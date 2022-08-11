15 makeup sticks that make it easy to do your makeup or touch up on the go

What makeup do you normally carry around with you in your makeup bag or handbag? For most of us, it will likely be the usual suspects: blotting paper, a powder to touch up and the lipstick we're wearing the day of.

But what if you could carry almost the entirety of your makeup routine with you? The answer is makeup sticks.

These are primers, foundations, blushes, bronzers and contours and highlighters made in a compact stick format that you can easily chuck into your bag and carry with you, whether you're just shopping in Orchard, having a staycation or going on holiday. Doing your face or touching up on the go just got way easier with these travel-friendly makeup.

Matte Blur Stick, $63, Milk Makeup

Silicone-and oil-free, this primer minimises the appearances of pores and fine lines to create a smooth, matte canvas for makeup to lay on. Milk Makeup also retails foundation, blush, bronzer and highlighter in stick form.

Cooling Hydrating Primer Stick, $13, Yes To Cucumbers

A hydrating primer in a stick, this formula is made with 96 per cent natural ingredients including cucumber fruit extract and cucumber seed oil to hydrate skin while blurring skin and reducing shine.

Blur Stick Bright, $20.50, Revolution Pro

Vitamin E and shea butter work to nourish and moisturise skin while light-reflecting particles give the complexion a boost of radiance while smoothing and blurring any texture.

Ultra HD Stick Foundation, $82, Make Up For Ever

Affording medium-to-full coverage with a natural radiant finish, this lightweight foundation was built to look great in front of 4k film and TV cameras.

It contains hyaluronic acid spheres that are time-released to continuously hydrate skin through the day

Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick, US$48 (S$67.18), Hourglass

The Hourglass stick foundation is beloved among the online beauty community thanks to its full, buildable coverage and satin finish that feels lightweight while being long-wearing.

You don't need much product to achieve a flawless canvas and it can double as a concealer too.

Unlimited Shaping Foundation Stick, $72, Shu Uemura

The Shu Uemura foundation is made with a cream-to-powder foundation that leaves a matte finish that doesn't look flat.

The teardrop shape is specially designed to easily reach all parts of the face.

Touche Éclat Radiant Touch Concealer, $62, YSL Beauty

A holy grail for many, the YSL Beauty stick concealer pen has been well-loved for its use as a concealer to cover dark circles and blemishes or as a soft cream highlighter to shape the face.

PhotoReady Concealer, $20.90, Revlon

Revlon made this concealer stick with its High-Definition Filter technology to ensure that this medium-to-full coverage concealer will effectively conceal dark circles and blemishes. The angled tip also allows for precise application.

Multi-Stick, US$34 (S$47.59), Ilia

Available in 14 blush shades and made with nourishing shea butter, avocado oil and orange peel wax, this Ilia stick can be used on the cheeks and lips to create a cohesive, monochromatic look. Ilia also sells stick highlighters.

I'm Multi Stick, $15.31, I'm Meme

I'm Meme offers four colours to its Multi Stick – one for bronze, one to highlight and two (a rose and a coral) for blush.

The compact size makes them especially purse-friendly while giving a blendable, non-sticking matte finish.

Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick, $44, Fenty Beauty

Available in six shades in varying saturation for anyone between the lightest to the darkest skin tone, the Fenty sticks have a cream-to-powder, lightweight formula.

The sticks also magnetise together, making them easy to pack together. Fenty also retails highlighter sticks.

Nudies Bloom, $51, Nudestix

Nudestix is one of the brands to shop at if you're looking for a wide range of stick makeup. Besides the blushes you see here, they also have primer, bronzer and highlighter in stick form too.

Highlight Stick/Shading Stick, $15.90, Cezanne

Formulated with nourishing hyaluronic acid, collagen and the brand's "beauty moisturising oil", Cezanne's makeup sticks come in a single highlight shade and two contour shades.

Cezanne also offers blush sticks in two colours, coral and rose.

Lit Up Highlight Stick, $79.20, Westman Atelier

Westman Atelier by famous makeup artist Gucci Westman is a luxury beauty label that prides itself on infusing plant-based skincare actives into its makeup.

Besides highlighter, they also do foundation, contour and blush in stick form, all of which are available in multiple shades.

Makeup Wonder Stick, $18.90, Nyx Professional

Makeup sticks are already compact as it is, but this Nyx two-in-one contour and highlight stick take it to the next level.

There are four shades available for different skin tones.

