15% off Swee Choon dim sum set meals

Enjoy 15% off Swee Choon weekday special value meals from Monday to Friday.

The special value meals are available in three options: Single (1pax), Buddy (2pax) and Family (4 to 5pax).

All sets are available for islandwide delivery here. The Single and Buddy sets are also available for area delivery on GrabFood, Deliveroo and Foodpanda.

Family set.

PHOTO: Swee Choon

Single set.

PHOTO: Swee Choon

Buddy set.

PHOTO: Swee Choon

Deal ends: Unspecified

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.