15 stylish designer bags carried by our favourite local celebrities

Looking to buy a luxury bag but can’t decide what to get? Choosing what bag to invest in can be a difficult choice.

You want to go for a bag that is practical and long-lasting, yet also stylish enough to go with your outfits.

For starters, why not get some style inspiration from our local celebrities? We looked at the social media accounts of fashionable stars such as Zoe Tay, Fann Wong and Rebecca Lim to see what bags they are carrying. Here are our top picks.

1. Joanne Peh: Dior Book Tote

PHOTO: Instagram/joannepeh

Looking for a roomy bag? This Dior bag will definitely be up your alley.

The bag comes in various colours and materials, but Joanne chose the Denim Blue Dior Oblique Embossed Calfskin, which goes with casual outfits and playful dresses.

2. Hong Ling: Balenciaga Classic Metallic Edge City

PHOTO: Instagram/honglingg_

You really can’t go wrong with this Balenciaga bag, and Hong Ling knows it. It’s roomy, versatile and works with almost any outfit, even a modern cheongsam.

3. Rebecca Lim: Guirlande de Cartier

PHOTO: Instagram/limrebecca

We absolutely love this structured shoulder bag in Cartier’s famed burgundy hue. It’s cute, sassy and playful.

Just look at Rebecca Lim’s casual double denim look — with this piece carelessly slung over her shoulder, she looks cheeky, yet sophisticated. Take notes.

4. Aisyah Aziz: Gucci GG Psychedelic round shoulder bag

Part of Gucci’s ’70s-inspired collection, this iteration of the GG round shoulder bag is fun and bold, just like Aisyah.

Don’t be daunted by the pink hue – it’s actually pretty versatile. The singer rocked hers with a relaxed suit.

5. Zoe Tay: Valentino VRing shoulder bag

PHOTO: Instagram/zoetay10

It’s red, bold and bright — which is probably why Ah Jie Zoe Tay decided to carry this cheery number as an accompaniment to her striking red dress during Chinese New Year.

This medium VRing shoulder bag, which was introduced by the Italian label during S/S’19, is a smart choice because not only is it roomy for such occasions (allowing the TV Queen to carry more than just mandarin oranges), it’s also an elegant and versatile piece that works for both the work week and the weekends.

6. Jasmine Sim: Louis Vuitton twist MM

PHOTO: Instagram/jskg

A taupe jumpsuit can look too military-meets-utilitarian.

But Jasmine Sim, who won the Best Newcomer Award at the 2019 Star Awards, circumvented that by keeping the top portion of her jumpsuit unbuttoned and completing the look with this classic Louis Vuitton Twist bag in a brilliant hue.

Be like her and wear chunky dad sneakers for an offbeat vibe.

7. Oon Shu An: Gucci matelassé shoulder bag

PHOTO: Instagram/oonshuan

A bright, eye-catching bag can do wonders for a basic outfit. Just look at thespian Oon Shu An, whose simple t-shirt and tailored trousers combo was elevated a few notches by her Gucci matelassé bag.

Featuring the brand’s iconic horsebit and interlocking G emblems, the boxy silhouette channels a more masculine effect, which you can contrast by wearing with a pair of fierce pointed heels, just like Shu An.

However, if you’re having difficulty finding this model at the store, we suggest going for a similar silhouette in a GG Marmont instead.

8. Jeanette Aw: Fendi messenger bag

PHOTO: Instagram/jeanetteaw

Jeanette Aw is known for her simple and pared down, yet elegant, style. Case in point: this ensemble of an unfussy white t-shirt worn with a black midi skirt and embellished sneakers.

She rounds up the effortless look with a salmon-coloured Fendi messenger bag.

The blush-pink shade adds a vibrant pop of colour to her monochrome outfit and yet remains in theme, thanks to the bag’s clean, simple lines.

9. Fatin Amira: Gucci belt bag

PHOTO: Instagram/fatinamira_

A belt bag is not just worn around the waist anymore. In street style, it’s slung across your chest, which honestly, makes it way easier to retrieve your belongings.

Fatin has paired her with this casual outfit, as well as a white jumpsuit and looks stunning every single time.

10. Sheila Sim: Chanel side-packs

PHOTO: Instagram/sheila_sim

Chanel Side-Packs, lambskin, imitation pearls & gold-tone metal, $11,380

Is Sheila Sim wearing body jewellery or a crossbody bag?

Well, it’s both. Chanel’s unique Side-Packs, featuring gold crossbody chains and imitation pearls, are a quirky option for days when you can’t decide which of the two you like better. Plus, the quilted lambskin leather is classic Chanel.

Wear with a jumpsuit to play up its graceful silhouette.

11. Joanne Peh: Bulgari Serpenti Forever

PHOTO: Instagram/joannepeh

Bulgari Serpenti Forever flap cover, US$2,850

Joanne Peh jazzed up her monochrome outfit with this sassy handbag that added character to an otherwise safe look.

Sporting metal chain straps and an edgy brass light gold-plated snake head closure (love the “eyes” in green malachite), this spacious front clasp bag is equal parts captivating and practical.

Juxtapose its boxy look with an off-shoulder top, paired with a ruffled skirt.

12. Fann Wong: Coach Parker

PHOTO: Instagram/fannaiaiwong

Coach Parker top handle in signature canvas with rivets, $750

Fann Wong is known for her girlish flair, and this feminine Coach Parker tote accentuates that, especially as she’s paired the bag with a light and cheery colourblock dress.

Featuring the brand’s signature C monogram and a tea rose turnlock closure, this classy leather bag has an interesting detail – polished rivets that can be played up when you wear this piece with studded boots.

Otherwise, be like Fann and go with a sporty chic vibe: wear a flowy maxi dress and court sneaks. Weekend outfit, sorted.

13. He Ying Ying: REDValentino Cayo Varadero Tote

PHOTO: Instagram/hereisyingying

REDValentino Cayo Varadero Tote bag in vacchetta, light gold finish, US$610

The perforated flowers on this roomy tote bag are inspired by “sangallo” embroidery and gives it a romantic flair.

The bag is perfect for He Ying Ying, who looks sweet in a bohemian-inspired two-piece outfit and a comfortable pair of white sneakers, which is a great casual and chic look for the weekend. Who says you have to sacrifice comfort for style?

14. Rebecca Lim: Louis Vuitton LV Pont 9

PHOTO: Instagram/limrebecca

Louis Vuitton LV Pont 9, Cream, $5,350

We are in love with Rebecca Lim’s casual and classy outfit here.

Wearing a sleeveless ruffled crop top, high waist wide-leg pants and casual sneakers, her cream-coloured vintage-inspired shoulder bag completes the neutral-coloured look, giving her an air of sophistication.

15. Kimberly Wang: Loewe Small Horseshoe bag

PHOTO: Instagram/ohnostrange

Loewe Horseshoe bag in nappa calfskin, Wine, $2700

Radio DJ and actress-host Kimberly Wang carries the wine-coloured horseshoe bag while dressed in a simple beige-coloured crop top and white wide-leg pants.

A small pendant and demure earrings elevates the stylish look. This versatile bag will look great with most of your outfits and is perfect for everyday wear.

This article was first published in Her World Online.