15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market

PHOTO: Pexels
Aiman Mohamed
Shopback

A trip to Bangkok is never complete without a visit to Thailand's biggest Chatuchak Weekend Market.

Home to over 15,000 stalls that sell everything under the roof including food, consumer electronics, cosmetics, apparel and even plants, you can find all that you want there.

However, if you are a frequent visitor to the Land of Smiles, you've probably check out every inch of Chatuchak and is in desperate need of a change of scenery for your next visit.

Apart from full-on shopping in Thailand, here are some other things you can check out to spice up your next trip to Bangkok!

ACTIVITIES AND EXPERIENCES 

1. CHAO PHRAYA HOP-ON-HOP-OFF CRUISE

A magnificent view from above, the Chao Phraya River cuts through Bangkok and is also known as the artery of the bustling city.

The river is used by many locals to get to work daily or across the riverbank as it is the fastest way to get across.

Lined by temples, malls and markets, a hop-on-hop-off cruise is the easiest way to see the most of Chao Phraya without getting stuck in the traffic.

Address: 780/488 Charoen Krung Road, Bang Kho Laem, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

Opening hours: 7am - 9pm

2. AMPHAWA FLOATING MARKET

While most of the floating markets cater more to tourists than locals, the Amphawa Floating Market has managed to retain the authenticity and essence of a floating market in Bangkok.

As it is not situated in Bangkok, Amphawa is rarely swamped by tourists and hence makes for a great day trip out of Bangkok.

Cheap street food is widely available there so don't miss out on them!

Address: Amphawa, Amphawa District, Samut Songkhram, Thailand

Opening hours: 12pm - 9pm (Thurs - Sun), Closed (Mon - Wed)

3. BANG KACHAO

View this post on Instagram

Avant BALI, escale à BANGKOK 🏙 L’occasion de visiter la ville autrement... Impossible pour nous de venir en Asie sans passer quelques jours à Bangkok (bon ok, c’est souvent le meilleur deal pour les billets d’avion pour rejoindre Bali 😉). Et comme on commence à bien connaître la capitale thaïlandaise, on en profite pour faire des visites alternatives comme une balade sur les khlongs (les canaux qui sillonnent la ville), et la VISITE COUP DE COEUR qui va rejoindre direct le TOP 10 des visites incontournables à nos yeux à Bangkok : BANG KACHAO. Bang Kachao, c’est LE POUMON VERT DE BANGKOK, une zone délimitée par un méandre du fleuve Chao Praya et qui est resté dans son jus, sûrement comme le Bangkok d’il y a quelques décennies. La végétation y est dense, très dense même, et on explore la zone en vélo sur des passerelles qui surplombent les marécages (où les varans attendent que les touristes tombent...😂). On y trouve aussi un parc botanique et un marché flottant ouvert le week-end. Bref, une chouette découverte à 15 minutes du centre qu’on vous conseille si vous passez à Bangkok. . Tu connais d’autres visites insolites à Bangkok ? . #Bangkok #Bangkachao #thailande #visitbangkok #amazingthailand #travelphotography #blogvoyage #onedayonetravel

A post shared by OneDayOneTravel | Blog Voyage (@onedayonetravel) on

Affectionately known as the "green lung", Bang Kachao is an area of dense greenery that offers a relaxed and carefree environment while still in the city centre.

There are plenty of preserved parks, plant and fish nurseries to explore while en route the bicycle trail. And you can grab a coffee at the many cafes and restaurants before visiting the temples in the area as well!

The scenery is pretty spectacular and offers a different side to Bangkok that you can't find amidst the shopping and night markets.

Address: Phra Pradaeng District, Samut Prakan, Thailand

Opening hours: 6am - 8pm

4. QUEEN SAOVABHA MEMORIAL INSTITUTE SNAKE FARM

Take a step outside your comfort zone and visit the Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute Snake Farm.

The institute specialises in creating anti-venom for snake-bite victims in Thailand and houses a large number of the slithering creatures.

Join the friendly English-language tours to learn more about these creatures or sign up for a snake-handling session if you are feeling really adventurous.

Address: 1871 Thanon Rama IV, Pathumwan, Bangkok, Thailand

Opening hours: 9.30am - 3.30pm (Mon - Fri), 9.30am - 1pm (Sat & Sun)

5. ROD FAI MARKET (SRINAKARIN)

View this post on Instagram

a night market as colourful as their food 🌈

A post shared by Victor Cheng (@veeceecheng) on

The Rod Fai Market is a retro-lover's paradise and is akin to being in another era while there.

Littered with vintage stores all across, the open-air bazaar houses goods dating back to as early as the 1960s.

Food and drinks stores can be found throughout the market so you definitely won't go hungry!

Address: 51 Srinagarindra Road, Nong Bon, Prawet, Bangkok, Thailand

Opening hours: 5pm - 1am (Thurs - Sun), Closed (Mon - Wed)

FOOD

Bangkok not only has the best bargains but arguably the best food in Thailand.

We picked out some of our favourite local eats that have been featured on Netflix documentaries or rated as the best on Google reviews so you can leave Bangkok with a happy tummy.

1. RAAN JAY FAI

View this post on Instagram

Jay Fai in Action. 💯😊

A post shared by Carlo Ilusorio (@carloilusorio) on

The only street hawker in Bangkok to receive 1 Michelin Star on the Bangkok's 2018 Michelin Guide, Raan Jay Fai is famous for their thick and juicy crab omelette.

Filled with chunks of fresh crab meat, egg and crab batter is deep-fried in piping hot oil but somehow does not ooze an overwhelming layer of oil when you cut through it.

The crab omelette is priced at ~1000baht (~S$40) which is rather expensive for a street hawker but absolutely worth the price if you can stand the queue!

Address: 327 Mahachai Road, Bangkok, Thailand

Opening hours: 2pm - 12am (Tues - Sat), Closed (Sun & Mon)

2. NHONG RIM KLONG

As local as it gets, Nhong Rim Klong is situated right by the canal with a rather pungent smell from the murky waters.

If you can stand the smell, you will be well rewarded by their signature dishes such as salty fish fried rice, stir-fried crab meat and spicy tom yum soup that will round up a perfect meal.

Address: Ekkamai Soi 21, Khlong Tan Nuea, Kate Wathana, Bangkok, Thailand

Opening hours: 8.30am - 4pm (Mon - Sat), Closed (Sun)

3. ROONG ROENG

For the past 50 years, Roong Roeng has only served Tom Yum Pork Noodles to an overwhelming lunch crowd.

It is solid proof that their only dish is extremely delicious to have survived the competitive food scene in Bangkok.

You can customise your dish with the type of noodles and choose between a soup base or dry base to suit your preferences!

Address: 10 3 Sukhumvit 26 Alley, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok, Thailand

Opening hours: 8.30am - 5pm (Mon - Sun)

4. KUAY JAB MR. JOE

A humble eatery that is situated in the outskirts from the city centre, Kuay Jab Mr. Joe has gained tremendous popularity for its super crispy pork belly served in a bowl of mild peppery soup with rice noodles.

We highly recommend getting an additional plate of their signature crispy pork belly to dip in the special sweet sauce to taste the original flavours of the juicy and crunchy pork belly.

Address: 313/7 Soi Chan 42-44, Wat Phraya Krai, Bang Kho Laem, Bangkok, Thailand

Opening hours: 8.30am - 4pm (Mon - Sun)

5. KHAO GAENG JAKE PUEY

Khao Gaeng Jake Puey takes street food quite literally as you get to sit right by the street while indulging in a bowl of fragrant coconut curry pork rice.

There are no tables around and you'll only get a stool to sit on, or even stand, as you dig into your meal.

Despite the shabby setup, there is still a long queue during meal hours, so be sure to head there early to grab yours!

Address: Yaowarat Road Pom Prap Sattru Phai District, Bangkok, Thailand

Opening hours: 4pm - 9pm (Tues - Sun), Closed (Mon)

For a fuss-free experience, hop on a Street Food Tour to try them all!

(Eateries included in the tour may differ from those mentioned in this article)

NIGHT CLUBS

Bangkok's nightlife is incredibly happening and there's a dizzying number of clubs there. Here are some of the best nightclubs in Bangkok for you to boogie the night away!

1. ONYX

Onyx is the place to be in Bangkok for the ultimate nightlife experience where you can party without worries with its tight security. Security fee is also reasonably priced at 500 baht and comes with two complimentary drinks. 

Address: Royal City Avenue, Soi Soonvijai, Rama 9 Road, Bangkapi, Huay Kwang, Bangkok, Thailand

Opening hours: 9pm - 2am (Mon - Sun)

2. SING SING THEATER

Sing Sing Theater offers a more theatrical and aesthetic experience as the name suggests.

Mellow music like House attracts a different crowd from mainstream EDM clubs.

The dance floor doubles up as a stage as well for international acts and the patrons are usually more mature in comparison to other clubs.

Address: Sukhumvit 45 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok, Thailand

Opening hours: 9pm - 2am (Tues - Sun), Closed (Mon)

3. LEVELS CLUB & LOUNGE

Levels Club & Lounge is divided into three 'levels', each with its own vibe or atmosphere. There is a level dedicated to a terraced bar, another as a clubbing room and lastly, an elegant lounge. 

(P.S. You get free entrance before midnight on non-special event days, so plan your visit well!)

Address: Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11, 35 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok, Thailand

Opening hours: 10pm - 2am (Mon - Sun)

4. BEAM

Fans of underground house and techno music will find themselves at home in Beam.

This club caters to a younger and more affluent crowd in Bangkok, so don't show up underdressed for the location!

Address: 72 Soi Sukhumvit 55, Klongton Nua, Watthana, Bangkok, Thailand

Opening hours: 9pm - 2am (Wed - Sat), Closed (Sun - Tues)

5. BARBARBAR

A new and uprising club situated in the heart of Thonglor, Barbarbar is the hippest place to be for the party-goers.

The club hosts exclusive parties and invites DJs from all over the world to perform their best tracks so head down early to grab a good spot!

Address: อารีน่า 10 Soi Thong Lo 10, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Opening hours: 9pm - 2am (Tues - Sun)

CHATUCHAK NIGHT MARKET SINGAPORE 2020

If you would like to visit Chatuchak but can't spare the time and money to travel to Bangkok, fret not for Chatuchak Weekend Market will be coming to Singapore in February 2020!

The market will be set up at The Grandstand on Turf Club Road from 4 February to 3 May 2020 with over 200 stalls and their vendors flown in from Thailand on a rotational basis.

This will be the closest to Chatuchak you can ever get in Singapore so be sure to pay a visit!

This article was first published in Shopback

