15 stunning photos of celeb mums breastfeeding their babies

Breastfeeding can be a touchy subject and it’s not necessarily something that comes easily to mothers.

Beyond the possibility of pain, blocked ducts or even mastitis, feeding is often baby-led, so you can expect middle of the night feeds, early morning boobing or impromptu meals for bub while out and about. It’s also a lot mentally and physically (breastfeeding burns up to 500 extra calories a day).

So this week, from Aug 1-7, we’re celebrating World Breastfeeding Week by honouring the most beautiful mother-baby breastfeeding photos from our favourite celebs, including some of our favourite local mums.

Liv Lo

Fitness influencer and the wife of Crazy Rich Asian’s Henry Golding, Liv Lo has been open and honest about her breastfeeding journey with their daughter Lyla.

While she acknowledged having difficulties at the beginning, Lo has continued to breastfeed Lyla well past her first birthday. Her post honouring this week highlights the difficulties women face in committing to breastfeeding as well as the benefits to babies. Check out what she has to say here.

Melissa C Koh

Local fashion influencer turned “mumfluencer” Melissa Koh has been open and candid about the health issues that have faced her second son, Asher, who spent many months in hospital for a heart condition.

She has written on her Instagram about providing him breastmilk during his hospital stay and we’re happy the little one is now home for good and the family is doing well!

Cheryl Wee

After giving birth to her third child, a daughter named Elly in October 2021, local actress-entrepreneur Cheryl Wee revealed she had gone into labour while on a date night with her husband Roy Fong.

Anabel Chew

Local fitness personality and owner of WeBarre Anabel Chew has been proud to share her breastfeeding journey with her 12.9k followers. Here she is feeding little Miles soon after his birth.

Ashley Graham

Model and personality Ashley Graham has been candid about her struggles after giving birth to twins in January 2022. During the homebirth the model revealed she lost a lot of blood and blacked out as a result. Fortunately she has gone on to breastfeed both baby boys – Roman and Malachi.

Gisele Bundchen

Surrounded by her “glam squad” while feeding her one-year-old daughter Vivian, Gisele made breastfeeding look uncharacteristically chic.

Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano considers herself a strong supporter of #normalisingbreastfeeding. “When I post pictures of me breastfeeding Bella, it’s not that I’m trying to be very outspoken about breastfeeding, it’s that it’s a very special moment in my life,” she once said.

Blake Lively

Blake captioned this Instagram post “The perks of breastfeeding”, showing off her fuller bosom from feeding her daughter James.

Natalia Vodianova

The gorgeous supermodel shared this beautiful picture of her nursing her newborn son, Maxim.

Alanis Morisette

“I’ll be your keeper for life”, Alanis Morissette captioned this photo of her baby daughter Onyx Solace during World Breastfeeding Week last year.

Miranda Kerr

Miranda gave us a peek into her nursing routine with her son Flynn from her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom. Since then she’s had two kids with Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel.

Liv Tyler

Not long after giving birth to her daughter Lula, Liv shared this pic, posting: “Sunday morning snuggles with my baby girl. So grateful for this precious gift.”

Nicole Trunfio

With a glam squad to rival Gisele’s, Nicole is also on an all-out campaign to normalise breastfeeding. She appeared on the cover of Elle Australia, nursing her son Zion.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen paused to give her then five-month-old son Apollo a snack break while on holiday in Switzerland, and the resulting photo is too gorgeous for words.

Kelly Rowland

Former Destiny’s Child member Kelly posted the lyrics to You Are My Sunshine (aww!) along with this snap of her baby son, Titan.

