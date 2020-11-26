15 party dresses under $200 for your year-end staycays

Thankfully, there’s the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers to look forward to next month, which we can use to book ourselves a weekend getaway with our family or friends.
And of course, this means it’s time to get your staycay outfits sorted, dress up and get ready to have some fun at your small get-togethers.
From playful prints to shimmery numbers, these budget-friendly party pieces will add some festive cheer to your celebrations.
1. Ganni zipped-front dress, $175, on Matchesfashion.com
Always been a fun-loving kind of girl with an eclectic sense of style? Then this polka dot dress will be perfect to show off your playful personality.
2. Qlothè Clestine slip dress, $71
The bold yellow hue on this slip dress makes colour-blocking an easy affair. Go ahead and pick accessories and shoes of contrasting colours like pink, blue or orange to make an extra memorable #OOTD.
3. Melissa Odabash mini dress, $162, on Net-a-porter
Despite the travel restrictions, we can still pretend like we’re going on a holiday by opting for vacay-ready pieces, such as this mini dress featuring tropical prints that remind us of a beach vacation.
4. H&M sequined dress, $84.95
Beware: This high shine number will command onlookers’ attention wherever you go, so you’ll want to be comfortable with that.
5. Norma Kamali zebra print maxi dress, $168, on Net-a-porter
Among the different kinds of animal prints, the zebra print is a less common but equally fashionable choice. With such a statement-making piece, you’ll want to keep the rest of your outfit pared down to avoid looking too OTT.
6. Whispers and Anarchy maxi dress, $185
7. Mango floral print dress, $99.90
Dainty and dreamy looking, the floral prints make this flowy dress a superb outfit for a romantic dinner and evening stroll along the beach with your SO.
8. Love, Bonito Dree crochet dress, $59.90
Nothing announces “I’ve arrived” more than this striking red hot crochet number. Style it with a pair of animal print heels or clutch to complete the fierce and fabulous look.
9. Klarra draped dress, $89
For a taste of opposite dressing, offset an elegant and dainty draped dress with a pair of edgy boot heels or knee-high boots.
10. Milin x Pomelo open back dress, $89
The diamante details and high shine fabric on this stylish, festive number combine for maximum impact. To look cool and chic, remember to wear it with an insouciant air, just like the model above.
11. Zara v-neck dress, $69.90
Don’t just wear your heart on your sleeves this Christmas season—wear it all over your dress and make your feelings known. This V-neck dress, drenched with countless mini heart prints, will get you there.
12. In Good Company Cayman dress, $159
Not a fan of skintight dresses? This comfy caftan frock with its attention grabbing emerald colour is your solution as it allows you the freedom of movement while keeping your look stylish and sophisticated. Pair it with statement earrings or necklace for a festive boost.
13. Hher shirt dress, $129
You can always count on a striped dress as a failsafe option that’s fit for all occasions. This design comes with exaggerated shoulders to pile on the drama, and we love it!
14. The Upside wrap dress, $190, on Matchesfashion.com
Clashing prints, such as the ones on this wrap dress, aren’t just a visual treat—they can make your look a lot more Insta-worthy too. Wear this and get snap-happy.
15. Topshop wrap dress, $49.90
If the theme of your staycay get-together with your besties is “Go wild or go home”, this animal leopard print wrap dress will fit the bill. Style it with sparkly sneakers to complete your eyes-on-me ensemble.
This article was first published in Her World Online.