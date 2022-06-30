15 edgy jewellery pieces to get if your style is anything but cookie-cutter

With these bold jewellery options, you can easily bring your look to the next level just by throwing a choker or bracelet on.

Take your cues from the Alexander McQueen runway and musician Kehlani's rock chick vibe and toughen up your style with these edgy pieces.

PHOTO: Alexander McQueen

Sturdier and edgier than gold, silver is having a shining moment.

PHOTO: Twitter/KehlanidaiIy

Her sexy-meets-swag style is why R&B princess Kehlani is such a vibe.

One-sided earring, Prada

PHOTO: Prada

Embellished ring, Bottega Veneta

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

Metal, glass, imitation pearls and strass necklace, Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

Silver ring, Alexander McQueen

PHOTO: Alexander McQueen

Chaine D'Ancre punk necklace, Hermes

PHOTO: Hermes

Drop earrings, Alexander McQueen

PHOTO: Alexander McQueen

Silver brass necklace, Celine

PHOTO: Celine

Embellished earrings, Bottega Veneta

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

Embellished silver bangle, Alexander McQueen

PHOTO: Alexander McQueen

Embellished earrings, Dior

PHOTO: Dior

Embellished choker, Bottega Veneta

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

Pendant necklace, Bottega Veneta

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

Lvcea watch with diamond bezel, Bulgari

PHOTO: Bulgari

Embellished bracelet, Saint Laurent

PHOTO: Saint Laurent

Serpent Boheme S motif white gold ring with pave diamonds, Boucheron

PHOTO: Boucheron

This article was first published in Her World Online.