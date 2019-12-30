15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market

A trip to Bangkok is never complete without a visit to Thailand's biggest Chatuchak Weekend Market.

Home to over 15,000 stalls that sell everything under the roof including food, consumer electronics, cosmetics, apparel and even plants, you can find all that you want there.

However, if you are a frequent visitor to the Land of Smiles, you've probably check out every inch of Chatuchak and is in desperate need of a change of scenery for your next visit.

Apart from full-on shopping in Thailand, here are some other things you can check out to spice up your next trip to Bangkok!

ACTIVITIES AND EXPERIENCES

1. CHAO PHRAYA HOP-ON-HOP-OFF CRUISE

A magnificent view from above, the Chao Phraya River cuts through Bangkok and is also known as the artery of the bustling city.

The river is used by many locals to get to work daily or across the riverbank as it is the fastest way to get across.

Lined by temples, malls and markets, a hop-on-hop-off cruise is the easiest way to see the most of Chao Phraya without getting stuck in the traffic.

Address: 780/488 Charoen Krung Road, Bang Kho Laem, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

Opening hours: 7am - 9pm

2. AMPHAWA FLOATING MARKET

While most of the floating markets cater more to tourists than locals, the Amphawa Floating Market has managed to retain the authenticity and essence of a floating market in Bangkok.

As it is not situated in Bangkok, Amphawa is rarely swamped by tourists and hence makes for a great day trip out of Bangkok.

Cheap street food is widely available there so don't miss out on them!

Address: Amphawa, Amphawa District, Samut Songkhram, Thailand

Opening hours: 12pm - 9pm (Thurs - Sun), Closed (Mon - Wed)

3. BANG KACHAO

Affectionately known as the "green lung", Bang Kachao is an area of dense greenery that offers a relaxed and carefree environment while still in the city centre.

There are plenty of preserved parks, plant and fish nurseries to explore while en route the bicycle trail. And you can grab a coffee at the many cafes and restaurants before visiting the temples in the area as well!

The scenery is pretty spectacular and offers a different side to Bangkok that you can't find amidst the shopping and night markets.

Address: Phra Pradaeng District, Samut Prakan, Thailand

Opening hours: 6am - 8pm

4. QUEEN SAOVABHA MEMORIAL INSTITUTE SNAKE FARM

Take a step outside your comfort zone and visit the Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute Snake Farm.