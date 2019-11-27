15 exciting family-friendly activities happening in December 2019

School's out, and it's almost Christmas! December is indeed one of the best months for families because of the festive vibes it brings to one and all.
For those families, who are not travelling this period, check out our list of exciting family-friendly activities that you should not miss!
15 FAMILY-FRIENDLY ACTIVITIES IN DECEMBER 2019
WEEKEND ACTIVITIES
1. UNCLE RINGO
Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls…. Uncle Ringo's family-friendly carnival games is back again this year with thrilling rides and delectable delights at the food street.
Besides that, families can also catch The Great Circus of Europe where an ensemble of world-class performers from across Europe under the Big Top will entertain you with their action-packed circus acts that will have you on the edge of your seats.
Location: Bayfront Event Space (next to Marina Bay Sands), 12A Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018970
Please check the website for ticket prices.
2. A UNIVERSAL CHRISTMAS
Celebrate this merry holiday season at Universal Studios Singapore with their annual Christmas celebrations.
Join your favourite characters from Madagascar and other shows such as the Minions and the Sesame Street or even accompany Santa on his sleigh, then watch as he takes you on a magical storytelling journey.
Location: Universal Studios Singapore
Price: $69 - $79
3. SKY HIGH RUMBA
Groove your way into this Christmas with exclusive bar CÉ LA VI as they present a Latin American inspired party with some high-energy mix of Salsa, Rumba and Latin Pop music.
While you are there, explore dishes from different regions of South America, Central America, and the Caribbean with Singapore's top Latin chefs which include; Executive Chef Daniel Chavez from OLA Cocina del Mar, Head Chef Tamara Chavez of TONO Cevicheria, Chef-Owner Fernando Arevalo of Preludio and Chef Joshua Adjodha, the Co-founder of Kilo Collective.
Location: 1 Bayfront Avenue Hotel Tower 3, Level 57 Marina Bay Sands, SkyPark 018971
Please check the website for ticket prices.
4. CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND
Experience the joy of Christmas at Singapore's very own Christmas Wonderland.
Back for its sixth edition at Gardens By The Bay, families can look forward to many new exciting activities that will transport your family into a winter paradise.
Some of this year's highlights include the brand-new Christmas parade with festive characters on three different floats and four acclaimed theatrical productions from all over the world.
Date: 29 November - 26 December 2019
Price: $6 - $10
Location: Gardens By the Bay
5. KNOW YOUR POO EXHIBITION
This holidays, find out more about human waste, toilets and sanitation with your kids at the Science Centre Singapore's newest interactive exhibition.
As you wind your way through the exhibition, you will discover how and why we need to poo.
You also learn about the history and evolution of sanitation and toilets. The exhibition also highlights the urgent issue of the global divide and shows how engineering solutions might answer some of these challenges. Kids will definitely enjoy the installations and the fun activities in-store! Location: 15 Science Centre Rd, Singapore 609081 Price: $6 - $12 6. GLOWING OCEAN AT S.E.A AQUARIUM Take a deeper look into the adverse effects of climate change on underwater creatures with S.E.A Aquariums Glowing Ocean exhibit. Here, families will learn how to make a positive difference to the environment and also interact with immersive installations that amaze, excite and educate. Date: till 1 January 2020 Location: 8 Sentosa Gateway, Sentosa Island, 098269 Price: $20 - $36 7. A MAMMOTH ADVENTURE BACK IN TIME Have your kids always wanted to see a Mammoth or a Saber-tooth tiger? Now is your chance! Let Singapore Zoo transport you back in time for an experience like never before. There are also many kid-friendly activities happening during this adventure, such as colour-like-a-caveman activity where kids will design their own prehistoric giant and become a digital caveman and jumbo games where kids will discover interesting traits of present-day giants and their impact on the ecosystem through different game stations. Date: til 29 Dec 2019 Location: 80 Mandai Lake Road, Singapore 729826 Price: $21.25 - $33.30 8. AIR PLAY BT IMAGINIQUE, SINGAPORE CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL Capture your child's imagination with Air Play - a modern spectacle that brings to life the very air we breathe. Families can expect to see flying umbrellas, larger-than-life balloons, giant kites floating over the audience, and the biggest snow globe you've ever seen will make you gasp in wonder and laugh until it hurts. Air Play is a circus-style adventure of two siblings journeying through a surreal world, transforming ordinary objects into uncommon beauty. Date: 13 to 22 December 2019 Location: Esplanade Theatre Price: Adult: $70 Child: $40 9. FROZEN WONDERLAND AT CHANGI AIRPORT You don't need to fly out to experience a Frozen Christmas! Bring your family to Changi Airport and enter Frozen Wonderland inspired by the Disney movie, Frozen 2! Get ready for larger than life installations of iconic characters of the movie and play areas set against movie backdrops. Date: until 5 January 2020 Location: T3 Departure Hall, Changi Airport 10. SSO CHRISTMAS CONCERT Get into the spirit of Christmas with some beautiful Christmas hymns and carols with Associate Conductor Joshua Tan and the SSO as they bring you glittering musical treasures for the yuletide season, complete with the ever-popular carol sing-a-long! Date: 12 - 13 December 2019 Location: Esplanade Concert Hall Price: $25 - $98 11. SUPER SANTA CHRISTMAS SHOW Get the ultimate Christmas experience with your family with The Super Santa Christmas Show where you will be joining Santa as he gets ready for his busiest day of the year! Date: 6-8 December 2019 Location: SOTA Drama Theatre, 1 Zubir Said Dr, Singapore 227968 Price: $45 - $65 12. DREAM CRUISES: CRUISE WITH JUSTICE LEAGUE Take your family on an action-packed cruise adventure with Dream Cruises' Justice League Thematic Cruise. Immerse in an exceptional DC Super Hero themed cruise as Justice League takes over award-winning cruise ship Genting Dream. Taking place aboard Genting Dream across 16 sailing dates from Singapore, Justice League At Sea is poised to be the definitive year-end holiday travel of choice. Be it for Christmas, New Year, or a school holiday vacation, families can look forward to ending their year on a super high with Justice League At Sea. This specially themed cruise will be available across a series of 2-Night, 3-Night and 5-Night cruise itineraries to many of ASEAN's popular destinations including Bintan (Indonesia); Phuket (Thailand); iconic cities in Malaysia including Melaka, Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Langkawi, which also includes a wide selection of signature shore excursions for families to enjoy and experience. Date: 20 November 2019 - 29 December 2019 Price: $450 onwards PARENT-CHILD WORKSHOP 1. SINGING+++! KODALY-INSPIRED APPROACH TO MUSIC Parents, who are interested to teach their children more about music and choirs, check out Kodaly Academy of Music Singapore's Kodaly-inspired music education which is a way of developing musical skills and teaching musical concepts to young children. Suitable for kids aged 7 to 12 years old. Date: 7 December Location: Esplanade Recital Studio Price: $3 2. GINGERBREAD HOUSE CHILDREN'S WORKSHOP Whip up some delicious Gingerbread treats with your child at Shangri-La's popular Gingerbread House Children's Workshop. Children and parents are welcome to create their personalized gingerbread houses with frosting, cookies, and candy in a fun-filled session led by Area Executive Pastry Chef, Herve Potus. Date: 30 Nov to 15 Dec 2019 (every Sat & Sun) Location: Shangri-La Singapore Price: $128 nett per child (3 to 12 years old) with a maximum of 2 accompanying adults per child (Every additional adult will be chargeable at $30 nett) CAMPS 1. SUPER PARK CAMPS These holidays let your child indulge in some good old play with the SuperDay Camp which is a dedicated programme to hone children's motor skills. Date: until 18 December 2019 Location: #02-477, Suntec City (North Wing), 3 Temasek Boulevard, Tower 1, 038989 Price: $268 per child 2. TREHAUS HOLIDAY CAMPS Kids put on your explorer vest and embark on a three-day adventure in the world of dinosaurs and STEAM-based hands-on activities with explorer junior's Jurassic World workshop. Apart from that, parents can also check out various other holiday programmes at Trehaus such as yoga, coding and even a safari adventure. Date: 9 - 11 December 2019 Location: Trehaus @ Funan, 109 North Bridge Rd #07-21-33 S179097 Price: $298 per child We hope you and your family have a wonderful time this festive period! This article was first published in theAsianparent.
