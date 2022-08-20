15 celebrities who have their own beauty brands

The recent foray of celebrities into the beauty game shouldn't come as a surprise. After all, beauty is big business.

Its global market size is estimated to reach US$716.6 billion (S$986.4 billion) by 2025, according to the marketing research firm Research and Markets.

Just to put things in perspective, Singapore's GDP in 2017 was US$323.9 billion. It is no wonder then that more and more celebrities are dipping their toes into the business of beauty by releasing their own beauty lines.

After all, they can always count on their star power and their ardent fans to show some support.

But perhaps, there is a merit to buying celebrity-owned cosmetics and skincare. After all, stars spend way more time compared to the average layperson getting their makeup done and have a greater need to preserve and protect their faces.

So their products might actually be game changers, with ingredients, formulas and processes that are unique and different from the traditional beauty brands we're all too familiar with.

In fact, some have already garnered cult status, such as Rihanna's Fenty Beauty (more on this later), Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty, Drew Barrymore's Flower Beauty and Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop.

There's also the widely anticipated Haus Beauty, Lady Gaga's beauty line, Haus Laboratories.

But don't fret, here are some celebrity beauty lines that you should know about and are able to get your hands on (now, or soon).

Ariana Grande – r.e.m.beauty

Inspired by the transformative power of makeup, Ariana Grande created r.e.m. beauty to make incredible products that are accessible to all.

From her Dewy Drops Priming Mists to her Brightening Eye Palette and Luminous Lustre Drops, each product pairs innovative technology with beautiful packaging that brings out your inner glow like never before.

Hailey Bieber – Rhode Skin

Another celebrity that has launched her own beauty brand is none other than Hailey Bieber herself.

In June 2022, the star dropped her skincare line after much anticipation, with her new brand focusing on protecting and reinforcing your skin barrier.

Think – vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free products that are suitable for all skin types. Some of the few products that have been added to the line include the peptide glazing fluid, barrier restore cream, and peptide lip treatment.

Lady Gaga – Haus Labs

Pop sensation Lady Gaga also harnessed her popularity to contribute to the conversation with her take on inclusive beauty.

The advocate for mental health, who has always been vocal about her personal experiences with anxiety, bullying, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, made self-love the core value of her brand, Haus Laboratories.

Launched exclusively on Amazon in Sept 2019, it was born of her own beauty journey.

In an Instagram post put up around launch time, she credited makeup for inspiring "a bravery in me I didn't know I had", adding that she discovered her beauty "by having the ability to invent myself and transform".

Jessica Alba – The Honest Company

Jessica Alba's Honest Company has been making beauty products for all types of customers since 2011.

It has built a solid reputation for its commitment to beauty products that don't contain harsh chemicals and features a range of household essentials like skincare, make-up, cleaning and baby products.

"Health and wellness are a universal foundation for a life well-lived and I believe it's our responsibility to leave the world better than when we found it," the star says of the brand's aim on The Honest Company's official site.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley – Rose Inc

English model and actress, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has made her name for herself in recent years for her work for lingerie retailer Victoria's Secret.

But what many don't know about the star is that she also has her own vegan, cruelty-free beauty line that includes a range of skincare and beauty must-haves.

Teaming up with LA-based beauty and wellness bio-tech labs, Amyris to create the line, Rose Inc focuses on delivering clean beauty products that come in sustainable packaging.

Halsey – About Face

In 2021, Halsey launched her own makeup line called About-Face.

The range of cosmetics is bold just like her style, features cruelty-free and vegan formulas, and has long been a passion project for the singer.

"I have worked tirelessly on this for years with an incredible team and I hope you feel my DNA all over it," Halsey said prior to launch.

Jennifer Lopez – JLo Beauty

So obviously, we know that her line will be called JLoBeauty. You might think she woke up one day and decided to announce that she was releasing a beauty line, but it has already been in the works since two years ago.

She said in a 2018 interview with Refinery29, "I will be coming out with a skincare line. I've been working on it for a long time because I don't want to put [just] anything out.

It's going to be something that works. That's what you can count on when my name is on something."

Judging by her recent Instagram post, JLo Beauty is likely to be more than just skincare and cover makeup (can we get THAT highlighter please?).

So now comes the question: when is it launching? "Soon."

Alicia Keys – Keys Soulcare

Alicia Keys has gone bare-faced for the red carpet and awards ceremonies, so we know she has good skin.

But were we surprised when she announced she'll be launching a new beauty brand? Can't say we weren't.

And some people are as surprised as we are, with some questioning her decision as she had said in 2016 that she would stop wearing makeup indefinitely.

However, she clarified that she wasn't anti-makeup – she just didn't like to be pressured into wearing it.

Her line, Keys Soulcare is targeted to improve the health of the skin with products like the Golden Cleanser, the Comforting Balm, the Be Luminous Exfoliator, as well as the Skin Transformation Cream, and the Harmony Mask, as well as the introduction of tools to enhance your self-care, like the Sage + Oat Milk Candle to the Obsidian facial roller.

Selena Gomez – Rare Beauty

The singer's beauty brand needs no introduction. Taking the world by storm since it was first launched, Selena's Rare Beauty line is a force to be reckoned with.

In an article in Interview magazine, she told Amy Schumer: "I wanted to start a conversation about how can you make yourself feel great. It's not necessarily about needing these things to make yourself feel beautiful.

"People of my generation have all this pressure to look a certain way, and I wanted to make a line that took away a bit of that pressure. I use real people in the campaigns."

Some of the bestsellers from her line include the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Eye Liner, and Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20.

Rihanna – Fenty Skin

Rihanna, otherwise known as Badgalriri, set a new standard in the beauty industry when she launched her own beauty label, Fenty Beauty, back in Sept 2017 with 40 different foundation shades that catered to a diverse range of skin colours that have been long ignored.

Since then, Rihanna has added 10 more shades to the Pro Filt'R foundation line and has dropped an accompanying 50 concealer shades.

From releasing eight bronzer shades that cater from the fairest to the deepest of skin tones to having models of different skin tones front marketing campaigns, Rihanna's strong emphasis on inclusivity and quality products has broken boundaries and disrupted the beauty industry, and has led to other brands scrambling to keep up.

Now, the singer has launched another brand, Fenty Skin, which boasts a wide range skincare products ranging from body moisturises to cleansers, and more, since its inception in 2020.

Millie Bobby Brown – Florence by Mills

Remember that viral video of MBB doing her "skincare regime" with makeup still on her face? Yeah, that was to promote her vegan skincare line from her brand, Florence by Mills.

She later clarified that she was just trying to share the way she does her skincare: "I thought doing a quick video replicating my personal process for that night was okay, but that's not what was conveyed.

"I appreciate all of your feedback on this journey," she wrote in an Instagram post.

The Stranger Things actress launched the brand targeted at Gen Z in Sept 2019. The brand not only has skincare products, but also makeup.

Charmaine Sheh – Sh

PHOTO: Sh

Charmaine Sheh had more than her birthday to celebrate in May. Not only did she turn 44 (can't tell right?), the top Hong Kong actress, known for her roles in shows such as The Story of Yanxi Palace (2018) and Line Walker (2014), can add her own beauty label to her resume.

The cosmetic label, titled Sh, dropped its first collection – a line of 12 lipsticks that Charmaine said was inspired by her time filming on set for Yanxi Palace, where she had to mix multiple shades to get the colours she desired for her character's transition.

Charmaine chose lipsticks to start because it is a product that would make the wearer look fresh and youthful instantly. She added that her lipsticks are formulated to keep the lips hydrated while reducing the appearance of lines.

Not much has been released about where the brand will be sold, but it has been reported that Sh will be sold in due time on Chinese platforms such as Tmall and Xiaohongshu, and will expand worldwide in 2020.

Fan Bingbing – Fan Beauty

PHOTO: Fan Beauty

Want to at least attempt to get a 10th of Chinese A-list celebrity Fan Bingbing's porcelain mien? Us mere mortals could try, with Bingbing's very own beauty line, Fan Beauty, which was launched in March 2018.

The brand's Weibo dropped its latest product addition in April this year – the Seagrape Deep Hydrating Water Gel Mask – that is said to be the "secret" behind Bingbing's perfect skin.

But a face mask is not all there is to her good looks. Fan Beauty also retails a facial device, Fan Beauty Up, to help you get her covetable V-shaped visage while aiding lymphatic drainage.

There are also gel moisturisers and facial creams to seal in hydration. The brand's products are available via Tmall and they cost upwards of RMB$158 (S$31.54) for a pack of five face masks.

Kylie Jenner – Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin

Recognised for her signature full pout, Kylie Jenner, the youngest daughter of the Kardashian-Jenner empire, was the first to dive into the beauty world when she launched her famous Kylie Lip Kits in 2014.

The kits consisted of a matte liquid lip stick and an accompanying lip pencil, and the inspiration behind them stemmed from Kylie's past insecurities with her lip size.

Fast forward five years, the brand has since renamed to Kylie Cosmetics and has expanded its offerings to include lip, brow and coloured cosmetics.

Forbes estimated that the company is worth over US$900 million in March this year, and named her the youngest self-made billionaire (although detractors argue that she comes from a privileged background).

Kylie also launched a skincare line, Kylie Skin, that includes a facial wash, a walnut face scrub and vitamin C serum.

Miranda Kerr - Kora Organics

The secret to ex-Victoria Secret model Miranda Kerr's enviable youthful, glowy mien? Her own line, Kora Organics, it seems.

The Australian beauty label uses only certified organic ingredients such as its star component the noni fruit oil, which is said to contain high levels of powerful antioxidants and vitamins.

The ethos of the brand also parallels Miranda's own belief in health, nutrition and wellness.

Besides skin care, Kora Organics also has a small range of luminizers for the face and body.

This article was first published in Her World Online.