15 things parents should never tell their children ever

Your words can have harmful effects on your kids, even if you're saying positive things.

As counter-intuitive as this sounds, there are certain things you should never tell your kids.

After all, children's minds are impressionable.

You probably know not to use negative phrases or overpromise.

However, there are less common while you might not think that saying "good job" is particularly bad, your child draws a certain meaning from it you might not have intended.

Parents aren't always aware of the impact certain words have on their kids.

But once you're aware of the types of things you shouldn't say, you can build healthier relationships with your kids built on a foundation of mutual respect, positive reinforcement, and unconditional love.

15 THINGS YOU SHOULD NEVER TELL YOUR KIDS

1. WHITE LIES

Often times parents resort to tricking their children into doing something they do not particularly enjoy doing. This is bad parenting.

You can demoralise your children by avoiding the truth. For example, telling your child that the vaccination injection won't hurt can lead to distrust.

And ultimately, it sends a signal that it's okay to lie.

You're a role model to your children from day one. Avoid telling white lies if you don't want your kids to start fibbing.

2. STEPPING IN TO HELP IMMEDIATELY

Parents naturally want to see their kids succeed. It's instinctive to help your child if you see him/her struggling.

However, offering your help too quickly can undermine your little one's independence.

If you consistently come to the rescue whenever your child can't do something on his/her own, this creates a dependence on others.

Instead, be the supportive coach on the sidelines and ask questions to guide your little one to reach the answer himself/herself.

If your child is trying to complete a puzzle, you can ask "Do you think the red block or the green block goes in the red hole?"

Encourage your child to explore his/her line of logic by asking "why do you think that?"

Even if it's wrong, allow your little one to explore.

3. LABELLING YOUR CHILDREN

Some parents think that telling their children they are bad, stupid, or other negative labels will motivate them to do better.

This tough-love approach has the complete opposite effect. Shame creates a sense of fear and will cause confusion in your little one.

You can scold your child if he/she did something naughty. Identify the specific behaviour and tell him/her why you are punishing him/her.

"I love you, and I am punishing you because you did something naughty."

4. COMPARISONS