15 kid-friendly restaurants in Singapore for mums who want a break

If you’re like most parents, you would have experienced your little one having a full-blown meltdown in public at least once. So kid-friendly restaurants can be a gift for those who just want to enjoy a good meal with their kids in peace.

To make your lives easier as parents, here’s a list of eateries with play areas and kid-oriented menus that offer everything from burgers to all-day brunch.

Ola Beach Club

Brunch by the beach sounds like a great family outing idea. But it’s also an opportunity for the kids to run rampant. T

he good news is, this seaside restaurant is extremely family-friendly, with a nursing room and nappy-changing facilities, toddler-sized tables, and a playpen to keep the kids busy while the grownups enjoy a tiki cocktail or two by the pool.

While you’re kicking back, check out its Hawaiian menu and treat yourself to a Hapu Upu U (Hawaiian grouper) or Huli Huli chicken.

Ola Beach Club is located at 46 Siloso Beach Walk, Sentosa, Singapore 099005

Wildseed Cafe

Tucked away in the idyllic Seletar Aerospace Park (and below restaurant The Summerhouse) is Wildseed Cafe, which functions as a café and patisserie by day and bistro bar by night. This chilled-out is the place to hang out on lazy Sunday afternoons, with coffee, pastry and live music.

Meanwhile, the kids can burn off some energy at the playground just next door. Be sure to book early if you want to secure a spot in the air-conditioned section as this spot is pretty popular on weekends.

It also has a second, newer outlet at The Alkaff Mansion, and both are pet-friendly, too.

Wildseed Cafe is located at Level 2, 3 Park Lane, Seletar Aerospace Park, Singapore 798387, and Level 1, 10 Telok Blangah Green, Singapore 109178.

Open Farm Community

Open Farm Community is one of the best places to spend time with the kids.

Aside from thriving beds of herbs and produce (so you can make this an educational outing), this farm-to-table restaurant also has a massive sandpit for kids, quirky sculptures, a sprawling lawn for you and your kids to roam around, a family grocer garden, and a Common Man Coffee Roasters where you can get a cuppa while the kids nosh on healthy and inventive meals.

Open Farm Community is located at 130E Minden Road, Singapore 248819

FOC Sentosa

Fancy a Spanish feast with the family? Then FOC Sentosa is your answer. While the kids get busy building sandcastles on Tanjong Beach and splash around in the pool, you can sit back with a sangria or two.

The menu also serves crowd favourites like fish and chips and chicken sandwich, as well as classic Spanish cuisine like tapas, paella, croquetas de jamon and patatas bravas.

FOC Sentosa is located at 110 Tanjong Beach Walk, Singapore

Cafe Melba

Both branches of Cafe Melba in the East and West offer the package of Australasian fusion food and a bouncy castle on weekends that kids will absolutely love.

Goodman Arts Centre is a hub of family-friendly activity on weekends, while Mediapolis has an open area for a host of events and games like frisbee, scooting, soccer, basketball, and even life-size wooden noughts and crosses.

Food-wise, go for any of the wood-oven pizza and pair it with a refreshing cocktail or calming TWG tea.

Look out for a third outlet slated to open at Mount Sophia in April this year.

Cafe Melba is located at 90 Goodman Road, Goodman Arts Centre, Block N#01-56, Singapore 439053, and Mediapolis, 1 Stars Avenue, #03-01, Singapore 138507.

Food For Tots

Not just kid-friendly, this eco-conscious cafe aims to educate and inculcate an appreciation for the environment in little ones.

It’s nestled in Singapore Botanic Garden’s newly redeveloped Children’s Garden, and you’ll find decor like an upcycled colander light installation, themed recycling bins and a potted herb wall.

The menu will find favour with the kiddos too; from a DIY burger they can assemble themselves to a bacon, scrambled eggs and brioche option in the shape of a smiley face.

Food For Tots is at 1H Cluny Road, Jacob Ballas Children’s Garden, #01-K1, Singapore 259 569.

Bee's Knees

Also at The Botanic Gardens and on the first level of The Garage, Bee’s Knees is a casual dining outfit that’s both kid- and pet-friendly. Here, tuck into delicious meals made with fresh ingredients, from all-day breakfast items to pizzas, sandwiches, pasta and salads.

Or you can pre-order one of its Buzz-kets that are loaded with delicious bites for a party of two or four for a picnic at the Botanic Gardens. Orders have to be placed three days in advance.

Bee’s Knees is at 50 Cluny Park Road, Level 1 Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore 257488.

Boomarang

One clear sign that a restaurant is kid-friendly is when its kids menu comes as a colour-in sheet.

Enjoy some classic Aussie grub at Boomarang, located along the Robertson Quay stretch so you can catch a good view of the Singapore River if you choose to go alfresco while the kids scoot around.

Start off with some wagyu beef sliders, then try some authentically Australian dishes like Peppered Kangaroo Loin.

Boomarang is located at 60 Robertson Quay, #01-15 The Quayside, Singapore 238252, and Boat Quay, 52 Circular Road, Singapore 049407

The Vineyard at Hortpark

The Vineyard may be a sophisticated chillout spot for adults during the week, but come the weekend, the place transforms into a family-friendly spot featuring a bouncy castle, balloon sculpting, bowling and archery zone.

Bounce your worries away, then settle down for some French-Italian food and weekend brunch that includes the likes of pastas, pizzas, risotto, duck leg confit, white wine mussels, various toast options, and the hearty Vineyard Big Brekkie.

After lunch, take a stroll around pram-friendly HortPark and admire the view along the Southern Ridges.

The Vineyard at HortPark is located at 33 Hyderabad Road HortPark #02-02, Singapore 119578.

Picotin Express

Nestled in a sprawling golf course, Picotin Express at Bukit Timah is a family-friendly haven with an alfresco deck overlooking a verdant lawn and a kids menu.

This family-style European bistro is also located next to a mini putt-putt golf course so your little ones can try their hand at mini golf while you enjoy your meal in peace.

For Easties, the Joo Chiat branch has a pool table, foosball, and a bouncy castle that will certainly keep the kiddos happy.

Picotin Express is located at Champions Golf Course, 60 Fairways Drive, Singapore 286966, and 382 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427622

Sandbank

If you’re missing The Bank Bar + Bistro, head over to its family-friendly sister restaurant SandBank. With a 15m plunge pool, this seaside eatery is sure to be a hit with the kids.

While you load up on the weekend breakfast buffet, the little ones can dip their toes in the 0.5m pool while the older kids can splash around in the deeper pool.

Sandbank even has a shower facility for them to wash up after – unless you plan to hit the beach after.

Sandbank is located at 920 East Coast Parkway, #01-28/32 Parkland Green, Singapore 449875.

Baker & Cook

This laidback kid-friendly restaurant is another spot to swing by for weekend brunch. Over at its Dempsey branch, there’s an outdoor playground with grassy turf to keep the little ones occupied.

On the menu, you’ll find fresh artisan bread (don’t miss its sourdough bread) and pastries, wholesome brunch options like Turkish eggs and Avo Smash, as well as fire-baked pizza from its sister brand Plank Sourdough Pizza.

There’s also a kids’ menu as well as an outlet-exclusive plant-based menu.

Baker & Cook is at 30C Loewen Road Singapore 248839, as well as various other locations. Visit its website for more information.

Grub

Nestled in the idyllic Bishan Park is Grub, which serves up cafe fare which is inspired by local Singaporean flavours with a touch of Japanese influence – think truffle mushroom soba, chill cran pasta, har cheong fried chicken with waffles and miso-glazed salmon. Its burgers and churros are also must-tries.

The cafe even hosts activities for kids, including park trails, that it announces on its social media pages. Or you can take a stroll by yourselves, and explore the beautiful park with its rich biodiversity.

Grub is at 510 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Singapore 569983.

Rider's Cafe

If you’ve got an animal-loving kid on your hands, Rider’s Cafe is where to head to.

With a beautiful colonial-style black and white exterior and a view of the stables (it is right next to Bukit Timah Saddle Club), it serves up comfort fare like pastas, burgers, and meats as well as sharing platters of seafood, kebabs, bread and sausages – you might even catch a horse or two walking by.

Just be ready for requests for pony rides, which are available at the saddle club. Safe distancing measures apply.

Riders Cafe is at 51 Fairways Drive, Singapore 286965.

Jamie's Italian

Celebrated British chef Jamie Oliver has always prioritised healthy, nutritious meals, especially for kids.

So it’s no surprise that his restaurant is incredibly family-friendly, with a wholesome but appetising menu for kids – for instance, lollipop chicken, fish-of-the-day in a bag, and a mini picnic.

Kids also get a creatively designed menu and activity packs comprising stickers and crayons. While parents and caretakers get to enjoy the fabulous Italian food, the little ones will love all the crafts and toys keeping them entertained.

Jamie’s Italian is located at The Forum, 583 Orchard Road #01-01/04 Forum, Singapore 238884.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.