 31, and seniors aged 60 and above can enjoy free refills of kopi-o kosong and teh-o kosong during off-peak hours, and every Sunday from 3pm to 5pm.

At Broadway, which has 23 coffeeshop outlets across Singapore, customers can enjoy Wen Chang Hainanese Chicken Rice at $3.50, from April 15 to Dec 31. This offer is valid daily from 3pm to 5pm.

During the entire month of May, if you're up for dim sum, Koufu is running a promotion offering a $0.60 discount for any 4 Steamed or Fried Dim Sum, Nanyang Delights and Steamed Rice Series.

The deal is valid for dine-in only, and from 2pm onwards on weekdays.

At 24 participating FoodHub outlets run by Badaling, customers who spend $6 or more at any participating stall in a single receipt can purchase one selected canned drink at 60 cents. This offer started in mid-March and will run until mid-September.

Details on all the promotions and discounts can be found on the SG60 website https://www.sg60.gov.sg/coffeeshop-discounts/.

'Support for the community'

Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and Ministry of Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling, who was at the launch of the promotion at Bukit Gombak Traders' Association, said: "We're very happy to invite the coffeeshop chain operators to formally launch the SG60 promotion and deals together to support fellow Singaporeans and the community."

When asked about the process of selecting the F&B items for the SG60 promotions, Koufu's chief financial officer Chua Sher Lin shared with AsiaOne: "We wanted to give our consumers the best of what they prefer."

She also noted that rising costs is an issue many Singaporeans are dealing with, and she hopes that these SG60 discounts can "help to alleviate" the financial strains.

Broadway food services director Tan Kay Hwa described coffeeshops in Singapore as "iconic", and he hopes the five operators' involvement in the initiative can help to "preserve and highlight" coffeeshop culture in Singapore's history.

Apart from coffeeshop operators, supermarket operators have also joined in to offer SG60-specific deals.

FairPrice Group is providing 12 weeks of discounts on popular house-brand products until May 28.

Blue CHAS card holders can also enjoy a four per cent discount every Thursday at Sheng Siong supermarkets, till Dec 31.

