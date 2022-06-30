15 edgy jewellery pieces to get if your style is anything but cookie-cutter

With these bold jewellery options, you can easily bring your look to the next level just by throwing a choker or bracelet on.
Take your cues from the Alexander McQueen runway and musician Kehlani's rock chick vibe and toughen up your style with these edgy pieces.
Sturdier and edgier than gold, silver is having a shining moment.
Her sexy-meets-swag style is why R&B princess Kehlani is such a vibe.
One-sided earring, Prada
Embellished ring, Bottega Veneta
Metal, glass, imitation pearls and strass necklace, Chanel
Silver ring, Alexander McQueen
Chaine D'Ancre punk necklace, Hermes
Drop earrings, Alexander McQueen
Silver brass necklace, Celine
Embellished earrings, Bottega Veneta
Embellished silver bangle, Alexander McQueen
Embellished earrings, Dior
Embellished choker, Bottega Veneta
Pendant necklace, Bottega Veneta
Lvcea watch with diamond bezel, Bulgari
Embellished bracelet, Saint Laurent
Serpent Boheme S motif white gold ring with pave diamonds, Boucheron
ALSO READ: Local fine jewellery brand Choo Yilin is back with first digital trunk show from July 1 to 3
This article was first published in Her World Online.