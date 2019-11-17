15 best JB shopping malls (old & new): Ultimate guide to Johor Bahru shopping

Read also

Another major Aeon shopping mall in JB — seems like Aeon is the CapitaLand Mall of Johor? — that would be of interest to westies is Aeon Bukit Indah, which is only 20 minutes’ drive away from Tuas Link.

This allows you to sidestep the horrible traffic around Woodlands checkpoint, on both sides (Singapore and JB). Plus, Bukit Indah is just a lot less… messy.

Shopping-wise, Aeon Bukit Indah is pretty basic, similar to City Square JB. It certainly doesn’t have the superstar appeal of Aeon Tebrau City or The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey. But if you’re not fussed you can get basic items at the hypermart here (or the Tesco just down the street).

JOHOR PREMIUM OUTLETS

Okay, this is quite far away from the JB city centre and requires quite a bit of travelling (at least 40 minutes by car).

But if you love designer clothes, Johor Premium Outlets is a must-visit factory outlet. It’s the closest thing we have to one of those American-style factory outlet villages.

It feels like a perpetual Club 21 sale here. In fact, there’s a Club 21 Outlet store here, alongside a ton of “masstige” brands like Coach, Jimmy Choo and Kate Spade. Lots of athleisure brands too, like Lululemon, Under Armour and Adidas.

Enough name-dropping — you can see the full Johor Premium Outlets store directory. There’s lots of amenities and F&B options here so you actually can spend the entire day here quite comfortably.

BONUS: 5 MORE JB SHOPPING MALLS THAT MIGHT ALSO BE WORTH A VISIT

So I’ve covered the 10 best JB shopping malls for overall shopping, but if you’re looking for special items or just sheer novelty, here are 5 more standouts.

R & F MALL (NEW)