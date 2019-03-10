15 affordable bridesmaids dresses that aren't ugly

So you've been invited to a wedding. Yes, you're finally at that age when your friends and colleagues are started to get hitched, and you find yourself bao-ing more money in a year than you've ever done for the past 20 years.

And since you'll be shelling out close to $200 on a red packet (depending on the venue and how close you are to the bride or groom), spending hundreds of dollars on a dress is certainly out of the question - unless you know you're going to wear the same dress for the next 10 weddings.

What's more, if you're a bridesmaid, you'll probably be assigned a specific dress colour, and that colour might change the next time you become a bridesmaid for somebody else.

So it's definitely not worth your money to splurge on an unflattering dress that you'll probably wear only once (seriously, we need to ban those convertible one-size fits all dresses).

Which is why we've taken matters into our own hands and found 15 dresses (in almost every colour we could think of) from a mix of bridesmaid speciality stores and high street brands that you'll look great in without burning a serious hole in your wallet.

Scroll through to check them out.

& OTHER STORIES HANDKERCHIEF, $185 PHOTO: & Other Stories Send nudes in this handkerchief hem slip dress from & Other Stories.

H&M BANDEAU DRESS, $109 PHOTO: H & M Contrary to popular belief, yellow is not as difficult as a colour to work with for a wedding. A pastel tone is a great way to add a fresh, pop of colour at your wedding without stealing attention from the bride!

ASOS EDITION DRAPE MIDI DRESS WITH OPEN BACK, $176 PHOTO: ASOS If you’re planning to have a sunset wedding, think about how gorgeous this marigold yellow dress will look in pictures.

H&M CREPE WRAP DRESS, $94.95 PHOTO: H & M Try peach for your bridesmaids if you’re looking for some fun, summery vibes.

H&M LONG WRAP DRESS, $139 PHOTO: H & M Coral has been increasingly popular for beachside weddings – and we can see why! The colour simply pops against the sand and it suits all skin tones.

NLY EVE GEOMETRIC MAXI GOWN, $109.95 PHOTO: NLY Eve Berry tones like maroon and oxblood will add a nice contrast in your pictures and make it visually interesting.

PRETTY LITTLE THING BANDEAU DRESS, $43 PHOTO: Pretty Little Thing If you want an ultra-feminine look for your wedding, try this baby pink gown from Fashion Nova.

THEORY OF SEVEN POOFY MIDI DRESS, $52.50 PHOTO: Theory of Seven This ’50s style pink wedding dress would look great at a retro-themed wedding.

& OTHER STORIES LONG SLEEVE SATIN DRESS, $149.80 PHOTO: & Other Stories Can’t decide between pink or purple? Try lilac, one of the lightest hues of the purple family. This colour will add some softness to your wedding day.

H&M PLEATED MAXI DRESS, $119 PHOTO: H & M Purple is one of the most romantic colours and adds a feminine finish to your wedding pictures.

ZARA CAPE DRESS, $139 PHOTO: Zara If you’re looking to spice things up, an electric purple dress will do just the trick!

Theory of Seven ombre toga dress, $56.50 PHOTO: Theory of Seven Can’t decide on what kind of blue to have? Why settle? Choose an ombre dress that combines all the hues.

DOLLY & DELICIOUS SEQUIN DRESS, $167 PHOTO: Dolly & Delicious We just love the calming vibes of this pastel blue embellished gown.

THREAD THEORY CHIFFON DRESS, $59.90 PHOTO: Thread Theory There’s just something about mint that’s so pleasing to the eye. This would look great at a rustic style wedding with shades of brown.

PRETTY LITTLE THING SLIP DRESS, $42 PHOTO: Pretty Little Thing A colour that epitomizes calm and composure, teal is a great colour that flatters all skin tones and would look great at a forest style wedding with loads of lush greenery.

FASHION NOVA MAXI DRESS, $82.90 PHOTO: Fashion Nova If you’re looking for a darker tone for your bridesmaid but find black too sombre, navy blue is a great alternative.