15 party dresses under $200 for your year-end staycays

Thankfully, there’s the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers to look forward to next month, which we can use to book ourselves a weekend getaway with our family or friends.

And of course, this means it’s time to get your staycay outfits sorted, dress up and get ready to have some fun at your small get-togethers.

From playful prints to shimmery numbers, these budget-friendly party pieces will add some festive cheer to your celebrations.