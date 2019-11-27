15 exciting family-friendly activities happening in December 2019

School's out, and it's almost Christmas! December is indeed one of the best months for families because of the festive vibes it brings to one and all.

For those families, who are not travelling this period, check out our list of exciting family-friendly activities that you should not miss!

15 FAMILY-FRIENDLY ACTIVITIES IN DECEMBER 2019

WEEKEND ACTIVITIES

1. UNCLE RINGO

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls…. Uncle Ringo's family-friendly carnival games is back again this year with thrilling rides and delectable delights at the food street.

Besides that, families can also catch The Great Circus of Europe where an ensemble of world-class performers from across Europe under the Big Top will entertain you with their action-packed circus acts that will have you on the edge of your seats.

Location: Bayfront Event Space (next to Marina Bay Sands), 12A Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018970

Please check the website for ticket prices.

2. A UNIVERSAL CHRISTMAS

Celebrate this merry holiday season at Universal Studios Singapore with their annual Christmas celebrations.

Join your favourite characters from Madagascar and other shows such as the Minions and the Sesame Street or even accompany Santa on his sleigh, then watch as he takes you on a magical storytelling journey.

Location: Universal Studios Singapore

Price: $69 - $79

3. SKY HIGH RUMBA

Groove your way into this Christmas with exclusive bar CÉ LA VI as they present a Latin American inspired party with some high-energy mix of Salsa, Rumba and Latin Pop music.

While you are there, explore dishes from different regions of South America, Central America, and the Caribbean with Singapore's top Latin chefs which include; Executive Chef Daniel Chavez from OLA Cocina del Mar, Head Chef Tamara Chavez of TONO Cevicheria, Chef-Owner Fernando Arevalo of Preludio and Chef Joshua Adjodha, the Co-founder of Kilo Collective.

Location: 1 Bayfront Avenue Hotel Tower 3, Level 57 Marina Bay Sands, SkyPark 018971

Please check the website for ticket prices.

4. CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND

Experience the joy of Christmas at Singapore's very own Christmas Wonderland.

Back for its sixth edition at Gardens By The Bay, families can look forward to many new exciting activities that will transport your family into a winter paradise.

Some of this year's highlights include the brand-new Christmas parade with festive characters on three different floats and four acclaimed theatrical productions from all over the world.

Date: 29 November - 26 December 2019

Price: $6 - $10

Location: Gardens By the Bay

5. KNOW YOUR POO EXHIBITION

This holidays, find out more about human waste, toilets and sanitation with your kids at the Science Centre Singapore's newest interactive exhibition.

As you wind your way through the exhibition, you will discover how and why we need to poo.